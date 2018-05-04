Esterline Technologies (ESL) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL) Q2 2018 Earnings Call May 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Ashley. Good afternoon, everyone. Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Stephen Nolan, Executive Vice President and CFO, are joining us today to discuss Esterline's fiscal second quarter 2018 results.

Before we begin today's call, I'll remind everyone that our remarks contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. As you know, forward-looking statements always involve risk and uncertainty, which we detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We also discuss certain financial information on this call that is considered non-GAAP under the SEC's Regulation G. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the section in today's press release titled, Non-GAAP Financial Information. You can also refer to our supplemental financial information provided in slide format, further supporting our earnings release on our website. If you do not have a release or the supplemental financial slides, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at www.esterline.com. Curtis?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, John, and good afternoon to everyone on the call today. We completed the first half of our fiscal year with second quarter results of $0.80 per share. Earnings are pacing out much as we anticipated. From here, we are expecting a stronger second half of the year, similar to the seasonal pattern we've experienced in 2016. We continue to produce solid cash flow from our operations. Our $62 million of free cash flow generated in the first half of this fiscal year is essentially unchanged compared with last year's number.

Esterline is focused on helping our customers achieve greater productivity, higher precision and better overall performance. To do so, we are taking steps to enhance our operations, focus our efforts to drive organic growth and generate strong cash flow.

By executing on these initiatives, we believe that Esterline will be positioned to drive future growth and significant value creation for all our stakeholders. Our trend in book-to-bill is healthy and our backlog is growing. In fact, our backlog of $1.46 billion is the highest backlog ever recorded by Esterline and includes an increase in a number of multi-year contracts. Our order strength is broad-based and stretches across each of our business platforms.

The changes made to the leadership and sales teams and our businesses over the past couple of years is paying dividends. We believe our order trends are a positive indication that the teams are gaining traction.

We are investing to realize future organic growth opportunities with a focus on leveraging the scope of Esterline's capabilities and product offerings. We've been very engaged with our customers, working with them to provide solutions that help them meet their technology needs and business objectives. Our efforts are paying off in new business activity.

During the second half of 2018, we will be investing additional resources in a significant new effort to pursue a large multi-year opportunity at the specific request of one of our customers. We had not contemplated this effort in our original plans for the year. We believe it offers an attractive risk/reward profile across a number of our business platforms and underscores our commitment and ability to leverage across our global enterprise to drive organic growth.

We took additional action during the second quarter to position the company for improved performance. We completed our strategic review of our Kirkhill Elastomers business and the review concluded that a sale of the business unit represented the best risk-adjusted return to shareholders, particularly in light of the capital and time required to execute a turnaround of the business.

We completed the sale of the Kirkhill assets in the middle of March for approximately $50 million. The sale is essentially earnings neutral and accretive to free cash flow during the second half of fiscal 2018, and we expect improved operating performance going forward for the Advanced Materials segment with operating margins exceeding 20%.

Turning to capital location, we continued our disciplined and opportunistic approach to share repurchases. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 314,000 shares at an average price of $73.29 per share. We believe these purchases were made at an attractive value. We have about $48 million remaining under the existing authorization, and we will continue to demonstrate disciplined capital deployment. We ended the quarter in a strong financial position with a healthy balance sheet and record backlog. Looking to the second half of 2018, we expect to deliver higher sales, margin expansion and good cash flow as our full year outlook implies.

To close out my comments, you may have heard yesterday our long time General Counsel Marcia Mason is retiring from Esterline after 25 years on our executive team. Marcia grew up with Esterline, teaching our culture of trust, respect, and high standards as Vice President of Human Resources where she served for 19 years. For extensive education and experience, knowledge of the law and skill and working with people, have also made her an excellent General Counsel for the last six years. I'd like to personally thank Marcia for her tireless dedication to Esterline and the countless contributions she has made to the company.

I'm excited to have Don Walther succeeding Marcia as our Executive Vice President and General Counsel starting later this month. Don most recently served as Executive VP and General Counsel for The Heico Companies, a more than $2 billion parent company for a diverse portfolio of manufacturing companies. Don has also worked for familiar industry names, ITT Corporation and The Boeing Company. He is smart, accomplished and highly qualified to help Esterline reach our strategic objectives.

Now, it's my pleasure to introduce our CFO, Stephen Nolan, for the first time on Esterline earnings call. He's been with the team since February. He's been quickly proven to be a valuable addition to the team. I think in only a second week on the job, he was already interfacing with stakeholders in sharing the Esterline story. He's been active and involved member of the strategic planning process. He's a quick learner, and, as expected, he hit the ground running with the team offering valuable fresh perspectives in leadership. We're happy to have him on board, and I'll turn it over to Stephen now to dig into the numbers a bit more.

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you for the introduction, Curtis. I'm glad to be on board and looking forward to working with the entire Esterline team to sharpen our focus, help the company executed to its full potential, drive disciplined capital allocation and grow the long-term value of the corporation. As Curtis mentioned, the second quarter finished largely in line with our expectations and we are looking to deliver sequentially improved financial results in each successive quarter of fiscal 2018. Our second quarter resulted in net income of $24 million or $0.80 per share on sales of $518 million.

With respect to the sale of the Kirkhill business between the loss on the sale, deal-related retention expenses and the tax benefit from utilizing our capital loss carryforward, the transaction itself had a negligible impact on our Q2 results. So, the bottom-line is a pretty clean number.

Compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017, our fiscal 2018 revenue benefited from $27 million of foreign currency effects. This was partially offset by a $14 million reduction in sales from the Kirkhill operations due to the long-term agreement repricing on the defense product and the sale of the business before the end of the quarter. The net effect of changing foreign exchange rates, including the effect of our forward contracts, benefited our bottom-line by just over $2 million.

Results from the Avionics & Controls segment were improved from last year's second quarter. While sales of $213 million were similar to the same period last year, the segment reported operating profit of nearly $24 million compared to $21 million in the comparable prior year period. Each of the business platforms in this segment contributed to the improved operating results, including a $2.3 million benefit from a licensing agreement for our legacy products during the quarter.

The Sensors & Systems segment, which is the segment most significantly impacted by change in foreign exchange rates due to its heavy concentration of businesses in Europe, delivered revenue of $198 million, up $15 million from last year's second quarter. Segment operating profit of $19 million was about $7 million lower than last year. The Advanced Sensors and Connection Technologies platforms, both delivered improved year-over-year operating profit, offset by a decline in results for the Power Systems business, due to a lower margin product mix and higher manufacturing costs. The change in product mix is not a new development. As the company has discussed in past calls, in the second half of fiscal 2017, the GFI retrofit program in the Power Systems platform started to wind down. As a result, gross margins in this segment declined from the mid-30s range that we experienced through much of 2016 and 2017 to the low-30s we are currently reporting.

We have already taken operational action to address the higher manufacturing costs and we are seeing early results. The segment overall produced sequential margin expansion from Q1 to Q2 and we are expecting to deliver sequentially higher gross margins and operating margins in the segment in Q3 and again in Q4. Our Advanced Materials segment reported sales of $107 million, about $6 million lower than the same period of last year, due to lower sales at Kirkhill. Operating profit of $10 million, declined $19 million from the same period of 2017. Both the Defense Technologies and the Engineered Materials business platforms contributed to the profit decline.

The Defense Technologies platform operated well this quarter, but suffered from a difficult comparison to last year. The second quarter of fiscal 2017 included the receipt of a $5.2 million business interruption insurance payment that elevated results in the prior year. Absent the insurance benefit, the business modestly expanded both its operating margin and operating profit. As Curtis mentioned, the Kirkhill sale was completed in mid-March.

We include the results of the Kirkhill operations prior to the sale in our segment results since the transaction did not qualify for treatment as a discontinued operation. The business had been profitable to the tune of roughly $2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, but operated at a $5 million loss during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The swing from fiscal 2017's operating profit to fiscal 2018's operating loss was primarily driven by the previously disclosed long-term agreement re-pricing of a defense contract. This combined with $6 million of pre-tax loss on the sale and directly related expenses reduced segment profit by approximately $13 million.

Looking forward, Advanced Materials segment is well positioned to deliver solid operating results. The businesses in this segment have excellent customer relationships, strong operations and healthy margins. We expect operating margins in this segment to exceed 20% going forward.

Turning to corporate, corporate expenses of about $19 million were slightly lower and the interest expense of about $7.7 million was similar to last year's second quarter. Income taxes of nearly $2 million in the second quarter were lower due to the discrete tax impacts associated with the Kirkhill sale.

Now moving to our cash flow, through the first six months of the year, cash flow from operations was $90 million, similar to last year's $91 million result. For the first six months of fiscal 2018, capital expenditures were $28 million, slightly less than last year's $29 million. As a result, free cash flow of $62 million so far this year is in the same range as the fiscal 2017 result.

Orders during the second quarter were solid, $651 million, compared with $466 million of orders during the same period of last year. We ended the quarter with a record backlog of $1.46 billion, compared with $1.21 billion in the prior year. Our backlog is also getting deeper in terms of time as Curtis had noted.

Today, about 30% of our backlog represents orders for products that would be delivered more than a year from now. Last year, that component was about 20%.

Comparing the trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio, removed (16:04) some of the variability associated with order time and also neutralizes much of the effects of shifting exchange rates, providing a clearer view of order trends. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018, our trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.12, compared with the same measure at the level of 0.96 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Turning to our outlook for the full year. We are fine tuning our full year expectations based on several of the factors we discussed today. We've now are at the range of our earnings guidance bringing down the mid-point by approximately $4 million and at the same time, increasing our free cash flow expectation for the year by approximately $10 million. We are well-positioned to deliver on these targets for fiscal 2018.

We recognize that we still have to drive hard in the back half of the year to hit our fiscal 2018 forecast. However, our orders and backlog are a positive sign. As a result of the Kirkhill facility sale, we are adjusting our fiscal 2018 revenue guidance to a range of $2.0 billion to $2.05 billion, down $25 million from our prior guidance. Our earnings guidance range of $3.65 to $3.85 has been narrowed, due in part to our decision to invest in the new, large multi-year program opportunity Curtis mentioned.

We're also taking into account the items that have blunted our upside, including the cost of completing the financial restatement and the push out of our Kirkhill product repricing resolution into a period in which we no longer own the business. These two items are now behind us.

As with our previous guidance, this earnings per share guidance does not include the one-time taxes associated with the recent U.S. tax reform. We expect our effective tax rate during the third and fourth quarters to be between 25% and 27%. We are adjusting our EBITDA guidance to a range of $270 million to $290 million, reflecting the narrowed EPS range, the loss on the sale of Kirkhill and lower depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the Kirkhill assets.

We are increasing our free cash flow guidance by $10 million to $115 million to $140 million to reflect lower capital investment after the sale of Kirkhill and additional business improvement actions.

With regards to pacing of earnings, we are reiterating our expectations that earnings will generally follow a seasonal pattern similar to that of fiscal 2016. We have a healthy balance sheet and continued good cash flows. Financially, we're in great shape heading into the second half of fiscal 2018.

And back to you Curtis.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Stephen. I'm looking forward to the second half of the year. I'm encouraged by our growing backlog and the commitment of our teams as they drive bookings and organic growth activity. We are now well-positioned to deliver our expectations for 2018.

And with that, we'll open up the call for your questions.

Our first question comes from Greg Konrad of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Greg Konrad - Jefferies LLC

Good evening. Just a quick question on this new program pursuit. You kept calling it a pursuit, is there any way to size the investment and is this something that you've won or is it more a business that you're going after?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No, it's a good question. It's a pursuit that we're working on and it's pretty significant. It's in our Avionics & Controls segment. It does span a couple of our businesses, which make it kind of exciting and attractive. It's right kind of in the wheelhouse of where we'd like to see where we get a couple of our businesses pulling through on the same opportunity. It's basically some development, proposal development and some hardware that we're putting together. And it's a significant, it's a couple hundred million dollar program. But for competitive reasons that's about the limit of what I'm prepared to share at this point.

Greg Konrad - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. And then just, since the passage of the fiscal year 2018 defense budget, maybe trends that you're seeing on the defense portfolio?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes. I'll start off on a couple of those. So we had good booking strength in our businesses, the ones that have good defense content are probably some of our strongest platforms. Our Avionics & Controls segment, both Avionics & Controls and communication we've seen good trends there. We've also seen some nice book-to-bill in defense technologies and that's kind of across the board, some good activity in our counter measures in both the flares and the chaff and in expendable ordinance. So, overall, no big giant surprises, but just good activity and, again, a couple of those especially in defense technologies are for some new products that are coming online like the 40-millimeter training round and some new flare technologies that we've gotten into the market.

Greg Konrad - Jefferies LLC

Thanks and then I'll just sneak one more in. Just in terms of the commercial aftermarket, I mean, we've seen good trends this quarter. Maybe if you can just discuss that market a bit?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Sure. We've seen some good growth in the commercial aftermarket, but as you know, it's a relatively small share of our revenue, it's only 10% of our revenue overall. So while we've seen good growth in that, it's not material at our company level the growth we're seeing this quarter, but as you note and as we've seen with other companies, that is an area where we've seen substantial improvement year-over-year.

Greg Konrad - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Greg.

Our next question comes from Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Audrey Preston - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. This is actually Audrey Preston on for Rob Spingarn.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, there.

Audrey Preston - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Can you just touch a little bit more on some of the aftermarket in the quarter? I think some of your peers have been noticing really remarkable strength in that. And so, we just wanted to make sure that you're seeing some of the additional trends and if you can provide any more color on that front?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. It's been pretty – it's been strong, again, maybe just a little more color on our aftermarket. We've got – about 10% of our sales are really aftermarket in the traditional sense. We do have another, if you expand it more broadly to include retrofits and upgrade opportunities, it's more like 30% of our sales, but on both of those, we've seen nice strong activity on the true aftermarket side. For us, it really is probably in about three areas, switches in our core e-business. Obviously, the Sensors business, which is engine related, both of those have done very well. That's been muted a little bit by the tail down of the GFI program, which is in our electric – in our Power Systems business. But net-net, you add all those things up and it's still up solid single digits – mid-to-upper single digits there. So it's been good for us, but again, it's something we like, I wish we had more of it. It's a good trend though for us.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Curtis, it's Rob. I'm just jumping in here, juggling a couple of different things. But I wanted to ask you, following your transaction, your Kirkhill transaction, what other assets might you have to put up for sale as you streamline and fix problems?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Oh, good question. As you know, we talk about this every year. We go through a process to look at all of our assets and see how they're doing. As far as problem areas, I wouldn't say there is something that is in that realm of it's taking a lot of time and investment and big seismic shift on what we need to do. So I wouldn't say that there's a big issue there, but it's – we go through it every year, Rob, and look at it. And that's a process that we do kind of in the first half of the year and we're in that process right now.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Is there any way to gauge or size what else you might peel off because it seems like this could have a meaningful impact on just really improving the landscape for you?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Not really prepared to talk about that, Rob. Again, we look at it every year, we've seen good improvements. I'll say this that we – that the level – the teams that we have in place at each of our platforms now and the operating system we have in place, it – I feel much better about not having surprises, so that I think has come off the table to a certain extent. But again, like I said, we will continue to take a look at and see what we can do to drive shareholder value.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Thanks, Curtis.

Our next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Les Sulewski - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Good evening. It's actually Les in for Michael.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, there.

Les Sulewski - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hi. Just a little bit color, so as you get past some of these one-time items related to sale of Kirkhill, the restatement of your financials, tax items. How can we look at the profile – margin profile for the company and also what gives you the confidence in that 20% up margin that you called out for Advanced past the sale of Kirkhill?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, just – it's – we've got really good strong businesses that are performing well. They're getting good bookings strength, which we tend to be able to get drop through there. So it's – that's – we feel very comfortable with that. Good strong businesses across the board, so feel pretty good about that. And you're right we've had a couple of one-time items, the restatement, we got that behind us. Kirkhill has some volatility and some one-time costs, so feel pretty comfortable, that also the second half of the year like we've tried to be very clear with people. We do have a ramp and it's like we've said a number of times like 2016, so we start to see some margin improvement as we get those one-timers behind us as well as we start to leverage some of the higher sales flowing through. So feel pretty comfortable how we've positioned the business, felt good about a pretty good quarter even dealing with the number of those issues, so feel comfortable with the outlook for the year.

Les Sulewski - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. And we've heard Airbus made the announcement about cuts in the A400M program, rates about 50% down. If you can comment on that, I understand you guys have some sensors content on that, what impact will that have for you?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, it's – we've put in our forecasts, some of those cuts we've been dealing with those really over the past couple of years, but it's actually more so more – probably more impact on our Power Systems where we do the distribution, power distribution for that platform. So it does – when those go down in rate that does have some top line impact for us definitely. But we've built that into our forecast.

Les Sulewski - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sam Pearlstein of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good afternoon.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sam.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

So can you just tell me one thing with Kirkhill, so do you reverse out Kirkhill's performance in the first quarter when we look at the full year or is it staying in through the point of sale?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, as we provide our guidance for the full year, we are including Kirkhill for those periods where we owned it, including the loss on sale of Kirkhill. So those are not in any way pro forma numbers, they're GAAP numbers. The only adjustment we have made to our guidance for the full year from our GAAP results are to remove the one-time tax effects of the recent tax reform bill, but other than that, all of the Kirkhill results are in our Q1, Q2 results and our guidance for the year.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then the free cash flow increase of a $10 million, it looks like it's a reduction in capital spending for the year of $10 million. Is that correct?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. That's a combination of CapEx we no longer need to make at the Kirkhill facility, plus some trimming elsewhere, just some prudent actions we're taking from just a regular business improvement approach to trim our overall level of capital expenditure, nothing really significant to be on Kirkhill.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then, you mentioned the Power Systems decline year-over-year, can you talk a little bit more about what's happening in Power Systems?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Sure. So the two effects at Power Systems, one was what Curtis just mentioned a few moments ago about the GFI product, that was a program – GFI retrofit program we had last year, which is a significant driver of revenue and profitability for that platform, it came to an end towards the end of last fiscal – towards the end of fiscal 2017, I believe it's been discussed on prior calls. So, that was a driver of that $5 million of profit decline year-over-year.

The second impact was about $5 million as well related to some increased manufacturing costs and write-off to some excess and obsolete inventory. We've already taken action to address the increased manufacturing costs within that platform and we're seeing improvement already.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. And then in terms of this new program that you're talking about, how should we see this manifest itself in the second half of this year? Should we see R&D start to tick up? Is it something where perhaps it's customer funded R&D and so you're netting it somewhere else, just how should we see this in the income statement in the second half?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

You know in the second half of the year and probably a little bit into next year, it'll be at more on the SG&A line as far as proposal development and some development hardware. And again, if we get to that point where we actually win that, it'll probably be in FY 2019. And at that point, there is some discussion about some funding of – there are probably some expense and some funding of R&D going forward.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you very much.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Great.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi. Good afternoon. And welcome, Stephen.

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

I just wanted to first start off with the strong bookings in the quarter, the order activity, was there anything, in particular, that you could comment that was maybe one-time in nature or things pulled forward or any particular area of strength or maybe upside relative to your expectations that you could highlight or provide more color on?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, Ken. Nothing significant. We did have some Avionic retrofit programs that we booked. But again, I would attribute it to doubles and singles, nothing big. If you kick down through our platforms, it was pretty broad-based, pretty nice performance. I'm encouraged by it, because it wasn't some big booking on one thing.

We were trying to go find something that we could call out as a big exciting driver, but it was pretty much across the board. Avionics & Control, Avionics controls Defense Technologies, pretty much most of our businesses across the board had nice increases, which again is a nice thing to see.

The other thing I'll mention is, we are in – some of these were for bigger longer-term contracts that are expanding into next year, so it does kind of give us a little more comfort with some of them moving into 2019. It gives us a better entry point to start to look to that, to FY 2019.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Okay. And that's helpful. And that's where I wanted to go next. I mean, if you look at the guidance, correct me if I'm wrong, but on the revenue standpoint, the $25 million decline really just reflects the Kirkhill divestiture, correct?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes. So, it reflects the Kirkhill divestiture and with obviously a little bit of positive offset from the rest of the business, because Kirkhill would obviously generate more than $25 million in the six-and-half months of the year during which we do not own it.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Yeah. Okay. So part of the revenue guidance adjustment maybe reflect some of the strength in bookings, there's a little more strength in other areas. But it sounds like with the very strong order activity of the quarter and Curtis, what you were talking about, clearly you've got maybe a bigger mix of that, that's going to impact sort of post fiscal 2018, late fiscal 2019, but then maybe there's just a little bit more caution or conservatism around the revenue guidance for the second half of the year. I know obviously the guidance implies your seasonal improvement, but it sounds like you might have a little more buffer heading into the second half of the year, is that – at least on the top-line, is that a fair way to think about it?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So I think two things, I think I'm interpreting this right. It does make us feel better about the second half of the year. And what we did want to do though is say that all that booking activity is going to deliver this year; some of it does bleed over into next year. So, feel pretty good. There's still a big ramp, which is I wish we didn't ramp as much as we did, but that's what the profile is and we've seen it year-after-year. So, we are seeing some strength. We've also had some benefit, as Stephen noted, from FX in that. So, we think we've got a reasonable approach for the rest of the year.

Kenneth George Herbert - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Okay. Sounds reasonable. Thank you very much.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey, good afternoon, everyone.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Noah.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Curtis, I don't know if you've seen this, but the buyer of the Kirkhill asset – there is sort of a strangely wide chasm between what they say about the business and what you said about the business. And if you just sort of ask them or sort of say them, hey, the seller said that they were selling it, because it had a decent amount of competition and a decent amount of build-to-print and not as much aftermarket as one would hope for. They just say that they have a completely different view of the asset as it stands today relative to those attributes. And on the one hand, it doesn't – it sort of doesn't matter because you've sold the asset and you're moving on. But I guess, it just sort of leaves me wondering how there could be that big of a difference in views on an asset and I don't know if perhaps there are other assets in your business that could have more aftermarket, could have less build-to-print or just sort of higher margin characteristics.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, I'm not going to go down that path a lot. We've talked to TransDigm, but I haven't gone back and looked at what they're saying or what they're doing with the business, I know what our view of it was, I've dealt with businesses that have build-to-print knowing aftermarket opportunities and I think we made an assessment of the time and effort in investment to make that a business that fit within a company that serves multiple customers across multiple platforms and it was not a good fit for us.

All of our business units I think are pretty adaptive looking at how all the pieces fit together. And again, we're out trying to do good long-term things with our customers across multiple platforms and addressable new OE programs as well as aftermarket, and that's a little bit different challenge for us than I think some other businesses or other companies. So, I think I'll leave it at that.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. That's fair enough. What was the total FX impact to total organic revenue growth in the quarter, or, I guess, what was total company organic revenue growth ex foreign exchange?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. So as I mentioned that FX had significant beneficial impact, Kirkhill was down about $14 million year-over-year and the balance of the business, absent FX effect, was down about $4 million year-over-year for the quarter.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And then just one more on back to the new opportunity recognizing in respect to that, you mentioned you can't give too much detail. So, if you can't answer, that's totally understand. But any color you can provide on when it would actually start contributing to revenue if it were going to and over what period of time that couple of hundred million you mentioned would contribute?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

On the start date, I'm not going to talk about that.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

It would be over – it would be a long-term program, it would be more multiple years more than five years.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. Okay. Thanks so much.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Noah.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Good evening, and thank you for taking the question. Curtis, if I look at the bookings growth over the last three quarters, it's really been outstanding, 24% in your Q4 in 2017 and 34% in Q1 and now 40% here in Q2. And as you pointed out in the press release, the book-to-bill is 1.2. If we trend that way, let's just say for the sake of Q3 and Q4, what does that set up for revenue growth in 2019?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, I don't want to get tied up there. It's a good trend going forward. We're not in a position to give guidance out that far, but it's definitely in a territory that we haven't been for a number of years, so I feel really good about it, better than I have in prior years. And it's a little bit too early to say. One thing to be careful about is we are seeing – we do have some contracts where they place a long-term deal for 18 months or 24 months or some period like that. So you've got to be – I think we mentioned in the release in prior years, we would have had kind of 20% that goes – that span multi-year. We're trending up to kind of 50% more than that, up to 30%. But it's – we haven't put pen to paper to kind of do that and won't be doing that until probably later in the third quarter.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Understood. And then, in the slide presentation on page 7, you call out the sales and volume mix having a minus $14 million impact on the gross margin. Is that across all three segments or is it – by my math, it looks like it would be actually just Sensors and Advanced Materials and Avionics, actually, the gross margin looks to be up. Am I right on that, or was it across all three segments?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So as I think I mentioned the two primary areas where that hit were in Kirkhill, whereas you mentioned because of the pricing on the LTA for the defense program, profit was down $7 million year-over-year. And in the Power Systems business, where we mentioned because of the two drivers I've talked about, the product mix and also manufacturing costs, we were down about $10 million in gross profit year-over-year. So those would have been the two by far the biggest drivers of it.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

So absent Kirkhill and Power Systems, the gross margin would've been flat year-over-year and the sales and volume mix?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

I am not sure I said that exactly and I'm not sure I have that exact answer for you off the top of my head. If you look on the page, you're looking at page 7 of the supplemental slides, sales/volume mix is about $14 million, higher manufacturing cost is $7 million for a total of $21 million. As I just described, it was about $17 million within those two areas. So there was net-net a little degradation elsewhere.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Okay. I was just trying to get at if the part – if there was pricing pressure more severe in any one of the three business segments?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Oh! Sorry. I misunderstood your question. No, we haven't seen any significant pricing pressure absent that LTA issue within Kirkhill, a very little of the remaining change in our gross margins due to significant pricing pressure year-over-year.

George J. Godfrey - C.L. King & Associates, Inc.

Got it. Thank you very much. Thanks for taking my questions.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey, again. Curtis, you've talked about for a little while having been awarded, but not yet put into backlog this UK nuclear reactor project. Did that go into backlog in the quarter, and if not, what are the prospects of that in the coming quarters?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Oh, it's been so long. No, it's still very positive for us. It did not go into backlog this quarter and I'm not going to give you a – I'm optimistic that it will be in coming quarters. They have broken ground on that project. We're working very closely with our customer. But it's not back into log (44:38) yet, but good things to come I believe.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Is that just a lack of being able to finalize or agree to every contract detail or what's holding that up?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

It's just – the UK is a flow down of contracts and there was an issue, I won't say an issue, but it's been so long incoming we had to update rates and factors from when we originally proposed it. So, it's just still in the negotiation process.

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

It's the pacing of the overall program (45:11) some delay between Esterline and our direct customer.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I see. And on the CapEx change, it's about a 15% reduction in CapEx, I know it sounded like you were saying that was mostly Kirkhill, but Kirkhill was only I think 4% or 5% of total revenue, was Kirkhill much more CapEx intensive than the rest of the business?

Stephen M. Nolan - Esterline Technologies Corp.

I wouldn't say much more, it was probably on balance a little more capital intensive than the balance of the business at least in terms of this year's capital expenditures.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And then, last quarter, when you discussed repatriation, it sounded like it was maybe a little tougher than you might have thought to bring back the cash and you were going to continue to explore how much you could bring back and win, any update on that?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

No, we are continuing to complete the earnings and profit studies we have to do in jurisdictions around the world to allow us to finalize the tax impact of the recent tax reform bill. We expect to have that done probably by the end of the fiscal year, so we will probably update that provisional amount during the fourth quarter. And once that is complete, we will be more able to bring back some of that cash home, but there are unique challenges in each jurisdiction, it is not as easy as just writing a check and bringing it home. So, it will probably take us an extended time period to bring the full amount home.

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Right. Okay. Okay. Thank you.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Okay.

John B. Hobbs - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Ashley. And thanks, everyone, on the call today. We're looking forward to heading into the second half of the year. We plan to see many of you on the road in the coming months, and have a good evening. Take care.

