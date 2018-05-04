TrueBlue Remains A Good Option For A Value Portfolio

When pricing the company's three business segments separately, I determine that it's currently undervalued by approximately 20% at $23.50 per share.

The PeopleScout segment is the only one with attractive growth, and despite its size, contributes significantly to profitability.

TrueBlue has to acquire debt to support its operations and fuel potential acquisitions. In aggregate, it's an inefficient financing model.

Business

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is a publicly traded staffing solutions company. This business solves staffing needs for a variety of clients, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. In 2017, it connected approximately 170,000 people with work and served about 108,000 customers. Its business consists of taking a fee from such connections between employers and employees, broadly speaking. In a more general sense, it consists of supplying the demand for flexible staffing for companies.

TBI continues to approach growth through an acquisition strategy, rather than focusing on growing its business organically. This way of doing business strains their balance sheet, since the company needs to have cash on hand (or on short-term investments) to be able to seize any potential opportunities. This approach to growth presents a few problems problem, as I will point out ahead.

You see, TrueBlue operates on a significant amount of accounts payable. In other words, customers do not pay cash upfront for its services, but often defer payments. These payments are reported as revenue (which is standard, nothing suspicious about this), but it does not arrive at the bank immediately. So, often the company is forced to take on debt to finance operations.

Although this debt is not an insurmountable burden for the company at this time, it does hamper profitability on two fronts: 1) TBI's accounts receivable from customers does not yield as much as the debt cost, so it translates into a negative present value operation for the company. 2) When the company takes on debt to finance activities, it is constrained to have a certain amount of cash set aside to seize potential acquisition targets. Naturally, that cash yields less than debt, so again, it is a negative present value operation for TBI.

As you can see, the company acknowledges this issue in a way in its 10-K:

Our principal sources of liquidity are funds generated from operating activities, available cash and cash equivalents, and borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility. We must have sufficient sources of liquidity to meet our working capital requirements, fund our worker's compensation collateral requirements, service our outstanding indebtedness, and finance investment opportunities. Without sufficient liquidity, we could be forced to curtail our operations or we may not be able to pursue promising business opportunities.



- Source: TBI’s 2017 10-K filing

This situation creates a big problem because the whole business focuses on this process. As I have just pointed out, the company's financing operations are of negative yield. Moreover, this issue is not easy to resolve because its market is highly competitive.

TrueBlue's Segments

The company operates in 3 segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The staffing business side relies mainly on the PeopleReady and PeopleManagement segments. The PeopleScout section focuses on finding the right people for businesses in a flexible and on-demand fashion.

Furthermore, since 2 of the segments are exposed heavily to the staffing market, they operate in a highly fragmented market. Here, no competitor has a dominant role, and all are more or less competing on price rather than anything else. In other words, the staffing business behaves like an undifferentiated service, which makes it very hard for any provider to build a dominating position on the market.



(Source: TrueBlue)

Sadly, this bodes poorly for TBI (and naturally, all the participants in this sector). Because of this market structure, growth is capped to some extent. You see, as companies grow, they hire more people and increase their fixed costs, which in turn reduces their flexibility to compete on price. Since the competitors mainly battle on price, it makes it hard for any company to take the lead. These circumstances generate a fragmented market with many undifferentiated competitors (like TBI).

This might be why TBI seems to have peaked in 2017. Even if there's secular growth, the company will be hard-pressed to grow at a higher pace than the overall sector. That would mean it is gaining market share (which is unlikely, as I previously explained).

Because of this, when we evaluate TBI as an investment, we have to assume that growth is going to be minimal going forward. Also, we should see if it trades below fair value so that it provides the investor a reasonable margin of safety for investing in a small company exposed to many macro and sector risks.

So let’s dive into the company's financials, specifically, its different segments. Then, I will try to value each of them. Finally, I will add it all up and come up with a valuation for the stock.

Segment Net Sales Q1 '18 (%) of Total Q1 '17 (%) of Total PeopleReady $ 316.835 57% $ 332.624 59% PeopleManagement $ 183.892 33% $ 191.686 34% PeopleScout $ 53.661 10% $ 43.934 8% Total $ 554.388 $ 568.244 Segment Operating Income Q1 '18 (%) of Total Q1 '17 (%) of Total PeopleReady $ 9.525 35% $ 9.994 41% PeopleManagement $ 5.649 21% $ 5.533 23% PeopleScout $ 11.905 44% $ 8.665 36% Total $ 27.079 $ 24.192 * Figures in millions of $

(Source: TBI’s Q1 '18 quarterly report and author’s elaboration)

Here are a few things that stand out. First of all, earnings grew overall at 12% quarter over quarter, which is good. However, on the company's top line, it decreased revenues by 2% quarter over quarter. This decrease is worrisome, because you can cut costs and lay off unproductive workers all you want (become more efficient), but if demand for your products and services keeps decreasing, you have a problem. This situation strikes at the core of TBI's business model.

TrueBlue is a company that appears to be stalling in growth because it has reached its peak market share in a market saturated with competitors. Unfortunately, there's little that it can do to resolve this issue.

Let's dig further, because there is one saving grace in the company's financials. PeopleScout looks like an outstanding standalone segment. In fact, it is so good that without it TBI would have reported losses for the quarter. This segment is even more impressive when you realize that it only accounts for 10% of total revenues and is growing its operating income at 37% quarter over quarter.

(Source: TBI’s Q1 ‘18 quarterly report and author’s elaboration)

PeopleScout is a stellar performer within the company. Let’s see why:

PeopleScout revenue grew to $54 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2018, a 22.1% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by new client wins and expanding our scope of services with existing clients.



- Source: TBI’s Q1 ‘18 quarterly report

In other words, the PeopleScout segment is performing phenomenally well because it has locked down more clients. Moreover, it also managed to sell additional services to its current clients. Put simply, the segment has a great sales team. Those guys should get a medal.

However, how sustainable is the PeopleScout segment's growth? After all, the service is undifferentiated. Also, it is a small segment of growing revenues, and as it matures, its growth should more or less stall too. This slowdown should occur because of the nature of the staffing market. Eventually, it gets crowded and you end up competing on price.

Valuation

Let's be fair and price each segment as if they were different businesses. Currently, PeopleScout looks promising. In fact, it would be great we could buy the stock of that segment individually. However, such is life.

In the following table, you will see a quick summary of my valuation.

Segment Earnings Q1 '18 Operating Income Avg. Income Aproximation x4 (yearly) Growth Method Valuation PeopleReady $ 9.53 $ 9.10 $ 36.40 -5% Perpetuity $ 387.65 PeopleManagement $ 5.65 $ 5.39 $ 21.56 2% Perpetuity $ 229.61 PeopleScout $ 11.91 $ 11.37 $ 45.48 37% Growth $ 566.86 Total $ 27.08 Fair Value $ 1,184.11 Discount Rate 3.13% Equity Investors (3x premium) 9.39% Shares Diluted (millions) 41.09 Price Per Share $ 28.82 Current PPS $ 23.35 Potential Upside 23.42%

(Source: TBI’s Q1 ‘18 quarterly report and author’s elaboration)

I have used two methods to price each segment. Since PeopleReady and PeopleManagement present negligible growth (one is even decreasing QoQ), I have decided to value them as a perpetuity. This approach is a somewhat reasonable assumption, given that in a saturated market, they are likely to preserve their share and not change it materially going forward.

The discount rate I used was the interest rate that’s charged to the company times 3.

[...] the weighted average interest rate on outstanding borrowings was 3.13%.



- Source: TBI’s Q1 ‘18 quarterly report

I figured that being paid as an investor three times what you would get as its banker was reasonable. In this case, the calculation would be 3.13% times 3 equals 9.39%. I used that figure for the perpetuity discount rate.

For the PeopleScout segment, I decided to value it based on its growth. Since it is a small section, it is reasonable to expect PeopleScout to maintain a high pace of growth. But going forward, it should eventually begin to face the realities of a saturated market and slow down. So, a sustained 37% growth QoQ is not realistic. In this case, I figured a third of that for the long term (5-10 years) looks reasonable.

(Source: PeopleScout)

Lastly, it's a rule of thumb that you pay an earnings multiple based on growth. The relationship between growth and price multiple is the PEG ratio (in the P/E ratio case). At a P/E ratio of 1, both growth and P/E are the same (for example, you would pay a 10 P/E multiple for 10% growth at a PEG of 1). So, at a third of 37%, you would pay a multiple of 12.46.

With those inputs, you can value PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout at $387, $229 and $566 million respectively. In total, the whole company would be valued at $1.18 billion. If you divided that by the number of shares, you would reach a price per share of $28.82, which represents a potential upside of 23.42% vis-a-vis today's price (03/May/2018).

Conclusion

This valuation looks favorable for any investor in the stock. It also counts with some safety factors in the valuation model:

I used a 95% approximation to net income based on operating income (Net Income vs. Operating Income Margin average of Q1 '18 and Q1 ‘17). Since the company is currently receiving interest on some short-term investments, it is reasonable to expect that this percentage is an understatement. The discount rate used for the perpetuity method is 3x the interest rate of its debt. This rate is even better than the earnings yield most investors would get at the S&P 500 at a P/E ratio of 31.55 (an earnings yield of 3.17%) by a wide margin. The assumed growth going forward for the PeopleScout segment is a third of what it is currently. This growth provides a large margin of error to the valuation model.

All in all, a lot could go wrong in this business and it would still look interesting for investors because of its steep discount at current prices.

TBI is an attractive company for a very diversified value style portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.