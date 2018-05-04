L Brands: Growth Potential Underestimated

As e-commerce segment increases, margins may see expansion due to higher margin nature of their online sales.

L Brands has slid nearly 30% since early March, despite beating both top and bottom line estimates.

L Brands (LB) reported 4Q17 earnings in early March, delivering results above analyst expectations. However, despite the positive results, management provided guidance which many saw as less than favorable, leading to decline in L Brands' stock price to the tune of nearly 30%.

LB data by YCharts

The recent pull back in price presents an attractive entry point for long-term investors, which is further complimented by the strong dividend yield.

Year-End Review

Source: Morningstar

L Brands reported revenue of $4.8 billion in the quarter, up ~7.3% y/y. Revenue has grown consistently each year since 2013, but that growth has decelerated in the last two years. Year-end revenue came in at ~$12.6 billion, portraying stagnant y/y growth.

On top of little-changed revenue in the year, margins contracted to ~8%. The company noted that their $100 million wage investment could help increase efficiency across stores, retain talent, and be an employer of choice. We believe the investment in wages is well worth it, with the likelihood of being completely offset by improving fundamentals.

Overall, the company did not provide any disappointing results in our eyes, which makes us believe this is an attractive investment opportunity. As we go over potential revenue drivers, you may see just how underestimated L Brands is.

E-Commerce & China

There continues to be hope for revenue, as management pours capital into the core aspects of their business. We believe there are two key drivers that stand to spark revenue growth: expansion into the Chinese region, and heavy investment into e-commerce segment.

Many companies are positioning themselves in China to capitalize off of the growing middle-class population, which is set to increase over the next several years. The market is much bigger in China, resulting in plenty of room for growth. Les Wexner, CEO of L Brands forecasts revenue doubling in as little as five years.

Source: Business Journals

Many might ask how this could be possible, and the answer lies in the lack of competition within the region. The lingerie market in China is highly fragmented according to Wexner, and this presents an opportunity for consolidation.

With that in mind, L Brands certainly has a competitive advantage in the region, with relatively deeper pockets than small competitors, and an invaluable brand. By the end of the year, L Brands plans to have 58 stores across 13 cities, with the majority being located inside malls.

Department stores are in a death spiral, but retail — specialty retail — looks pretty good to me... Traffic has changed. The milling around for two to three hours is gone. But there’s a fair number of shopping centers where department stores closed and things got better. Source: Les Wexner

On a larger scale, the industry appears to be fine. Above, Wexner makes the case that specialty retail is not trending downwards; department stores are the ones currently struggling. In our eyes, specialty retail stores tend to have wider economic moats protecting them from threats. The lack of this moat is what has hurt department stores over the last few years, helping fuel the growth of competitors such as Amazon (AMZN).

For L Brand's, they've seen higher margins in online sales as opposed to physical retail stores:

Our online businesses are more profitable than our store-based businesses, both at Bath & Body and at Victoria's Secret. Source: Stuart B. Burgdoerfer

Combining the growth in China, with the emphasis on e-commerce, we expect margins to expand. We applaud management for sticking to its guns and focusing heavily on what L Brands needs in order to set it up for a turnaround.

Relative Valuation

When comparing L Brands to peers, the company trades below industry figures despite strong performance metrics and bright growth prospects. Current industry average P/E is ~24x earnings, versus L Brands' ~10x multiple.

Source: Intrinio

Furthermore, when looking at margins, LB boasts an LTM net margin of ~7.8% which is substantially higher than the industry average of ~4.7%. This, combined with a strong dividend, makes L Brands an investment candidate.

Factoring out capital structure, LB trades at ~6.3x EBITDA, well below the industry average of ~9.6x EBITDA. The company appears to be relatively undervalued, and even more so when factoring in the growth potential mentioned earlier on. As the market begins realizing just how big this is, multiple expansion may be warranted.

Conclusion

L Brands certainly caught our attention, given its recent selloff after reporting a solid earnings report. Their top line has flattened, with potential drivers to continue fueling growth. At the top of the list is Victoria's Secret push into the Chinese region. With a fragmented lingerie industry in China, L Brands has set itself up to consolidate it.

Other revenue drivers include LB's heavy focus on e-commerce, which is undoubtedly becoming increasingly popular. With margins contracting, we feel that the increased efficiency among employees, as well as a shift to online sales, should help improve the company margins.

We believe that a current 15x multiple of is appropriate, and when applied to Bloomberg's CY EPS estimate of $3.14, we derive a price target of ~$47, reflecting upside of over 30%.

Initiate buy rating, $47 PT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.