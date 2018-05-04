Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Gary Carano

Thank you, Joe. And welcome everyone going [ph] yesterday on our first quarter webcast. We’re happy to be back with you so soon following our April 16 call regarding our company’s expansion plans and we are delighted to have more positive, Eldorado Resorts' newest [Indiscernible] today.

This afternoon, we reported consolidated first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $103.5 million, an increase of 7.5% year-over-year despite a 1.9% decline in net revenues to $440 million, which is driven in part by adverse weather which we’ll discuss later.

Property level adjusted EBITDA for 2018 first quarter increased by 5.7% to $111 million. Our property operating margin of 25.3% rose 180 basis points year-over-year on a pro forma basis as if we owned Isle of Capri in the first quarter of 2017.

I should highlight that these results include the contributions of Presque Isle Downs and Vicksburg, which we will continue to report in our continuing operations until the time that they are sold.

As you know, we continue to expand overall resorts. Recently we announced two separate definitive acquisition agreements that will further diversify our regional operations and then grow our adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow without any meaningful change in our leverage profile.

Our agreement to acquire Tropicana Entertainment or at seven great high quality assets to our portfolio while our agreements to acquire the Grand Victoria Casino brings a fantastic Chicago end property to the family of El Dorado properties.

After giving effect to the completion of the transaction and the announcements of the divestitures of Presque Isle Downs and Vicksburg our portfolio will feature 26 properties with nearly 28,000 slot machines, more than 850 table games, approximately 12,500 hotel rooms and almost 19,000 great team members.

Over the 12 months, we have created tremendous shareholder value through our ability to realize and exceed the anticipated synergies from accretive transaction which quickly reduced our initial purchase price multiple and we expect to see the same success with the Tropicana and Elgin transactions.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for us with the Tropicana and Grand Victoria Casino acquisition announcements and the Pompano Park development announcement with the Cordish Companies which Tom will go into further detail. These developments and our ongoing success of growing operating margins highlights the significant progress we continue to achieve in transforming El Dorado resorts into a regional gaming powerhouse.

With that, I’m going to turn the call over to Anthony. Anthony?

Anthony Carano

Thank you, Gary. And good afternoon to everyone on the call. I’d like to take few minutes to provide you with some high level operating perspective before Tom takes over to review the first quarter results in detail with color around our four regional reporting segments and their respective performance in the period.

The first quarter again demonstrated strength across the property portfolio with 15 of our 20 properties growing adjusted EBITDA despite the 1.9% year-over-year revenue decline. Once again, adjusted EBITDA was up in each region with our East region up over 9% and the West region up 17%. Despite some pretty serious weather they impacted Reno in March.

Reno saw it’s second highest ever level of snowfall in March, the month which is typically the biggest contributor to its first quarter Reno results. We said it before and the first quarter results again confirm the combination of our larger, more diversified regional portfolio combined with the on-going progress we are making with improving margins across our properties is driving adjusted EBITDA growth and lower no-growth revenue periods or even with declining year-over-year revenue comparisons.

We’ve also discussed with you our commitment to return focused investments and our properties to grow results. We’ve implemented this cost our legacy portfolio to tremendous success, whether it’s been a new Brew Brothers restaurant at a property, hotel room renovations and upgrades, smoking patios and several properties and refinements and upgrades, just food and beverage amenities and the gaming floor. We’ve had consistent success in translating these upgrades into a better guest experience and increase visitation and game expense which had resulted in strong returns on our investments.

The most visible and certain impactful capital spend plan we’ve undertaken is our Reno Tri-Properties. To date, we’ve completed our credits to more than a thousand hotel rooms and suites of the Tri-Properties, updated food and beverage operations, opened new poker room and sports deck and updated public spaces.

The results so far just have been the creation of a more cohesive and integrated complex that still offers unique experiences at each of the three properties. So we’ve enhanced convenience, amenities and quality while also providing distinct options for our guests. And the results have been very strong returns as evidenced by the ongoing growth of Reno’s adjusted EBITDA.

The next page of our development at the Tri-Properties is the new world-class spa at Silver Legacy which we expect will open in the third quarter and the renovation of the all the sky tower rooms at Circus Circus Reno.

These additional investments follow the terrific return we have generated from upgrades to date including growth in RevPAR and occupancy. The Tri-Properties operation saw a significant potential for growth given the further enhancements we are making in the market and increasingly favorable convention outlook and ongoing revitalization of the Reno market driven by significant levels of new investment and employment opportunities.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Tom to provide detailed insights on the first quarter financial performance and additional details on balance sheet and capital structure before we open the call to Q&A. Tom?

Thomas Reeg

Thanks Anthony. Good afternoon everybody. To start house-keeping in the quarter there is about a $1 million of non-recurring expenses that are in the corporate line that were not backed out. Of adjusted EBITDA, one of the big pieces being start up cost related to the Pompano JV. Also if you are looking for pure operating EBITDA we were on 104.5 million up 8.5% which was a good outcome for us. In the quarter, it was a very difficult start to the year as you’ve heard from others really the first five and a half weeks of the year outside of Reno we’re difficult even with an easy comp and Reno, January EBITDA for us on a consolidated basis was down 12%, so obviously we had a very strong February and March and consumers continued spending nicely into April for us, further I tell you that April is the least important month of this quarter. The visitation volumes build in May and June but we’re off to a good start.

Some highlights in the quarter. Reno even with the March, so that Anthony alluded to Reno, RevPAR was up 17% for the quarter, so extending the gains that we saw in the second half of last year. The bowlers really just started showing up this week and that should be 15,000 plus room nights in the quarter that weren’t there last year. So we expect to have a strong finish to the quarter in Reno in particular.

Scioto has a phenomenal quarter. EBITDA continues to grow in double digits. EBITDA margin and again this is despite poor weather for five weeks. EBITDA margin was almost 40% and keep in mind that’s a 42% tax rate, jurisdictions on a pre-gaming tax basis. Scioto Downs runs at about 80% margin. So that’s been just of stellar performer for us.

Lake Charles had a very good quarter as well. Boonville and Missouri EBITDA margin was over 41% for the quarter with Waterloo and Scioto just shy of 40%. It looks like we’ll have three properties in excess of 40% EBITDA margins in the very near future. So we feel very good about that.

Obviously it was a very busy quarter in the M&A in the deal market you don’t know when these things are going to break as it happened; four of them broke in the same quarter. We’ve got the sales to Churchill on Presque and Vicksburg that continue to go down there approval path. Those numbers are still in the consolidated numbers. We announced the Elgin acquisition; we announced the Tropicana acquisition that Gary alluded to a couple of weeks ago. And then we signed the Pompano deal subsequent to that. So what I’d like to do is kind of reset where we’ll be post these transactions and this is going to be a longer term perspective than you typically end up with on these calls, these calls tend to be focused on the quarter you just reported and the next quarter, but we’ve had enough change.

In the portfolio this quarter that I’d like to talk about where we are headed. And what I would say to start is, we’ve been pretty clear all along as we’ve done transactions in terms of telegraphing what we are intending to do, going all the way back to the initial re-financing post MTR and the take out of the MGM interest and the Isle transaction, the synergies we announced there. We talked about using Topco [ph] as a financing source in the future transaction we talked about buying single property, so I hope that we are starting to get a track record where when we lay this stuff out we’ve got some creditability.

As you look at our going forward, and again – and this is not guidance, so I’m just going to use the numbers that are out there in the market. As we talked about on the transaction call, if you give us the synergies that we announced in the Tropicana and Elgin deals, and you use consensus for the rest of the company, you should be somewhere in the 750 to 775 main EBITDA range for 2019. We’ll spend about 110 million of maintenance CapEx. We’ll spend about a $140 million in interest to have a $110 million lease payment, cash taxes next year, best guess is $40 million to $50 million.

So that should get you to where you think we’ll be free cash flow wise in 2019 as a range and then as we look forward, this Pompano announcement that seems to go relatively unnoticed. We think this was not in any of the number that we’ve given you in the past. We think that that development will ultimately drive EBITDA in the casino at that property to the north of $100 million a year. And just to recall that there is over $1 billion of casino EBITDA in that market in the Seminole properties and Pompano, so in a 25 mile radius there's a $1 billion of casino EBITDA.

We think with this development our casino can ultimately be north of $100 million and we get the benefit of half of the interest in the development and we're just starting master planning now. Cordish was our number one choice for this development for taking advantage of this piece of property. They are certainly among the leaders in the world in terms of mixed-used development particularly with an entertainment and casino slant [ph] and you can look on their website at development that they do, they don't do small.

So you should be thinking about large-scale developments that Cordish's have done in the recent past with the casino, the center of the development instead of the sports arena, we'd expect them to generate a very healthy return, that will be financed off balance sheet where we are contributing the land, Cordish is contributing the brand on the property plus all of their design, development and management expertise.

I would expect the JV would borrow against that if the capital markets changed to the negative, you can conceive of a situation where some capital might be required, but I would expected to be little to no capital of our balance sheet creating significant additional visitations of Pompano that drives a lot of value through the casino and a lot of value in the development and everything will be split in the development 50-50.

So, you've got that that it was not what we talked about before and if you look at Tropicana in particular as I've discussed with you in the past we look at pre-gaming tax margin. You can't control the game tax in your jurisdiction. You can choose – control where you choose to operate, but your gaming tax is your gaming tax. If we run the Tropicana assets at the same margin that we run our existing portfolio today it’s a $180 million of incremental EBITDA opportunity.

There's a 20 percentage point difference, a $900 million of revenue. And it's too early to tell you how much of that will capture. We've announced 40 because that's what we can see from when we sit here today, but there's no marketing in that $40 million number. And if you rewind back to when we did the Isle transaction, the gap between their pretax margin and ours was less than half of the gap in this one and we still expect to exceed $100 million of synergy opportunity out of the Isle transaction.

So where -- if you look at us out a couple years as this development comes online, we're expecting to be generating significant incremental EBITDA, our free cash flow should be growing well in excess of where it is on a pro forma basis at closing of these transactions. When we close the transaction given the synergies of the -- or that we've announced our pro forma leverage is about the same place that it is today.

So if we're generating that level of free cash flow and growing it, our option is to pay down L +225 [ph] debt, we'll continue to do that, but you should expect us to be returning capital to shareholders on the heels of closing the transaction. I can't visit our entire -- the entire shareholder base I speak to. It's very clear to us that our shareholder base prefers buybacks and you should expect us to lean in that direction.

So, as I said, that's much longer term perspective than we typically do on these calls. The Pompano transaction we're just starting master planning. You should expect that to be the bulk of this year's activity there and you should expect this to start building at some point next year and you should expect a multiyear very large project that help us drive value there.

So, with that I'll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Dan Pulitzer

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Anthony Carano

Hi, Dan.

Dan Pulitzer

So just on Pompano, you did a good job kind of framing out the opportunity there, but this at the actual casino you know the 100 million of EBITDA, how much of that is gaining versus non-gaining? And then also just more generally, how you guys thinking about the construction disruption there and where specifically on that lot is the property?

Gary Carano

In terms of construction disruption, we're just starting master planning, of course we're going to manage so that there is zero or minimal disruption. A lot of the excess acreage sets behind the casino or on the other side of the parking facility. So we are racing and gaming sets and the surface parking sets. Now you could see some construction next to the casino, but I wouldn't expect to see significant disruption at this point, but again its early. And as I'm talking I can't remember your first question.

Dan Pulitzer

The first one was just on the opportunity gaming versus non-gaming and [Indiscernible] 100 million?

Gary Carano

Yes. In the casino that's going to be predominantly casino and the restaurants that our existing in the casino. And then all of the non-gaming or lot of non-gaming opportunities going to be in the development itself.

Dan Pulitzer

Got it. And then just my follow-up, you guys talking about weather, is anyway you can quantify the impact there whether in Reno or just broadly across your portfolio on the quarter?

Gary Carano

It's hard to do because there was so much of it across the portfolio, but I would say if we ended up 8.5% up on a operating basis for the quarter given what we saw it's reasonable to believe we would've been in the range of where we were third and fourth quarter in terms of games without the weather.

Dan Pulitzer

All right. Great. Thanks so much guys.

Chad Beynon

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions and good afternoon.

Gary Carano

Hi, Chad.

Chad Beynon

Wanted to start with the Reno Tri-Properties, you mentioned the timeline there that the Circus Circus rooms have essentially been renovated and you draw from metrics in terms of RevPAR. Given that 2Q, 3Q are seasonally the most important, could you just kind of help us think about where we are in terms of when you started to see that big increase how we should kind of think about the next two quarters? And then just to confirm, the renovations for Silver Legacy and the other suite at Eldorado. That will be put on hold until after the summer? I just want to confirm that. Thanks.

Anthony Carano

So, Chad, this is Anthony. As far as the suite at the Eldorado, those are ongoing right now. Those will be finished up middle part of this summer. Circus Circus the 900 drums we're doing about a floor a week right. Those will also be finish in July. And as far as the Silver Legacy, we will begin construction on those in the fourth quarter.

Gary Carano

And Chad, in terms of last year's pacing it was really the second half of last year that saw the benefit of last year's construction starting beginning of third quarter and this year we'll have [Indiscernible] and we'll this year's construction and you should expect us to be pushing rate. And then this quarter you got 15,000 plus bowling rooms that we didn't have last year at all. We had zero.

Chad Beynon

Great. And just kind of follow-up on that. Anything that you can point to in terms of, I mean, outside of the metrics in terms of customer satisfaction, is the growth mainly just on the hotel side or you also seeing additional spend at the properties and kind of how the feedback then in terms of guest satisfaction that could kind of help return to the visitation in the out years?

Gary Carano

Yes. I mean, the reaction to the spend – Chad, I know you've been there and seen it. Its readily apparent that we've been spending a lot of money in Reno and that's been very well received by the customer base and it's driving -- it's driving revenue improvement across the board, non-gaming and gaming and we're -- its allowing us to experience some of the shift that Vegas experienced 20 years ago where we're shifting more revenue toward non-gaming which eliminate lot from the equation, very high margin particularly on the hotel side, a much more predictable cash flow stream than we've had in the past. So it's really been all positive for us.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thanks. And then just following up on the Pompano situation, could you update us on the Seminole compact with the state and what gave you the confidence to do it now versus in years past when that compact was under negotiation. That's all from me. Thank you?

Thomas Reeg

We weren't involved in year's past. Had we been involved in year's past that we would not have let a piece of land like this go undeveloped. This is one of the largest development of piece of land in South Florida that doesn't have any real problem associated with it and we think this is – we think it’s a crime at this is sitting on the balance sheet unutilized and we wanted to put together the right partnership and that's really how this came about in terms of finding the right partner and negotiating the partnership, it had nothing to do with what's going on with the Seminole which is really the status quote. There has been a lot of talk of potential movement in legislature, but really what's happening with the Seminole as we can get kicked down -- get kicked down in the field than we're – than everybody is going to wait and see what happens with the referendum that may take all gaming expansion out of legislatures going forward anyway.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thanks Tom and congrats on all the announcements today.

Danny Valoy

Hi, guys. Good afternoon. And Tom thanks for the helpful color.

Thomas Reeg

Yep. How you're doing Danny?

Danny Valoy

Wondering if you could you talk a little bit about casino profitability on the last quarterly call you gave an example specific to Pompano, but as it relates to the broader portfolio what you seeing in terms of casino profitability now that a lot of your marketing and promo reduction initiatives are in place?

Gary Carano

It continues to improve. I mean that's the – that's the big piece of our margin improvement and that's -- we've done a good job as an industry of frightening you that if we change that stuff we're going to run all our customers away and as an industry we operate based on that fear quite a bit. I've been in and around this phase for 25 years. I get the question of what happens if you cut too much. I would love to hear someone tell me an example of a casino that harm themselves in anything other than a temporary fashion by reducing gaming subsidies too much.

To me its -- when I was a kid I used to leave the hall light on my bedroom because I thought there was a monster in the closet. As it turns out there wasn't. That's the same fear of what if we cut too far. There is so much waste in this space. The opportunity is just enormous and so as we make these moves I don't want you to think that we're anywhere close to done even in properties we been seeing it for quite a while. There is just a ton of opportunity around and I should have added in the kind of in the state, has he given his remarks earlier. It's aren't as long as we can keep – as long as people keep selling us assets at a level where we can run them at three to six times what we bought them for. We will buy every single property that we can buy in this business.

So, don't think that we're done. We -- I get a lot of questions about now this becoming stream of consciousness. But I get a lot of questions about the stock chart and what are we're going to do next. We recognize there are people that bought shares today for the first time at $40 and we work for them just like we work for guys like Mike Tucker and Paul and Brian, Regan and [Indiscernible] Peter and Russell and Aaron at Park West that have own the shares since $4 a share. We work for all of those shareholders. And as long as this group is here our intention is to keep doing exactly what we've been doing, to buy properties that we know that we can run better and to tackle them in this -- in the marketing areas, the labor areas, the corporate areas and drive value and we run pretty lean if you take out that million bucks we're running at by 28 million of corporate, I look around in this space and I see a target rich environment.

Danny Valoy

Perfect. So just on Pompano, do you have any rough estimates as to when the first phase or phases would begin to open?

Gary Carano

No. It's too early for that, Danny. We've got to your own planning. We'll have discussions with the local authorities about entitlements and how they want to work with us in terms of development. But I assure you that as we develop those plans they will be well publicized as we start to roll them out.

Danny Valoy

Understood, and I apologize if I missed this. But did you quantify the Reno weather impact in March?

Gary Carano

Now with the couple of weekends it's probably pushes a couple million bucks.

Danny Valoy

Thanks very much.

Patrick Scholes

Good afternoon. Thank you. Curious on the Cordish JV, is this type of projects or plans you see yourself doing more of in the future? Could it become even more significant in your business?

Gary Carano

Yes. I mean, we have other properties like Scioto come to mind immediately where we have a very similar situation where we got 200 acres or so that's undeveloped around the casino. Now that's little different in terms of where it fits relative to Columbus, but absolutely to the extent that this does what we expected to do and both of us, these partners are happy with it. I would certainly expect this to keep going.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

John DeCree

Hi everyone. Thanks for all the colors so far. I wanted to shift gears a little. We talk lot about the margin across all the properties and the opportunity there which I think is becoming really clear to everyone. I was wondering if you could go into little bit on what you're seeing perhaps on the top line although may get less of a focus, but it does seem like even with winter weather such that slot volumes more broadly are picking up and continue to pick up. Do you have a favorable outlook on top line trends and maybe just broadly across your portfolio? How you think about revenue growth notwithstanding? What you guys are doing on the margin front?

Gary Carano

I would say generally John, the answer is yes. Second half of last year we saw a significant -- a meaningful pickup in demand kind of across the board, and in the first quarter when you separate the noise of whether it seems like the consumer is at least that strong if not a little stronger, so it feels pretty good for us across the board right now in terms of and we obviously we read others comment as well and it seems to be – that seems to be what others are saying as well. So that bodes well for us to given what we’ve been able to do in a flat or slightly declining revenue market environment.

John DeCree

Thanks, and as a follow up, we talked quite a bit about the pipeline that you have in front of you with Pompano and the Tropicana acquisition and some of the stuff you are still doing from the Isle acquisition. The opportunity to potentially move like Charles on land, I was wondering if you had any more impact that we might have as to the probability of getting some favorable installations on that front and if so, what that might look like for you. I think you know some of the analysis we’ve done more recently boards that have moved on land with relatively moderate investment are seeing double-digit growth in GGR. So I just want to get some more thoughts on probability and how might approach that opportunity.

Gary Carano

Yes, John I would say it looks promising in Louisiana at this point. It’s past the Senate as it was widely reported. It’s going to the floor of the house next week and our indications ask [Indiscernible] the governor would sign it into law. In terms of the opportunity, yes, you’ve seen what’s happened elsewhere. I would say moving to land base as this facility given who it competes with and the current physical state of the property I would say this is a – this will be a bigger transformation than other moves from a boat to a land based operation. So we’re very optimistic that that’s a – it’s a huge market that you are tapping. We’ve got a good location, we have a subpart physical asset now and we think that, improving that bring the casino right to the front door would have a significant material impact we’ve talked about. We think we could get that thing into the 20s just on operations moving to land base you think you’d be well under the 30s if not 40 that certainly seems possible, but again its early we’re waiting for a legislation to pass, so we can get going.

John DeCree

Thanks for all the additional color. Thanks guys.

Gary Carano

Thanks, Tom. And thank everyone for joining us today. And we look forward to talking to you again in August when we report our second quarter. Have a great day. Thank you very much.

