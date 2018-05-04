TESARO's (TSRO) CEO Lonnie Moulder on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TESARO Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Thank you, Crystal. Good afternoon, and thank for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and TESARO's first quarter 2018 operating results. With me here today are our CEO, Lonnie Moulder, our President and COO, Dr. Mary Lynne Hedley; and our CFO, Tim Pearson. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a news release detailing our results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for any reason. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the press release issued today and in our SEC filings including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

During today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors as a supplement to, but not as a substitute for the applicable GAAP number.

Thank you, Jen, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. TESARO is off to a strong start in 2018. ZEJULA revenue totaled $49 million for the first quarter as we continued to penetrate the U.S. ovarian cancer market. The European launch of ZEJULA is well underway in Germany, while we prepare for launches that will occur in multiple countries throughout 2018.

We have also made significant progress in advancing our pipeline. Enrollment in our Phase 3 PRIMA trial for first-line ovarian patients is now complete. In March, at SGO, data were presented from the TOPACIO trial of ZEJULA in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody and patients with platinum-resistant and refractory ovarian cancer.

Data from the non-small cell lung cancer and MSI-high endometrial cancer expansion cohorts of our GARNET trial of TSR-042, our anti-PD-1 antibody were presented at AACR in April. And most recently, we announced positive top line results from the QUADRA study of ZEJULA in late-line ovarian cancer treatment.

ZEJULA continues to penetrate the U.S. ovarian cancer market and has retained greater than a 50% share of PARP inhibitor used in these patients. More than 1,000 new patients began treatment with ZEJULA in the first quarter. And importantly, over 300 new physicians became prescribers. The most commonly prescribed dose of ZEJULA is 200 milligrams and the proportion of patients receiving prescriptions at the 300 milligram dose level continues to decline as anticipated, based upon what was observed in the Phase 3 NOVA study.

ZEJULA revenue growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion of the PARP inhibitor class. Following the FDA approval of ZEJULA last year, the management of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer has evolved. Although, approximately 65% of the recurrent maintenance market in the U.S. has yet to be penetrated by PARP inhibitors.

With unsurpassed clinical efficacy and convenient once per day dosing ZEJULA is the best choice for these patients as more of them are provided the opportunity to benefit from PARP inhibitor maintenance therapy. In April, we trained and deployed and expanded sales force in the U.S., and we now have a field-based team of nearly 200 associates, who are educating providers and promoting the benefits of ZEJULA maintenance therapy for a recurrent ovarian cancer.

As we pass the first anniversary of launch, there is growing proportion of patients who have been treated for ZEJULA for 12 months or more, and we expect this group of patients to continue to expand. Revenue growth will ultimately be driven by longer treatment durations, additional patients starts and our ability to increase the value recognized per patient as we move towards market-based pricing.

The current single strength 100 milligram capsule formation of ZEJULA resulted in a different monthly price per patient depending on their dose. And we are currently developing a tablet formulation, which by 2020, should enable us to achieve market pricing and fully recognize the value of each month of ZEJULA treatment.

Finally, our initial launch of ZEJULA in Germany is successfully underway thanks to the hard work and dedication of our European associates, and we anticipate launching in additional European countries later this year.

In summary, we are pleased with our results thus far in 2018 and expect substantial ZEJULA revenue growth in the second half of this year and beyond, supporting our 2020, 2021 revenue target. ZEJULA's comprehensive clinical development program is rapidly advancing and will enable us to expand the label to earlier lines of therapy and a late line treatment, as a monotherapy or in combinations.

Mary Lynne will address some of these strategies for ZEJULA in a few minutes and discuss the progress we are making with our immune-oncology portfolio. With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Tim Pearson, for a review of our first quarter 2018 financial results. Tim?

Thank you, Lonnie. For the first quarter of 2018, TESARO reported total revenue of $49.7 million compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2017. Revenue growth was driven by the launch of ZEJULA in the U.S. in April 2017 and Europe in December of 2017.

Net revenue for ZEJULA totaled $48.9 million during the first quarter in line with our first quarter guidance, representing a 13% growth over the fourth quarter of 2017. ZEJULA net revenue which is recorded net of estimated discounts, rebates, and other allowances reflected a 4% growth in unit demand in the U.S. and the launch of ZEJULA in Germany.

Revenue growth was impacted in the first quarter by more rapid dose individualization as patients refilled at lower than 300 milligrams as well as lower channel inventory levels exiting the first quarter versus year-end 2017.

VARUBI net revenue totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2017. Cost of sales associated with product sales increased to $10 million compared to $0.4 million in Q1 2017, primarily due to the commercial launch of ZEJULA in the U.S.

Research and development expenses increased to $96.8 million for the first quarter compared to $66.1 million in Q1 of 2017, as a result of higher pre-commercial manufacturing and clinical development costs associated with the advancement of our immuno-oncology portfolio and ZEJULA, as well as research collaborations and higher R&D headcount.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $93.6 million for the first quarter compared to $69.3 million in Q1 of 2017, as a result of increased sales and marketing headcount and activities to support sales of ZEJULA in the U.S. and our European launch.

For Q1 2018, TESARO reported the net loss of $162.8 million, compared to a net loss of $136.7 million for Q1 of 2017. As of March 31, 2018, TESARO had approximately $499 million in cash and cash equivalents, which reflects cash utilization during the first quarter of approximately $144 million, in line with our guidance.

We're off to a strong start in 2018, and we are reiterating our full year guidance. Looking ahead, we expect net ZEJULA revenues in the range of $50 million to $55 million for the second quarter. We expect the declines in our cash and cash equivalents balance will moderate over the next few quarters and to finish the year with approximately $400 million, including the draw of $200 million under our existing credit facility.

Thank you, Tim. We intend for all eligible patients with ovarian cancer to benefit from ZEJULA, including those who are newly diagnosed, those with recurrent disease and those with platinum-resistant or refractory tumors. The foundation of niraparib development with established with monotherapy trials that include this spectrum of patients.

Two of these trials, NOVA and QUADRA, have had data readouts. The last, our Phase 3 PRIMA trial has completed targeted enrollment. We recently reported results from the QUADRA study, a single-arm study designed to assess clinical benefits of niraparib treatment in heavily pretreated patients with ovarian cancer.

Of the 92% of QUADRA participants who are PARP inhibitor naïve, 85% were BRCA bio type, over two-thirds were platinum-resistant or refractory, 72% were fourth or fifth-line patients and 27% were sixth-line and greater. 63% have received prior bevacizumab. The trial successfully demonstrated activity in the primary efficacy population of fourth and fifth-line HRD-positive patients who were PARP inhibitor naïve, and platinum sensitive, with an objective response rate of 29%, and duration of response of 9.2 months.

In patients who were fourth line or greater with BRCA mutations, including platinum-sensitive, resistant and refractory, the overall response rate was 31% and the median duration of response was 9.4 months. These results demonstrated that ZEJULA is active as a late-line treatment for patients beyond those with BRCA mutations, which is the only treatment setting in which PARP inhibitors are approved.

The QUADRA data are also useful in that they describe ZEJULA monotherapy activity in platinum-resistant and refractory patients and providing important context for data from our TOPACIO study of ZEJULA in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody. We look forward to presenting additional data from both of these studies at ASCO.

A consolidated efficient approach that includes company-sponsored and targeted cooperative group studies will build upon the efficacy data from niraparib monotherapy trials and includes ongoing trials of doublet therapy with bevacizumab in OVARIO and AVANOVA and with anti-PD-1 in TOPACIO and FIRST.

We presented initial data from TOPACIO at SGO in March and additional data from TOPACIO, QUADRA and AVANOVA are expected this year. We have received feedback from FDA and European regulators on our Phase 3 first study, and are finalizing the last steps to trial initiation. Collectively, our overall development program in ovarian cancer affords TESARO with a $4 billion niraparib market opportunity and a peak market opportunity of approximately $3 billion for TSR-042.

The first-line setting addressed initially in PRIMA, which is now fully enrolled, represents $2 billion of that niraparib opportunity. We currently anticipate data readout from the PRIMA trial at the end of 2019. Approximately 10,000 women each of the U.S. and Europe began treatment for platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer each year, with limited available treatment options.

TOPACIO is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of niraparib plus an anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer or triple negative breast cancer. Endpoints include resist response rate, duration of response and disease control rate. The ovarian cohort included 60 patients, 77% were platinum-resistant or refractory and 73% were BRCA wild-type. Nearly off 97% had received prior platinum and Paxil [ph], 45% have received greater than or equal to three prior regimens and 63% have received prior bevacizumab.

Maturing data indicating that platinum-resistant patients and objective response rate of 25% and a disease control rate of 68%. In patients with platinum-refractory disease, response rate was 24%, with a disease control rate of 59%. Importantly, response rates were not dependent on biomarker status. Overall response rate was 26% in patients without a tumor BRCA mutation and 29% in patients with HRD-negative tumors.

Duration of responses and mature, with nine of 15 responders remaining on treatment and over one half of patients with disease control continuing on treatment or having already received treatment for over six months. By way of comparison, for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, response to chemotherapy ranges from 5% to 18% overall and 6% to 12% in later-line patients.

NCCN treatment guidelines recommend clinical trials for patients with platinum-refractory disease. Historical response to PARP inhibitor is 5% to 10% in patients without BRCA mutations who have platinum-resistant disease and 0% to 14% in those with BRCA mutations and platinum-refractory disease. Response rates of 10% to 15% have been reported with anti-PD-1 antibodies in this ovarian cancer population. Additional data from this cohort will be presented at ASCO.

We have chosen to focus our internal efforts with niraparib on ovarian, breast and lung indications. All are platinum-sensitive cancers, marked by a relatively high incidence of homologous recombination deficiency and mutations or deficiencies in gene expression that make them of particular interest as potential opportunities for niraparib treatment.

Data from previous and ongoing studies of niraparib other PARP inhibitors, and anti-PD-1 antibodies will inform us of the patient populations that might be best served by a combination of niraparib and TSR-042. Data from a combination study from TSR-042 and niraparib, will be available this year and will be used to further refine our clinical strategy in lung cancer.

Triple-negative breast cancer is extremely aggressive, with limited treatment options, a relatively short progression free survival and no universal standard-of-care. Preliminary data from TOPACIO, a clinical study of niraparib in anti-PD-1 therapy, support the hypothesis that this combination might prolong clinical benefits in certain of these patients beyond what is typically seen in this disease. We will present additional data from this study during an oral presentation at ASCO.

Data from BRAVO, a clinical study in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer who have a BRCA gene mutation, show that niraparib is active in this population. Results from this study should be published in the second half of this year. We intend to discuss the data from BRAVO and TOPACIO with FDA and propose a registration strategy based on these trial results, and we hope to share these plans with you by midyear.

TSR-042 provides a strategic advantage for TESARO in further developing niraparib and our IO portfolio. Today, we’ve treated more than 200 patients with TSR-042. Emerging clinical data suggest a promising clinical profile that is commensurate with the convenient patient-centric dosing regimens. TSR-042 is the only anti-PD-1 therapy administered every three weeks for four doses and then every six weeks until disease progression.

At AACR this year, we presented data from the MSI-high endometrial and non-small cell lung cancer expansion cohorts of GARNET. Among the 15 evaluable MSI-high patients, seven had partial responses by immune-related research criteria for an overall response rate of 47%. 11 patients continue on therapy, including one patient with the partial response who has thus far received over 42 weeks of TSR-042. Three additional patients have stable disease.

We expect to complete enrollment in the MSI-high endometrial cohort of this trial by the end of this year. In the non-small cell lung cancer cohort, for the 24 evaluable patients, seven had partial responses by immune-related research criteria for an overall response rate of 29%. 12 patients continue on therapy, including one patient with a partial response who has thus far received over 36 weeks of TSR-042. 10 additional patients or 42% had stable disease, one of whom has continued treatment for over 36 weeks.

Preliminary safety findings among the 120 available patients to date, indicate that TSR-042 is well-tolerated. Grade 3 or greater treatment-related treatment emergent adverse events were reported in nine of 120 patients. These preliminary data from GARNET were the first clinical data to be presented from expansion cohorts for TSR-042 and demonstrate clinical activity and excellent tolerability profile and support our unique patient-centric dosing regimens.

TIM-3 and LAG-3 are proteins that likely have multifactorial impacts on the suppression of antitumor immune responses. Data from historical studies of chronic viral infections in patients first piqued our interest in these molecules as potential drug targets for patients with cancer, a clinical situation that in many ways reflects a chronic exposure to antigens.

New scientific publications and emerging clinical data demonstrate the negative impact of these molecules on antitumor T-cell activity, and have further strengthened our view that targeting these two proteins could benefit patients with cancer. TSR-022 is an active TIM-3 anti TIM-3 monoclonal antibody with predictable pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and safety profile.

Our AMBER trial is investigating TSR-022 in combination with TSR-042, and we are currently enrolling patients in three separate tumor-specific expansion cohorts. We intend to submit an abstract at SITC, where we would hope to present data from this study in the fall.

Finally, TSR-033, our anti-LAG-3 antibody, is being assessed in the CITRINO study. The dose escalation part of this study is ongoing, and we intend to initiate dosing of TSR-033 in combination with TSR-042 in the second half of this year. We anticipate submitting an abstract continues CITRINO data to SITC this year.

We are excited to continue our data readouts planned for 2018. Results from the TOPACIO ovarian cancer and triple-negative breast cancer cohorts have been accepted for oral presentation at ASCO and QUADRA data will be presented in a poster section. We will also hold an investor and analyst briefing and webcast on Monday, June 4, during ASCO. In the second half of the year, we expect to submit abstracts to SITC for TSR-022 in combination with TSR-042 as well as TSR-033 in monotherapy.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Alethia Young from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Derrick in for Alethia. Thanks for taking my call. I guess my first question is for Mary Lynne. It’s more about since AACR, there’s a lot of moving pieces around lung cancer, especially first-line standard of care. I’m wondering, what the impact for the lung cancer JASPER trial strategy going forward. And my second question is around the 2021, 2020 guidance. I’m wondering what’s the key assumption for the market share for that guidance? Is that like 1/3 of the market? And what are the points for the offset? Thank you.

Mary Lynne Hedley

So I’ll start. So from our perspective, the data that are actually really interesting that are coming out, certainly at AACR, we anticipate some additional data to come out at ASCO that will further refine our thinking as it relates to JASPER. As you know, in JASPER, we’re studying the combination of niraparib in 042 in two different cohorts. We’re looking at the PD-L1 greater than 50% patients and we’re looking at the 1% to 49% patients, at least as it relates to how we view the context in the first-line setting.

And so from the data set, we hope to understand how does a niraparib PD-1 combination act in either a PD-L1 high or PD-L1 low setting and how does it act in the context of HRR mutations or the overall population. So bottom line is, do we need an IO biomarker? Do we need HRR biomarker? Or is this combination potentially active in the overall population? And that will, of course, in addition to data coming out at ASCO for other agents, define our long strategy with niraparib and 042.

Lonnie Moulder

And Derrick, your question relative to market share, obviously, there are two components of this, just to be clear. I’m not sure if you were asking what share ZEJULA has of the overall potential market. Or what share we intend for it to have within the PARP category in ovarian cancer. But I’ll address both. As described, we continue to have greater than a 50% share in the U.S. ovarian cancer market for PARP inhibitors. And PARP inhibitors, at least in the recurrent maintenance setting, have penetrated roughly 30% to 35%. So those are the facts today.

Ultimately, we would anticipate that PARP inhibitors in the recurrent maintenance opportunity, will achieve approximately 80% penetration. And we would expect having the largest share, which would be something greater than 40%, a few years out. And that’s in the recurrent maintenance setting only. Obviously, there are other factors here including the treatment setting. And at some point in time, and as we described, having now completed the enrollment in the PRIMA study, we’ll be moving towards first-line maintenance in addition to the recurrent setting.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Robyn Karnauskas

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So we’ve got a lot of questions on dosing and weight and what dose people are using. So how does the data from the RADAR study, which show that patients with a weight of less than 170 pounds, of plates of than 150,000 are likely to be able through the reduction aspects, the treatment paradigm. And specifically, what percentage of patients fall in that category? Do you that will change over time? My second question was really more about, how does the distribution of patients right now – are you seeing treatment of patients. We currently don’t model and I’m not sure wondering if you’ve seen that at all? Thanks.

Lonnie Moulder

Okay Robyn, thanks for the questions. I had a hard time hearing some of that. It was going in and out. But I’ll do my best to you. First part about weights and plates that you described, the 170 pound point and the 150,000 platelet count, that actually encompasses, at least in the NOVA Phase 3 trial, 75% of the patients. So based on the analysis that was done, obviously, in the NOVA trial, patients were started at 300 milligrams. And if necessary, they were dose delayed and then restarted at 200 milligrams. And we found that those patients that fell in those categories, right, would then settle in nicely at that reduced dose.

So your question is what really happens in medical practice. We have many patients that are still started at 300 milligrams. We have patients now based on that data set, instead of starting at 300 and then having a dose delay, to maintain the dose intensity, they are started at 200 and continue at 200, right? And then obviously, there are patients, to individualize the dose, they may receive a dose delay and move to 100 milligrams. Today, the most common dose is 200 milligrams prescribed. But as we've gone through the launch, where 300 milligrams was used virtually all the time initially, to now with several presentations of this data set, which is discussed, including in Europe in the fall and now again at SGO, we see this migration to more and more patients starting at 200 and the overall refill number being greater for 200. Does that answer your question?

Robyn Karnauskas

So is the average dose today a little bit – with the average dose, if you think about per patient, a little bit less than 200 but that can go back up over time, is what I'm trying to get out. Are we – is that one – conservative price today?

Lonnie Moulder

Excellent question. So the average dose, and if you look at the NOVA study, you look at a number of months right, once every month when they're dosed, and you look at that, the average dose ultimately is below 200 milligrams. So we would estimate today, that the average dose intensity is slightly below 200 milligrams.

The most common dose prescribed is 200, but when you factor in dose delays and the spread of 300, 200, 100, it is slightly less than 200 as the average dose. And you've got – obviously, I don't believe it will go up. And in fact, if we look at the life of our brand going forward, as you know, this dosing regimen involving weight and platelet count is incorporated into some of our other studies. And some of our combo studies even utilize 200 milligrams in combination, that is the dose, right?

So if you look at this, it won't be going up. What will be important though, this is where the tablet of ZEJULA is very important, similar to the other PARP inhibitors, with a fixed tablet and flat pricing by dose reducing, we would not reduce the economics on a per-patient per-month basis at some point in time. And that's the case with the other 2 PARP inhibitors. And we would hope to be in that same situation sometime in 2020 with the launch of our tablets. But we would not see the average dose going up. What we would see is the value going up over time based on our tablet launch and market pricing.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it, thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Steven Breazzano from Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Steven Breazzano

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Could you just comment maybe on the TOPACIO path forward in the ovarian cancer and how you're thinking about the registration-enabling study? Should we think about in terms of single arm or what might be the appropriate comparator in the various populations? And second, can you maybe just comment on the potential approval of Avastin in a first-line maintenance setting and what that might mean for the first-line setting more broadly in the years to come? Thank you.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure. So the TOPACIO path moving forward, we're in the process of discussing with the FDA. So it would be a little early for me to comment. You're generally thinking about in the right way, in the sense that there are no particularly effective competitors in this portion population, as I mentioned during the script. As it relates to Avastin, we anticipate our frontline approval sometime in June.

And from our perspective, since 20% to 30% of patients already are receiving Avastin in the U.S. kind of off label and NCCN guidelines recommend it. We don't really see there's going to be a significant change. None of the data that were presented to the FDA are new. So all of those data existed and physicians who felt comfortable with those data have already incorporated Avastin in the front-line setting and practices.

So not a big change. What we are doing though, and we think this is important, is to gather data in two clinical trial sets that help physicians understand how niraparib and bevacizumab together can be utilized. So the AVANOVA trial is a trial we've reported out, and I think it was last fall. This is in our current setting where niraparib and bevacizumab were effectively combined together and the median PFS in that patient population, it was a small number, was almost a year, it's 47 – 47.1 [ph] I believe, weeks. And now there's currently randomization going on two niraparib versus niraparib plus bevacizumab in that setting.

That trial is completed enrollment, and we would anticipate potentially having data from it to the end of this year for presentation next year. The other trial that we have ongoing is in the first-line setting, again, anticipating this first-line approval of bev this is a single arm study, using niraparib plus bev in a maintenance setting and that's OVARIO. So we would hope to have data from that trial on an ongoing basis because again it's a single-arm study throughout may be towards the end of this year into next year.

Steven Breazzano

Thanks.

Mary Lynne Hedley

You welcome.

And our next question comes from Tony Butler with Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Tony Butler

Yes, thanks very much. So three brief questions if I may. One is, could you just repeat Germany with respect to ZEJULA. I missed the overall uptick there. And I want to make sure that there were no sales of recorded from Germany in the quarter. That's number one. Number two is, I thought the 042 study GARNET in MSI-high was actually quite strong in the endometrial cancer patients presented at ACE. But I wanted to ask a couple of questions around that. And one is, on the 500 milligram initial two doses that patients get and then it's every two weeks and then for two– or every three weeks for two doses. And then moving to 1,000, is it just double the infusion time? Is that how one would think about it? And is that an extraordinarily long period of time?

And I want to understand, the side effect profile actually changed in the court or was that measurable? And then lastly, really on 022 and 042, the combination. It's interesting that you're incorporating two highly mutable tumors in melanoma and lung cancer versus a very low mutable tumor in colorectal cancer. So I want to know – I'm asking, whatever the data show or demonstrated SITC, do you have a preference or goal to take one or two or all three forward if they actually do have activity? Because clearly, if you get some activities in CRC that's anything greater than 1%, it would be highly exciting. So I'd love for you to dial into that you don't mind?

Mary Lynne Hedley

You want to start with Tony?

Lonnie Moulder

Sure. Tony, regarding Germany, recall that the approval in Europe occurred in November. And we actually started shipping in Germany at the end of December, mid-December. So the first quarter was the first full quarter of promotional activity and sales in Germany. It's early so we're not breaking those out. Over time, what we anticipate this year is that the European sales will represent 10% to 15% of the overall global sales of ZEJULA in 2018. And then we'll move up from there, because as we go throughout the year, we'll be launching in additional countries. We have some sales in Austria right now. We would anticipate the UK. public market coming on board. And then potentially one major country yet in the second half of the year. There you go.

Mary Lynne Hedley

So Tony, related to the 042 GARNET study, thank you for that compliment. The dosing is currently a 500-milligram dose administered over 30 minutes. And then they switch to 1,000 milligrams, it's 60 minutes. So we don't feel that that's unduly long. And in our market research, physicians were very actually amenable to that regimen because they feel that for many of their patients who feel really pretty good on these IO agents, to have to come back every three weeks and be reminded that they're a cancer patient is not exactly good from their quality of life perspective.

However, that being said, our work would be to ultimately end up with a level that provides the flexibility for physicians to utilize – discontinued or utilize a Q3-week dosing schedule. And where that might be relevant is if, for example, they have a patient coming in every three weeks anyway for potentially another agent like a chemotherapy. So we do intend to provide flexibility but we do think this provides a real interesting regimen from both a healthcare provider and a patient perspective. As it relates to 042 an 022, you accurately point out the we are in fact investigating activity of these compounds together in melanoma, lung and colorectal cancer. And the reason for that really is a couple fold. One is that, we were trying to understand – test three hypotheses.

The first is that can we take patients who have progressed anti-PD-1 therapy, so those are patients who obviously already benefit from PD-1s, and can we take patients who progress and can we sort of reactivate them by adding an anti-TIM-3 antibody. The second is also could be tested in melanoma and lung, is if we take patients who are naïve to PD-1, and we understand what the response rates in duration of response in those patients, can we actually increase the response or lengthen the duration of response in those patient populations.

And then the third is, of course, can we take a tumor that doesn't typically respond to PD-1s or much of anything as you point out, like colorectal cancer, can we now activate response in those patients. Because based on our work and I'm sure others, we clearly – we look at – we've looked at biopsies from patients with colorectal cancer many of them and they clearly have T-cells infiltrating the tumors and the question is why aren't those T-cells active.

We know that a significant number of them have these agents on the surface. So the question is, of course, can the presence of TIM-3 anybody in the PD-3 antibody together now activate a response those patients. And to your point, the responses doesn't have to be very great because currently approved agent in this line of therapy is 1% response rate, with a median TFS of, I think, two months and overall survival of six months. So there really isn't much for those patients, and that's why we're studying those three.

Tony Butler

Thanks very much.

Mary Lynne Hedley

You’re welcome.

And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Nick in for Jim this afternoon. Can I go back to the QUADRA trial. And so the data I think you presented was in the HRD-positive BRCA wild type group. Is – first of all, is that correct, before I carry on?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So when you went back to NOVA, you had this hierarchical analysis starting with the BRCA mutant population and the HRD population, the HRD-negative population and the entire population. So did you also look at those different groups in QUADRA?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So in that case then, as we think about that's going to be presented then presumably that will be HRD-positive and a HRD-negative group. And as you discuss with the FDA, whether you need a companion diagnostic for advanced cancer. I guess, that's how much does the PD-1 inhibitor bring to the table.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Exactly and I think when people see the TOPACIO data in the context of the QUADRA data, that will be clear and we’ll have those data at ASCO.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, terrific. And then at AACR, there were some posters you had and your collaborators had beginning to look at the – you’ve talked in the past about looking at different biomarkers on tumors and checkpoints. And perhaps for the 042, 022 trial, we’ll see some data later on this year. can you just outline at a high level, what the biomarker plan is and remind us of biopsies that have been taken on the trial?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure. As we have stated before, we’re looking at several different biomarkers as it relates to potential application of TSR-042, TSR-022 and TSR-033. Those include the expression of LAG-3, TIM-3, PD-L1; we’re looking at TMB like other people are, MSI as you’ve already pointed out and others that we haven’t disclosed at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

And at this stage, though, this is just sort of a validation and not actually balancing enrollment for your thought process.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Right. At this point, we don’t pretend to be smarter than we are. So we’re enrolling everybody and looking across the patient population at these different biomarkers to better understand how they may be involved in driving a response.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Mary Lynne Hedley

You’re welcome.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Peter Lawson from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the revenues, how should we think about the proportion of, I guess, that prevalent pool versus the incident recurrent maintenance population, as regards to revenue for the quarter and how that’s shifting? And then any color on the average duration of therapy?

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks for the question, Peter. Any comment I make here will be more qualitative in nature. As you know, the way we get at our patient mix is a combination of market research with a panel of physicians that we do periodically in waves plus two – plus a chart review survey and then access to the Flatiron database. So we take that we triangulate and what we had said previously, when we looked at the dynamics in the first couple of quarters of the launch, was that there was probably about 50% of the patients receiving ZEJULA were actually recurrent in maintenance. And of that, some of them were prevalent pool and some of those were weekly incident pool patients. But of course, earlier in the launch, it was a large number of prevalent pools.

In addition, the other 50% was a mix of late-line treatment and even a little bit of first-line maintenance, if you recall that. And those late-line treatment patients, along with the prevalent pool of recurrent maintenance patients that shorter durations. And you could estimate those durations more in the 4 or 5 or 6, at most 7 months whereas, an incident patient first recurrence receiving ZEJULA for maintenance, over time, those patients should get the full almost one-year benefit.

And then of course, as you know, there’s a tail that builds up over time. If you recall from the NOVA study, depending on BRCA status, patients receiving ZEJULA even at 18 months in those different cohorts either had – 30% of them were still receiving the ZEJULA and up to 50%, if the patient had a BRCA mutation. So that will build over time. But today, the point of the first quarter and to identify what is prevalent pool and what is incident pool, we don’t have that data triangulated from the additional market research study or additional charcoal. What I would say is qualitatively, we would believe we’re having more and more incident patients, the types of patient that will have longer durations of therapy.

Peter Lawson

Thank you. And then I guess just on VARUBI, how should we think about revenue for the rest of the year as flat with Q1?

Lonnie Moulder

For VARUBI, as we discussed with the distribution of the IV being pulled back. And obviously, we are in the path to move the market to IV. There is moderate usage of oral VARUBI at this point. So what we reported in the first quarter, some of that was impacted by some buy-ins in the fourth quarter that were part of our overall contracting package to allow practices to move 100% toward VARUBI oral and IV and their practices.

So that impacted the first quarter a bit. But we also discussed that we are pursuing potential out-licensing or divestiture of VARUBI, and as follow-up to that comment, on the last call, we were actively in discussions with several parties. So, I hope that gives you a sense of where VARUBI may go as you’ve been through the year.

Peter Lawson

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Laura Chico from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Laura Chico

Hey, thanks for taking the question. I guess just following up on the earlier dosing questions on pricing, I think many investors are anticipating that president could deliver some commentary in our changes next week that could impact the drug pricing landscape. So just wondering, perhaps Lonnie, it could share any outlook in terms of your expectations in terms of what might manifest? But then as a follow-up, also on the dosing dynamic that you were describing, I just wanted to make sure I was – is clear. It sounds like the dosing levels are expected to remain flat or is there further potential for declined from where you’re at right now just based on the increasing prevalence of the 200 milligram dose? Are there other drivers that impacting dosing in a negative way?

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah. I’ll respond to the second question first. I think overtime, because remember, this is a franchise across many areas of ovarian cancer that were developing including trials in combination and also in other tumors in combination. So overtime, if many of our combination trials used 200 milligrams and you just wait that along with where we are currently, we could have some more decline over time in the actual milligram intensity for patients. But obviously, that’s why the tablet formulations is being developed and we would intend to launch in the 2020 time period.

So over the long run, any of that isn’t mitigated from a value perspective. As far as your first question, it would be challenging for me to sit here and speculate what we may hear from DC. Obviously, there are – there’s a lot of discussions around repricing. That’s not new to anyone. There are things that can be accomplished, obviously, within the annual budget process from Congress, and then there are certain things that could be done directly from the administration.

There are rules from the HHS that can be altered and some changes can be made. And we, like everyone else, have a dialogue with those have insight into Washington. But it would be difficult for me today to bet on what those changes may be. But obviously, we’re paying attention to them and as we develop drugs that are meaningful and create value for the system like we did with ZEJULA, realizing it actually is the most cost-effective of all the PARP inhibitors.

We think we are well positioned along with our REO portfolio. We not only do we have niraparib, but we have three of the most important checkpoint molecules that could be used in combination. And we have the ability to flex the pricing around all of those along with our PARP inhibitor or with each other or with combinations we may bring in over time through business development. So we’re trying to position our portfolio, we’re in an environment where things could change; we actually control the pricing of the key molecules that will be used in combination.

Laura Chico

That’s really helpful. Thank you, Lonnie.

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you, Laura.

Thank you. And we’ll take our last question from Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Kennen MacKay

Hey guys. Thank you so much. First squeezing in here, I guess, just looking at Q1 and the guidance for Q2, it looks like from the low end of guidance; we’ll need 34% to 44% quarter-over-quarter growth through the rest of the year to meet full year guidance, and 23% to 33% quarter-over-quarter growth from the high end of Q2 guidance. Can you sort of help us understand where that inflexion point in Q3 and Q4 could be coming from and then I mean maybe, just a housekeeping question, wondering how much inventory drawdown that was impacting Q1? I know that had been a headwind in – I’m sorry, a tailwind in Q4 and obviously a headwind on this quarter? Thank you very much.

Tim Pearson

Hi, Kennen. This is Tim. Just from an inventory standpoint at the end of the year, we had approximately four weeks of inventory in the channel and as of the end of Q1, approximately three weeks there, so about a week differential.

Kennen MacKay

Got it. Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Kennen, I think your calculator was accurate that that’s the great math that you went through. So as we discussed obviously an important driver here is new patient starts, but almost as important are the durations. Obviously, the kind of durations we saw as we went through the latter part of 2017 into early 2018, are much shorter than which – what they will evolve to be a steady state.

We have patients that were from a prevalent pool and many late-line treatment patients, where the duration are very short. We think that’s shifted, that’s qualitative. But the sense we have that shifted and now with longer durations as those patients continue to get refilled and we continue to get new patients, remember, we said we had over 1,000 new patients in the first quarter alone that will obviously pay off in the second half of the year.

And then clearly, the PARP inhibitor class is going to get greater penetration overall especially in maintenance, where the sales forces are promoting the concept. we’ve increased our sales force trained the new reps and they’ve only been in the market for a few weeks. and we’re sure the benefit of that will be coming in future months.

And then finally, from an EU perspective, which is an important component of our guidance, we’re really only in Germany now and we’re only in 1/4, and we have multiple country launches throughout the year. So when you put that altogether, we’re quite comfortable with reiterating our guidance.

Kennen MacKay

Got it. Thanks, Lonnie. And we’ve done a recent physician survey and things like contracting was something that was starting to drive physician choice or at least prescriber choice of PARP inhibitors. Is that something that as a company you have sort of pondered at all, in terms of gaining additional market share or sort of volume here? Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Yeah. Contracting is really pretty much non-existed in this market. As far as our providers concerned, any arrangement with a PBM involves a fee, that’s just a standard fare same with any specialty pharmacy arrangement, obviously involves a service fee. But there is a very limited amount of contracting going on here. So we’re just not seeing that.

Kennen MacKay

Okay, got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Lonnie Moulder

All right.

Lonnie Moulder

Well, thank you everyone for your interest. Have a good evening. And I hope to see, we all hope to see many of you at our ASCO event in June. Good night.

