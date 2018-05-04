Just Tell Me What I Want To Hear, OK?

On our world tour, we'll see a record low for one currency, two panic hikes from a central bank with a credibility crisis and we'll revisit an infamous 100-year bond.

So, I'll talk about it in the context of what's happened over the past several days across emerging markets, where jitters about the Fed are starting to weigh.

I want to talk about confirmation bias, but I want to do it in a way that's fun and engaging.

Over the course of the last year, it's become readily apparent to me that a non-negligible percentage of investors who consume financial content online (whether via mainstream financial media outlets, blogs or otherwise) are really just engaged in a never-ending quest for confirmation bias.

I guess that shouldn't have surprised me. After all, no one wants to think they were wrong, but I guess what's a little disconcerting is the extent to which market participants (and this goes for money managers all the way "down" to retail investors) explicitly demand a "balanced" take only to turn around and implicitly ask that the information they receive be tailored to their own view on markets.

Macro analysis is highly amenable to spin. Economics falls somewhere between a "hard" science and a "soft" science, but it leans towards the latter. Sure, there are numbers involved, but you can torture the data to make it say whatever you want it to say and you can cherry pick your indicators on the way to spinning whatever yarn you want to spin.

The trick is putting all of the pieces together on the way to reconciling the competing narratives into something that's coherent and thus has some predictive power or at least some explanatory value. You can't do that if you're perpetually goalseeking a bearish or a bullish outcome at the expense of objectivity. You also can't do that if you're not predisposed to a healthy skepticism, which I certainly am. That often translates into ostensibly bearish commentary but as dozens of readers on this platform have pointed out over the last two years, calling me a "permabear" is not only inaccurate, it's a complete misnomer. If you read my site, you know that I perpetually lampoon the doomsday crowd - sometimes mercilessly so.

Importantly, the fact that there are almost always two (or more) sides to the macro story does not of course mean that it's not worth talking about markets at the asset class level. You should dismiss out of hand people who say things like "Well, late last year rising yields were digested just fine by equities, but this year rising yields are causing concern, therefore there's no point in talking about the effect of rising yields on stocks."

I always implore people to take the logic they apply to markets and apply it to everyday life and see if it makes any sense. Very often it won't. If you asked someone whether rain is good for crops and that person responded "Well, that depends", the next question is clearly this: "Ok, what does it depend on?" You wouldn't say something like this: "Oh, well since 'it depends' that means it's to a certain extent indeterminate, so therefore we shouldn't study the effects of rain on crops." Clearly, that would be absurd.

So when you hear people suggest that because macro is unpredictable or otherwise impossible to comprehend at a high level due to the sheer number of embedded contingencies, that's just an example of folks not wanting to take the time and/or expend the considerable amount of effort that's necessary to understand how all of the pieces fit together and to develop something that approximates the versatility required to be a cross-asset strategist.

A balanced assessment of the upside and downside to markets is going to be inherently indeterminate, but there's a sense in which that's the most actionable analysis there is, as it presents you with a veritable universe of trades, depending on how you believe all of the competing narratives fit together and how things will ultimately play out. A good example of reconciling competing narratives on the way to crafting something that approximates a coherent take is the piece I published here on the dollar earlier this week.

I was reminded of the extent to which it's possible for smart people to interpret the prevailing environment in diametrically opposed ways on Thursday morning when some folks expressed their consternation with what looks like a shifting narrative on global growth while Goldman released a note called "Three Reasons Why Risk Assets Should Worry Less."

Over the past several weeks, people have begun to question the "synchronous global growth narrative." As I explained in the above-linked piece about the resurgent dollar, what was a global growth story is starting to morph into a narrative that centers around a late-cycle U.S. economy that's likely to stay afloat perhaps longer than it should (this week, the current expansion in the U.S. became the second-longest in history) while the rest of the world decelerates.

A series of data disappointments in Europe, a decidedly dour read on Q1 growth in the U.K. and persistent concerns about a Chinese hard landing are all examples of how the story is changing. Central bank behavior is reflective of this reality. Again, I discussed this at length in the dollar post linked above, so I won't go over it all again, but suffice to say that markets are beginning to believe that the U.S. expansion will be prolonged by fiscal stimulus and that same fiscal stimulus will likely lead to price pressures which will in turn prompt the Fed to persist with rate hikes. That's a self-feeding loop that underpins the dollar and if it's borne out, it will lead to a wider and wider policy divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the world which, when you throw in the possibility that global growth takes a hit from a trade spat (even if it's fleeting), what you end up with is a plausible case for a scenario where the whole "synchronous global growth" meme dies a slow death and gives way to a U.S.-centric story.

That's starting to rattle global markets and the dollar (UUP) strength and policy divergence that goes along with the new growth narrative spells trouble for a variety of trades that implicitly or explicitly depend on a weak greenback.

One place the cracks are starting to show is emerging markets. As ever, the EM story is defined in part by idiosyncratic risk. That's part of why investors are compensated handsomely for EM exposure. Idiosyncratic risk is always a factor and there's perhaps no better example of that than Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for snap elections in a bid to bring forward by some 18 months a key vote that will consolidate power in his office.

If you know anything about Erdogan, you know that he harbors some exceedingly unorthodox views on FX, rates and monetary policy. I won't get into the specifics, but suffice to say the central bank is obliged not to raise rates despite surging inflation and a flagging currency. Given that the lira has been under immense pressure of late, just about the last thing Turkish assets needed was for emerging markets to start reacting to rising U.S. rates, a stronger dollar and an increasingly determined Fed.

On Thursday, a perfect storm hit when the latest inflation data came in much worse (and by "worse" I mean inflation accelerated) than expected just as emerging markets were already under pressure from the rising dollar and expectations that the Fed may hike a total of four times in 2018 (as opposed to three).

Simply put, it was a bloodbath for the lira, which sank to a fresh all-time low, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that the 75bp hike to the late liquidity window delivered by the CBT last week wasn't even close to enough to assuage markets. Have a look at this annotated chart:

(Heisenberg)

That is bad news right there. Turkish stocks (TUR) sank as well, hitting their lowest level since November 29.

In Argentina, the central bank is facing a credibility crisis of its own. They've had to hike twice in the space of a week (and yes, you read that correctly), in a truly desperate attempt to stem a plunge in the peso:

(Heisenberg)

In a true testament to how the environment has changed since last year, you might recall that Argentina managed to sell a 100-year bond during what might in retrospect be seen as peak EM euphoria last summer. Well those bonds hit a record low this week:

(Bloomberg, Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the rupiah is in free fall, and is fast approaching the 14,000 mark. That prompted former Finance Minister Chatib Basri to weigh in on Thursday and suggest that Bank Indonesia will be forced to tighten to protect the currency if the Fed hikes more than three times this year. Stocks there fell to a 7-month low today:

(Heisenberg)

But there's a problem when it comes to defending the currency. Consider this from Bloomberg:

Indonesia’s central bank said it won’t hesitate to raise interest rates to stabilize the rupiah, but that plan faces a hurdle in the form of Indonesians who aren’t spending enough. Weak consumer spending meant that the average earnings of companies in the Jakarta Consumer Goods Index, the worst performer in the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index this year, was 7.3 percent below analysts’ expectation in the first quarter. With consumer spending accounting for almost 60 percent of Indonesia’s economic growth, lackluster sales threaten to not only hamper recovery in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy but also Bank Indonesia’s ability to raise rates. That’s poised to limit the central bank’s options for defending the currency.

Oops.

Needless to say, all of this is going to get worse in the event global growth decelerates and the dollar keeps rising. The dynamics behind the dollar's recent rally (i.e., the expectation that the Fed will continue to hike for fear that the same late-cycle fiscal stimulus that's set to prolong the U.S. expansion will drive up inflation) are self-perpetuating and could cause a painful unwind across EM.

In a testament to this, the EM ETF (EEM) saw outflows of more than a half billion on Tuesday, the worst single-day exodus in more than a year and yesterday it hemorrhaged an additional $300 million. This afternoon, I flagged the following related point on Twitter:

As Oanda’s Stephen Innes told Bloomberg over the phone, "we seem to be moving from what appeared to be a synchronized global growth narrative only a few weeks ago to a synchronized global downturn."

Again, think about all of that in the context of the above-mentioned deceleration in eurozone economic activity, the egregious U.K. GDP disappointment and the China story.

Now, that's one side of the narrative. But what about the other side? Surely there's a more benign take on all of this that underscores what I said above about how macro is always an exercise in reconciling competing narratives.

Well as luck would have it, Goldman was out on Thursday with a list of three reasons to curb your pessimism and one of them relates directly to global growth. Here are some excerpts (more here):

First and foremost, the robust growth backdrop that underpinned markets throughout most of 2017 appeared to moderate in Q1, especially outside the US. But as our global economics team points out, the reasons for this slowing are partly transitory, including the timing of the Chinese New Year and unusually cold weather. Nor is it yet obvious that the well-known Q1 seasonal bias of recent years has fully normalized. Meanwhile, US growth should start to show strength from the fiscal stimulus passed in December, while our China team recently upgraded its 2018 growth outlook to 6.6% (from 6.5% previously). Brazil and India continue to grow, too, with considerable cyclical room to keep growing. Indeed, early signs of global growth stabilization may already be starting to show in high-frequency leading indicators of global activity such as the Baltic Dry Index, which rallied 40% in April after having steadily fallen by roughly 40% from December-March.

Again, there are two sides to every story and when it comes to global macro, there are considerably more than two sides.

As you can hopefully surmise, there are any number of tradable opportunities in all of the information I just rattled off (so many, in fact, that it would be impossible to catalogue them) supporting my contention that when it comes to "actionable analysis", there's nothing quite like becoming adept at cross-asset strategy.

My own take, for whatever it's worth, is that the EM trade had become too crowded after years of DM central banks engineering an increasingly desperate hunt for yield. These trades depend on the environment that prevailed in 2017 continuing indefinitely and the anomalous character of the post-crisis world has led to the buildup of imbalances across EM, although it's obviously debatable whether they are of the same character and severity that existed prior to previous emerging market panics.

One final note on all of this. In the context of everything said above, one thing you should probably do is check to make sure you understand the mechanics of any EM bond funds you might own. There's an argument to be made that the same liquidity mismatch that haunts high yield funds is at play in some emerging market debt funds as well.

