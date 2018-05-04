Control4 Corporation's (CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Control4's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2018. My name is Mark Novakovich, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer for Control4. With me on the call today is Martin Plaehn, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this call, we distributed our Q1, 2018 earnings release over the wire services, and we have it posted on our website at investor.control4.com, as well as furnished it to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including providing revenue and non-GAAP net income and EPS guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, May 3, based on factors that are currently known to us and that actual future events or results could differ materially due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting our future results, we refer you to our filings with the SEC, including the 8-K we filed earlier today, which contains our Q1, 2018 earnings release. Control4 disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

During the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. We do not provide full guidance on GAAP net income because of the variable and unpredictable nature of certain items excluded from non-GAAP net income such as certain acquisition-related expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain litigation settlement expenses. Unless we specifically state otherwise, the non revenue financial measures that we discuss today were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in that they exclude these types of expenses that are detailed in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results provided in today's press release and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now I will turn the call over to Martin.

Martin Plaehn

Thanks Mark. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us on the Control4 earnings call for the first quarter of 2018. On the call today, we will share with you the highlights of another strong financial quarter. An update on recent product and program announcements, and areas of continued strategic focus, which we believe will help drive our leadership forward in a professionally installed connected home market.

Here are the high level business results for Q1. Revenue for the quarter was $59.1 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18%. Our strong Q1 revenue combined with non-GAAP gross margins of 53.6% and continued expense discipline enabled us to deliver non-GAAP net income for the quarter of $5.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. The Pakedge and Triad product lines are well integrated into our channel with growing adoption by our dealer network. Since introducing these products to our channel, approximately 60% and 40% of our active dealers have ordered Pakedge networking and Triad speaker products respectively.

Though our Board approved $20 million share repurchase plan, we utilized $7.4 million of cash to repurchase 300,000 shares of Control4 stock on the open market. And our balance sheet remains strong with $76.6 million in unrestricted cash and investments as of March 31, 2018. During the first quarter we generated positive cash flow from operations of $0.5 million and paid $3.6 million for taxes in lieu of issuing an additional 146,359 shares of stock related to the net settlement of restricted stock units that vested during the quarter.

Control4's mission is to be both the platform ecosystem and market leader for premium automation and network solutions for the connected home market. We estimate that Control4 has captured less than 2% of our North America target home market, which includes households with annual income over $150,000. And we viewed this as a tremendous opportunity as we increasingly offer a broader range of innovative products, which enhance our ability to enable more homes to become smart homes.

During the first quarter, we continued executing on our key operational, business and product development programs that advance our mission and business strategy. Here is a quick update of the key developments since we last spoke on an earnings call. First in February we announced our latest update of our operating system Control4 OS 210-1 and began shipping a new small system automation controller named the CA-1 for control and automation. This new controller is specifically designed for the new construction production housing market, multi-dwelling condominium and apartment construction, as well as hotel guest room installations. The CA-1 supplements our EA entertainment and automation series we launched in early 2016. The CA-1 has a US MSRP of $350 and runs the control for OS supporting the full device ecosystem of Control4.

With a streamlined feature set designed for the production housing opportunity and non entertainment centered automation installations. The CA-1 includes support for both Apple and Android mobile applications, as well as our control for foresight subscription service for remote access, notification alerts, project backup and when then personalization functionality. The reception of the CA-1 in its first several months is solid amongst those Control4 dealers, who have existing relationships with production builders of housing communities, high-rise apartments and condominiums. Initial CA-1 sales to these dealers are ramping and are largely incremental business to our new and existing custom home business served by our EAC series.

We expect continued broadening of the CA-1 adoption by Control4 dealers who have production relationships with builders and unit volume should begin ramping across the next several quarters at specification in new construction lead times are absorbed. Second, we continue to strengthen and expand our connected home platform and partnership ecosystem, including our simple device discovery protocol technology or STDP. As a reminder, STDP is Control4 software that is freely licensed to third-party manufacturers and built into their products to make integration with Control4 automation seamless.

STDP is now licensed by 284 companies, up from 270 we reported in February, which in turn are shipping approximately 3,375 product models that our STDP enabled, up from 3,000 we reported in February. Manufacturers increasingly recognized the value of making their products Control4 STDP enabled. For example, LG announced at CES in January that their 4k network televisions are shipping with STDP. Since we last reported, we added 14 new STDP licenses including August home for smart door locks, Schneider Electric for deeper integration with their C bus lighting product family, and screen innovations for their projection solutions.

Our extensive device driver library now supports interoperability with more than 11,700 third-party products, including Amazon Alexa, DISH Network's, Lutron lighting, Nest Thermostats, Sony's music systems, Sony entertainment products, Samsung 4k TVs and media players and many other broad market comfort entertainment, safety, security and IoT devices. Third, we continued to deliver incremental functionality and improve performance to our Control4 Pakedge and Triad branded product lines.

At the ISE trade show in Amsterdam this February, we announced it began delivering to our dealers in Europe China and Australia new integration drivers for KNX compatible lighting systems, as well as KNX heating and cooling modules. Since we last spoke, we also released new firmware for our Pakedge wireless access points and wireless patrollers to dramatically optimize installation and configuration steps, as well as to materially improve intra home wireless roaming within large installations with three or more access points.

Additionally, with more dealers monitoring thousands of connected home installations with backpack and adding many more installations each month, we enhance the scalability of our cloud infrastructure and database performance, as well as optimize our alert system to more accurately report stationary devices falling offline, and mobile devices migrating to in some networks. Most recently, we added a family of Pakedge branded STDP enabled IP cameras for common outdoor and indoor security, and video monitoring applications. And we extended our Triad branded high-resolution audio solution family with the Triad one zone; high power amplifier intended for use with high power rated loudspeakers, subwoofers and outdoor systems.

In parallel, we expanded the beta field testing of our new intercom anywhere capabilities, and new mobile intercom application for iOS and Android devices. Control4's intercom anywhere will be an extension of our foresight service providing homeowners with direct audio/video communication via their mobile phone to and from any control for interactive audio/video touch screen within the home, as well as from the home's front door or entry gate through Control4 audio/video door station. Intercom anywhere is a central part of our Control4 OS -2102 and 2103 field test process, and will continue at even larger scale during the forthcoming OS test and release cycle.

We and our dealers are excited about this new audio/ video intercom anywhere capability, within our foresight subscription service and we expect its commercial availability of the software capability in the second half of 2018. We continue to support the envision Ihiji remote management service that we acquired in January of this year, Ihiji dealers order for and installation of NX 1 management agents continuous post acquisition in line with their pre acquisition rate, And we in parallel continue to develop a combined monitoring and management experience for both envision and backpack dealers, and their respective monitored connected homes.

As we stated at the time of Ihiji acquisition announcement, all dealers using Ihiji envision or Pakedge backpack service should continue utilizing installing them respectively in new installations. We expect future software releases remove these products towards a unified service platform, which will be made available to Ihiji Control4 and Pakedge dealers with their respective installed customers, through software update process for support and service appliances.

Fourth, our continued focus on delivering fantastic products, efficient services and effective business policies for our connected home market is valued by each of our 5,000 plus dealers and appreciated by our collective industry. Control4 was recognized on March 30th by home technology professionals with the CE Pro quest for quality Awards in 916 categories. The highest number of awards ever for one manufacturer in a single year. Through the voting of 7,500 professionals in our industry, Control4 received three platinum awards. General Communication and Customer Service, RMR Support Programs and Product Shipping Policies. And then six silver awards for technical support, sales and marketing assistance, dealer integrator website, training programs, dealer protection policies and social media presence.

Additionally in this April in recognition of our products and support, the ProSource Buying Group named Control4 the specialty vendor of the year for technology. The fourth consecutive year in which we have earned a coveted ProSource award. This year's ProSource awards were determined by a vote of 500 plus ProSource member dealers, and are awarded only to those vendors who are acknowledged to have the most positive impact on member performance, help increase engagement, show continued commitment to product development, and remained responsive to individual opportunities.

In closing, our business foundation continues to strengthen. And we intend to pay up the professionally installed connected home market by continuing to focus on the key pillars of our business strategy, including one, grow and optimize our professional dealer network in the regions where we have direct presence, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and China, as well as deepen our support for 49 international distributors covering the rest of the world. Two, enhance our business service collaboration with our dealers, helping them acquire and fulfill more new business, and serve their existing customers more effectively. And three, facilitate and support our large and growing device and partner ecosystem around the Control4 OS and remote management capabilities. And fourth, further develop or expand through acquisition our connected home solutions and platform services for homeowners across the spectrum of entry level, mid tier and luxury high-end homes, as well as enable our professional installer channel to become more responsive, more effective and more efficient.

We believe a sustained focus on these initiatives will enable Control4 to deliver increased and long-term shareholder value, by strengthening Control4 as a premium and preferred choice for homeowners and their families, custom and production home builders, independent connected home integrators and consumer electronic partners. We are pleased with our start to 2018 and we look forward to the year ahead.

With that I'll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Novakovich

Thank you, Martin. We appreciate everyone's participation on today's earnings call. And will shortly open the called any questions you may have at the end of our prepared remarks. First I'd like to share additional details about our recent strong financial performance, and provide guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018. As Martin mentioned, total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $59.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 18%. Year-over-year North America core revenue and international core revenue grew 17% and 22% respectively for the three months ended March 31st, 2018.

We continued to see growth from net new dealer additions, as well as existing dealers with same dealer growth driven by an increase in the number of projects that are being performed, as well as increased project share which is a derivative of our new product innovation and our acquisition strategy. The category of other revenue, which consists primarily of hospitality business and in-store commercial audio-video switching products in Australia, contributed $658,000 in the quarter, compared to $466,000 in Q1, 2017. We shipped 23,413 controllers during the quarter, representing a 10% increase over the 21,341 shipped during the same period of 2017.

Our EA-1 and CA-1 controllers are designed to broaden the addressable market for our solutions by providing single room and low-cost solutions, which typically involve more narrowly defined use cases with fewer connected devices. In 2017, 29% of the Control4 automation projects our dealers sold were single room or starter systems consisting only of the controller or controller paired with a handheld system remote. Our non-GAAP gross margin %age for the first quarter of 2018 was 53.6%, compared to 51.9% in Q4, 2017, and 51.8% in Q1, 2017.

This year-over-year and sequential quarterly increase in non-GAAP gross margin %age result primarily from a combination of favorable fluctuations in exchange rates and markets, where we sell our products in the local currency, as well as lower programmatic price reductions during the period. We are making incremental investments starting in the second quarter in our global fulfillment centers to accommodate growth and improve delivery times for our dealers, which will moderate our gross margin improvements during the balance of 2018, compared to the gross margins in 2017, but should enable us to continue to scale and show gross margin improvements in future years.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 $26 million or 44% of revenue, compared to $23.3 million, or 46% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP research and development expenses during the first quarter of 2018 were $9.8 million, or 17% of revenue, compared to $8.7 million, or 17% of revenue during Q1 of 2017. The Q1 year-over-year increase in absolute is due primarily to increases in salaries and wages, including the incremental staffing.

For 2018, we expect R&D to increase in absolute as we continue to invest in new product development to drive future revenue growth, but to remain flat to slightly down as percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $11.1 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to $10 million, or 20% of revenue in Q1, 2017. The year-over-year increase in dollar terms was driven primarily by incremental sales and marketing expense, associated with it expanding our support for our growing channel including additional staffing to support marketing and sales services provided on behalf of our dealers, as well as marketing expenses associated with local and regional events.

For 2018, we expect sales and marketing to increase in absolute, as we work to grow our international sales channels, but to remain flat to slightly down as percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP G&A expenses in Q1, 2018 were $5.1million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $4.6 million, or 9% of revenue in Q1, 2017. In 2018, we anticipate an increase in global facilities expenses due to higher lease rates incurred upon renewal of certain corporate leases. In addition, we will incur additional public company expenses associated with the expiration of the five-year period under which we qualified as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act.

The resulting G&A expenses in 2018 will increase both in absolute and as a percentage of revenue. On a GAAP basis our first quarter net income was $1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $821,000, or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Our first quarter non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, the company adopted ASC 606, the new revenue recognition accounting standard on a fully retrospective basis. Adoption of the standard did not have a significant impact on the previously reported revenue or net income. The company's recast prior financial statements are included in the financial schedules in our earnings press release from earlier today.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, with positive cash flows from operations, which enable us to continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, and other investments that leverage our sales channel and are strategically aligned with our core business vision. As of March 31st, 2018, we had $76.6 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and net marketable securities, a decrease of $9.4 million from the $86 million we reported as of December 31st, 2017. Our cash balances reflect activities during the quarter, including positive cash flows from operations of $0.5 million, $7.4 million used to repurchase Control4 shares from the open market, $3.6 million paid towards taxes related to the net share settlement of restricted stock units in lieu of issuing additional shares of Control4 stock, and $0.9 million to purchase capital assets.

As of March 31st, 2018, we do not have any bank debt and we have available borrowing capacity via our credit facility of $40 million. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect on January 1st, 2018 which among other things reduces the corporate income tax rate to 21%, which we will benefit from in the future after we fully utilize our net operating loss and accumulated tax credits. The reduction in the corporate income tax rate required a one-time revaluation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities, resulting in a decrease in our net deferred tax asset and the related valuation allowance of $9 million in the first quarter of 2018.

As the deferred tax assets have a full valuation allowance, this change in the net income tax rate had no impact on the company's financial position or results of operations. We are still evaluating the full impact of the Act and are allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will update our estimates as additional information or clarification available. I would like to reiterate four items covered in my prepared remarks today that are reflected in the forward guidance, we are providing for Q2 and full year 2018. First, we anticipate expanding our fulfillment capabilities starting in Q2 of 2018 to scale with our growing business and to improve delivery times and service for our dealers.

We expect our non-GAAP gross margins will remain in our long-term range of 52 % to 54%, but these incremental and semi fixed costs will moderate gross margin improvements in 2018 relative to our gross margins in 2017. Second, our general administrative expense will increase as a percentage of revenue in 2018 because of higher lease rates incurred upon renewal of certain corporate leases and higher public company costs, associated with losing the benefits from some of the reduced compliance requirements of the emerging growth companies status under the JOBS Act. Third, while it is our current best estimate that the impact of tax reform on our results of operations, and cash flows will be minimal in 2018, we are still evaluating and are allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission we will update our estimates as additional information or clarification of the Act become available.

And fourth, effective January 1st, 2018, we have adopted the new ASC 606 revenue recognition standards which did not have a material impact on our prior or current financial statements. With these changes in context, we expect our revenue in the second quarter to be between $67 million and $69 million. We expect our non-GAAP net income for Q2, 2018 to be between $8.3 million and $9.3 million, or based on an expected 27.5 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be between $0.30 and $0.34 cents for fully diluted share.

For the full year of 2018, we expect revenue to be between $271 million and $275 million, and our non-GAAP net income to be between $34.8 million to $36.8 million or based on an expected average 27.7 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the year between $1.26 and $1.33 per fully diluted share.

Finally, and as a reminder Control4 does not provide forward guidance on GAAP net income because certain non gap adjustments are inherently difficult to forecast, whereas others relate to the amortization or expensing of items tied to historical events. That said our earnings released posted earlier today includes a detailed list of non-GAAP adjustments and a reconciliation between GAAP net income and non-GAAP that income for Q1, 2018, as well as our estimates of non-GAAP stock based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets reflected in our non-GAAP net income guidance for the second quarter of 2018.

We would now like to open the call for your questions.

Our first question from Rich Valera with Needham and company.

Rich Valera

Thank you. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Martin I appreciate your comments about working on improving the productivity of your dealership and effectively getting more installs per month or quarter. But you can use give us an update on where you stand in terms of the I guess the state of the dealer network in terms of productivity and number of dealers and efforts to both recruit and perhaps prune dealers that haven't been as productive as you'd like?

Martin Plaehn

Sure, good question. In general, we are quite pleased with the performance of our channel and the progress they are making. We added about 135 dealers in the quarter, trimmed a good number of non-productive dealers as we always do at this time of the year. We continue to invest in programs that are related to product training, installations best practices, as well as programs to help our dealers attract and secure new business via lead qualification, and helping a subset of our dealers with appointments. We expect to scale that service for engaged dealers that want that help. Over the coming quarters we've started that two years ago and at a small basis and it's now at a reasonable scale. And we expect to scale that more significantly over the course of 2018 and 2019. All of that investment is cooked into our forecasts and our guidance with regard to revenue and operating profit. We have probably more Greenfield outside the US with regard to channel expansion especially in countries in Germany, Australia, China; North America still has great potential. It's still the demand I think is stronger than the supply. And we need to continue to bolster efficiency and add more capacity.

Rich Valera

Okay, appreciate that color. And then kind of a bigger picture question but you guys are well-known as a partner for Amazon with Alexa being able to be used as a front end to your system. Anything else you can say about potential for additional cooperation with that with Amazon or just how you think about them in the bigger scheme of things?

Martin Plaehn

We have a good and highly functional interaction with Amazon on multiple topics. The most visible is certainly the Alexa integration. We continue to enhance that. They're continuing to strengthen their functionality. We're deepening our integration alongside them. And we have other initiatives that we're working on that are yet to be announced by either party. So we feel good about our relationship. It's works on the engineering level and coexistence in the channel.

Rich Valera

Great, that's helpful. And one final one if I could, certainly nice to see the stock repurchases during the quarter. Anything you'd be willing to say about the potential for more stock buybacks over the relatively near term?

Martin Plaehn

Well, we've communicated that we are a positive cash flow company. We generate a reasonable amount of cash in a stronger portion of the year Q2, Q3 and Q4. We've used that cash over the years to buy other companies that are really good fits for our strategy and our channel. And we've repurchase shares from time to time and that combination of using our cash to strengthen our product and channel portfolio, and using our cash to manage dilution and EPS is an ongoing strategy.

We'll go next to Adam Tindle with Raymond James.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thanks and good afternoon. Martin I just wanted to maybe start with the moving parts to the double-digit organic revenue growth and sustainability of this. So we had the number of dealers up, the revenue per dealer up, revenue per controller up, so I'm assuming ASPS are increasing. Can you just talk about kind of the moving parts and build up to that organic revenue growth target and the sustainability of that?

Martin Plaehn

I mean we have broad channel participation within the quarter, which is our seasonal low quarter was quite good from percentage of total dealers participating in the quarter. When we talk to our dealers and when we talk to consumers that inquire with Control4 the demand for understanding the connected home continues to be visible and strong. The outlook that our dealers have for their own businesses within their local communities appears to be strong. They use that type of language to us. We don't see any fear or economic fear in the vast majority of our dealers in almost every region. They're bullish; they're trying to figure out how to scale to meet the demand in their own local ways. And the business that we delivered in Q1 was a typical balance of existing homes and retrofit installations, and new custom homes. Our builder program for production housing, houses built prior to being sold to become homes is just starting. And the CA-1 was introduced into that program. And we've got reasonable early adoption by many hundreds of dealers with builder relationships, production builder relationships already. And we believe that incremental business opportunity will help contribute to the back half of 2018 and 2019.

Mark Novakovich

Adam, this is this is Mark. While we don't break out on a percentage basis or a dollar basis, we are aware our growth is coming from I can say that we signaled and continued to mention it in our remarks that our revenue comes from new dealer additions, as well as same dealer growth and that same dealer growth is driven by your product innovation. So as an example we recently came out with a new line of cameras that's a new opportunity for us to sell something that we previously didn't have. It came about through our organic investment in R&D, and then acquisitions also helped drive the wallet share and in both Pakedge and Triad branded products continue to contribute to our growth as a business. So it's sort of a balanced mix and we focus on each of those areas equally to drive sustained growth over a long period of time.

Adam Tindle

Okay, that's helpful. And in the end -- during the quarter we've seen a couple announcements at the low end of the market, it appears to be commoditizing even further based on the announcements that are coming out and we've got additional disclosures with the large player with significant losses in that space. I know you play in a different space but how do you think about the potential threat and why doesn't this spill up market to you?

Martin Plaehn

We've stayed focused on providing connected home infrastructure and experiences to households, homeowners and households with a household income above 150K. We think that that is a very large market, under penetrated and those customers want premium solutions that work and that are not commodity throwaway products when they fail. When products from our category need attention, if they get that attention they get maintained, they get upgraded and they get replaced. They don't get just disposed off. And that's the big difference between consumer electronics oriented smart devices and smart connected infrastructure. And we're in the latter space and we're staying focused there because we believe we can deliver long-term durable value to end customers through a professionally integrated channel. And we've done that now for 13 years and we continue to grow and we continue to get more efficient, and our brand and our recognition in the channel continue to get stronger.

Mark Novakovich

And I would add as managers of this business, we feel it's important that our growth is done in a profitable, cash flow positive generating way. And so we pay close attention to our gross margins. We pay very close attention to our operating expenses. And make sure that as we grow the top line, we pay attention to the other elements of our financial performance to ensure that we're generating some incremental leverage from our operating costs.

And we'll go next to you Nehal Chokshi with Maxim Group.

Nehal Chokshi

Yes, thank you. Good quarter especially strong gross margin. I think Mark mentioned that you had favorable exchange rates and lower programmable discount, programmatic discounts. So on the latter to lower programmatic discounts why do you think that was?

Mark Novakovich

When we talk about programmatic discounts, we refer to both fixed programs including our volume incentive rebates that we publish, and make available to our dealers based on them hitting certain volume levels. So that's somewhat fixed. We also periodically we'll run discounts or promotions that include discounts based on trying to drive adoption of certain product categories. And this quarter we felt like the right approach was to --we didn't need to run any of those types of discounts, and we were able to drive the dealer purchasing behavior that helped us achieve our financial, we have goals and objectives and that may change in the future depending on what we're seeing in the different product categories, but it was certainly a good quarter for us overall from a gross margin perspective as you pointed.

Nehal Chokshi

Right. I mean this was unusual because gross margin was up 160 basis points Q-over-Q on a sequentially downtick and I think that might have been the first time you've seen that. Could you perhaps help us parse out what was a contribution between these two factors that you cited?

Mark Novakovich

They were about equal.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, very good.

Mark Novakovich

We had if we were -- we're dividing a pie these two factors would each be a third of the pie and then just other less consequential factors would make combined to make up the other remaining piece.

Nehal Chokshi

Right, understood, okay. And on your full-year guidance on revenue you've got a $1 million raise but you beat by $1.5 million and on the net income, non-GAAP net income $1.3 million raise, but you beat for March quarter by $1.8 million. So I guess I do understand the take down on the net income guide because of the increased lease rates that's going into your G&A, but I don't really understand what could the interpreters effectively a $0.5 million guide down for your remaining three quarters. So can you talk through that?

Mark Novakovich

Well our guidance from Q2 high-end of that was to $35.5 million. Our gross margin performance in Q1 was higher than we had anticipated in that guidance, and I would just say that as we look to the balance of the year, we're optimistic about our ability to continue to deliver a nice combination of gross margin, and operating expense discipline, but we're going to be conservative until we see the growth that has to occur for Q2. I mean there's a bit of an elevator ride on the revenue side as we go from $59 million in revenue to the high end of our guidance range of $69 million. And we want to be cautious in how we view the balance of the year. And as that materializes perhaps there's opportunity to overachieve, but we're a book and ship business, and I think that dictates a need to be somewhat cautious and how we view the remaining quarters of 2018.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay and how do you view the synergies that you've been seeing with Triad in terms of the March quarter results? And what you expect to see for the June Q results?

Martin Plaehn

We certainly -- this is Martin. We certainly see the Triad speaker line product as very synergistic with the projects our dealers do. And channel adoption and product excitement is still there. So we'll see probably expanding dealer participation over the forthcoming quarters. And that will mean that more projects performed and installed by more dealers, have more Triad speakers along with the other control for products like Pakedge networking and control for automation solutions and our platform. So we feel good about that acquisition. It's now well over a year and it's fully integrated. And the teams are working well together as one company. And the channel is embracing our expanded product line.

And we'll go next to Tom Forte with DA Davidson.

Tom Forte

Great, thanks for taking my question. So there are three things I wanted to ask about. The first was an expansion of a prior question and as it pertained to Amazon how should we think about their acquisition of rings and whether or not that will have any impact on your relationship with Amazon? And then number two, given that this was the quarter where Apple roll out home pod in home connected device, if Apple were to get more serious about going after connected home to what extent would that provide you both an opportunity and potentially a threat? And then third, given that the Supreme Court is reconsidering online sales tax and you work with a dealer network that is presumably has a competitive disadvantage to the extent that consumers are able to buy product online in many instances and avoid paying sales. If the Supreme Court reverses prior decision would that be beneficial to you? Thanks.

Martin Plaehn

Hi, it's Martin. I'll take the first two questions and hand it over to Mark on the tax, sales tax related question. As our understanding of Amazon's acquisition of Ring is to optimize the use case of a package delivery to homeowners associated -- much more associated to with Amazon's core business, which is selling product online than it, is to optimize smart home experiences. So we think it looks like a smart strategy to build out a solution that enables ecommerce delivery of what people buy in billions and billions of dollars worth from Amazon, and have that delivery more fluid, more predictable and more secure. We think that Amazon participating in pieces of the smart home raises the visibility and the art of the possible. But I think that they are also seeing that making things work together across multiple vendors is far harder than it looks from the outside. And our forte is making connected homes; work with a broad number and broad diversity of connected products from different vendors. The average Control4 home has 43 connected devices that are orchestrated by Control4. And that value proposition it ranges from the simplest 10% of our install base is about seven connected devices. And the most complicated 10% is over a 180 on average, where the average across the whole thing is 43. That value proposition as the world continues to get more connected is not going to go away. And I think companies that are focused on delivering connected lifestyles to homeowners and their families, there's enough opportunity, there is a big enough market that we're going to be able to flourish. With regard to Apple and home pod, I think that everybody has read the first impressions of home pod. I think Apple is a smart company; I'm certain that they'll make improvements whether that is in marketing and policy or in product. We interoperate with a lot of Apple products, certainly iPhones and iPads and Apple TVs and in the past their networking equipment, we will continue to pay close attention to Apple products and where there's an opportunity to collaborate, we'll look at it seriously. They're not a company we want to hide from. They not a company that we dismiss or ignore, but we're in a different space. We provide connected infrastructure and home experiences across a broad range of disciplines, multi-room audio, multi room video, heating and cooling, lighting, pools and spas. And that business is not going to go away. And I don't see Apple addressing it. And now I'll turn it over to Mark on the sales tax question.

Mark Novakovich

And Tom we certainly are aware of the sales tax and the Supreme Court reviewing that. I think it's a really interesting development and we'll have some far-reaching impacts particularly between online retailers and then brick-and-mortar retailers. Our business is focused on the professional install segment of our market and so we don't foresee there being much of an impact for our dealers necessarily because dealer, the consumers that are choosing professional install versus a DIY type of implementations. I don't think the sales tax issue is going to be a driving good decision in that choice.

And we'll go next to a James Medvedev with Cowen.

James Medvedev

Good evening, good afternoon, guys. Congrats on the quarter. Most of my questions have been answered already but I just wanted to ask quickly dive into gross margin just a little bit more as the business model evolved growth of international and introducing of the lower end of the smaller controller units. Do those impact gross margin in a meaningful way in other words is it international gross margin similar to US domestic or may be more specifically direct dealers versus distribution and then the other half of the question is whether this new controller is going to carry the similar gross margin.

Mark Novakovich

The high-level answer is that neither of these is going to negatively impact our gross margins. In fact, internationally very similar gross margin profiles and as percentage of total revenue, our international revenue is stayed fairly constant over the last couple of years. With regards to the CA-1 specifically, while it does have a lower MSRP and slightly lower margins as a individual skew, we envision that product which is being targeted for production builders will be bundled with other solutions, and so the solution that the builder is going to be purchasing is going to have similar gross margins to other bundles of products that we sell.

James Medvedev

Okay, thanks for that, and then just kind of down into the weeds on expenses. The G&A I understand the drivers of that but was there anything unusual in the first quarter that would imply that it should tick back down before it goes back up or is it more linear through the year?

Mark Novakovich

We would expect it would -- the GNA would tick up a bit over the course of the year. The full effect of our incremental lease rates won't be felt in until the Q4 is over. So there are some incremental G&A expenses that we expect in Q2, Q3 and Q4.

James Medvedev

Okay and then my final question is on it's kind of a follow-up or an expansion of an earlier question. Just kind of on the back of an envelope almost 18% growth in Q1 remarkable, and congratulations but the midpoint of Q2 is a significant drop-off to 10.7% and then it looks more like 10% or less in the second half to get to the midpoint of the guidance. And I'm just wondering if there's something that's slowing down or you just being conservative.

Mark Novakovich

Well for the year, the high end of our guidance range $175 million is 12% year-over-year growth breaking down Q1 a little bit more specifically on a pro forma basis, taking into consideration the timing of the Triad acquisition. We grew 15%. If you'll recall we bought Triad effectively on March 1st, so we had one month of Triad revenue in 2018, excuse me 2017 and a full quarter in 2018.

At this time, I'll turn the call back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Martin Plaehn

Thank you very much for joining us on the first earnings call of 2018. We're excited about the year ahead. Our team was here with their worldwide sales meeting a week ago. And we're excited about deploying our products and our team and our programs to go get Q2 and the rest of the year. We'll talk to you next quarter.

That does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.

