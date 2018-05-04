Diamonds And Transports ETFs Returned To Correction Territory On Wednesday

The Russell 2000 ETF has a positive weekly chart and is just 3.7% below its all-time high of $160.62 set on Jan. 24.

The Transports ETF is below my semiannual pivot of $188.79 and is 10.4% below its all-time high of 206.73 set on Jan. 16.

The QQQ ETF is below my quarterly pivot of $165.51 and is 7.6% below its all-time high of $175.21 set on March 13.

The Spiders ETF is just below my semiannual pivot of $264.10 and is 8.4% below its all-time high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

The Diamonds ETF is below my annual pivot of $246.52 and is 10.3% below its all-time high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

Recently the bulls were touting leadership in transports, but the transports ETF underperformed since then.

The bulls said that leadership from transports would be followed by strength in industrials for an old-fashioned Dow Theory buy signal. In my opinion, weakness in semiconductors is an important negative indicator in today’s modern economy. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index remains in correction territory 14% below its all-time high set on March 13.

Investors have not recognized the negative impact of the Federal Reserve policy of unwinding its balance sheet.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Fed destroyed $30 billion in Treasuries and Mortgages. This grew to $60 billion in the first quarter of 2018. In April another $30 billion was scheduled to be flushed down the toilet. Another $30 billion will be evaporated in May. Stocks rallied during quantitative easing and the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 26 as this unwinding began to accelerate. This has caused stocks to roll over beginning in January.

The dollar bottomed on Jan. 25 as the S&P peaked.

Stocks were strong given a weak dollar and corporations were able to convert sales in foreign currencies into more dollars at home.

Today’s Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA)

The daily chart for Diamonds ($238.58 on May 2) shows the ETF just above its 200-day simple moving average of $237.44.

Traders should buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $246.52 and $252.89, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

The daily chart for Spiders ($262.50 on May 2) shows the ETF just above its 200-day simple moving average of $261.19. Keep in mind that the 200-day held at the Feb. 9 low when this average was $253.67. My semiannual pivot remains a magnet at $264.10.

Traders should ‘sell strength’ to reduce holdings at my annual and quarterly risky levels of $276.34 and $276.99, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The daily chart for QQQ’s ($161.82 on May 2) shows how my annual and semiannual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, have been magnets since Feb. 8. The 200-day simple moving average is now between these levels at $155.16.

Traders should continue to buy weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $165.51 and $170.94, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $175.21 set on March 13. Keep in mind that March 13 was a ‘key reversal’ day as the close was below the March 12 low.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSE:IYT)

The daily chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($185.19 on May 2) shows the ETF above its 200-day simple moving average of $181.94. The 200-day was $176.14 when nearly tested on Feb. 9. My semiannual pivot remains at $188.79.

Traders should reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $195.90 and $204.61, respectively. These levels are below the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM)

The daily chart for the small caps ETF ($154.65 on May 2) shows the ETF tested my semiannual value level of $114.99 back on Feb. 6 and Feb. 9. This ETF is well above its 200-day simple moving average of $149.44, which has risen from $145.25 on Feb. 6.

Traders should continue to buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 and to ‘sell strength’ to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $159.30. The all-time intraday high is $160.62 set on Jan. 24.

