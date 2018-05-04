The Diminutive $8 Billion Buyback

For the last few years, companies have taken advantage of historically low rates to borrow capital and in addition to presumably funding value-generating projects with those funds, they have also bought back their shares. There are many reasons why a company would buy back their shares and there are investors on both sides of the fence as to whether share buybacks are good or bad and whether they signal positive or negative prospects for the company.

How the buyback works

When a company announces a buyback, it could either do so by buying back shares in the open market or in a tender offer. Buying shares in the open market is just like buying stock like any other investor. The company could potentially work with a broker to slowly accumulate its stock at prevailing market prices. Depending on the amount of the buyback and the price the company is willing to pay, this process can span months or years to complete.

The company could also buy shares through a tender offer, in which it makes a public announcement that it is willing to pay a specific amount for each share between certain dates. The price at which the company is willing to buy back its shares is usually above the prevailing market price, enticing current shareholders to sell back their shares. Investors with other investment opportunities or who think the offered price exceeds the intrinsic value of the company, may choose to tender their shares while other investors may prefer to hold on to them.

When the process is complete, the company will have less shares outstanding than before the share buyback occurred.

Why companies buy back their shares

In order for companies to buy back their shares, they have to have access to capital. That capital can already be on the balance sheet in the form of cash or cash equivalents. Or the company could have access to borrow at attractive rates in order to use the proceeds for share buybacks. The point is, it takes money to buy back shares, and it is the use of this money and its potential alternative uses that gives rise to differences of opinion as to whether buybacks are good or bad and the underlying reason 'why' companies choose to buy back their stock.

The View from an Optimist

Share buybacks can be good for short-term EPS boosts and a price pop and is also a good use of capital when a company's shares are deemed to be undervalued. This goes without saying. Just like an investor would want to buy shares of undervalued companies, companies would want to buy shares of undervalued companies. And who better to know if a company is undervalued than current management.

Investors may also be relieved to know that the company would rather return cash to shareholders than make less than optimal investments with it. This might be particularly true for companies that don't pay dividends. In other words, for companies that don't pay dividends, the only returns investors will realize will occur only when the stock is sold, which each investor can choose to do irrespective of buybacks. But if investors think the company still has attractive prospects, the dilemma of whether to sell or hold becomes more challenging. In fact, a company may seem to be undervalued just before a buyback is announced specifically because the price of the stock is reflecting caution by investors that the company may invest the current excess cash in suboptimal investments. The price pop that occurs after the announcement, therefore, can be partly attributable to increased investor confidence knowing the cash won't be wasted.

Another signal interpretation of a buyback is that management thinks the shares are undervalued and that at the buyback price, buying back the shares has a higher potential return than other investments the company may be considering.

It might also indicate that management believes the cash isn't needed to cover future commitments and capex.

Either way, the strongest signal to the market is combining a buyback with an increase in insider purchases. This gives a very strong signal that management thinks the stock is undervalued and that cash is being returned because the company has plenty of it.

At the end of the buyback, remaining shareholders will have a greater ownership stake in the company, which is one of the decision factors to consider when determining whether to tender shares or not.

The View from a Pessimist

There aren't many reasons why a share buyback would be considered a bad decision but the thought that share buybacks indicate a lack of investment opportunities is typically the most relevant. The idea that cash that would otherwise be used to fund future growth is being returned to shareholders instead is viewed by many as a negative signal. This can certainly be true but in order to determine if this is indeed the case, further analysis of the company's investment plans should be reviewed.

The other major reason, which is oftentimes blamed on poorly designed incentive packages, is when management's compensation is linked to EPS growth – resulting in myopic decision-making by management to boost short-term earnings per share at the expense of long-term growth. The key here is that the incentive is based on per share earnings, not aggregate earnings. In other words, a company that generates $100 million in earnings across 100 million shares generates $1.00 earnings per share. But if twenty percent of those shares were bought back, earnings per share would be $1.25 ($100M/80 million shares), a 25% boost to earnings per share despite no change in aggregate earnings. Designing an incentive structure that can both incentivize short and long-term results is beyond the scope of this article, and there are companies with such programs in place, but it is easy to see the point made by these critics of share buybacks.

The Neutral View

Sometimes a share buyback is neither good or bad, necessarily. Some companies may include share buybacks as an ongoing project, year in and year out, when they are working on their capital budgets and prioritizing investments for the following year. In this case the share buyback is included in the list of investment projects, along with building a new plant, or launching a new product.

For companies that have too much cash, a share buyback may not have such negative connotations as it would for a company with less cash as a percentage of assets. Consider a discussion among upper management regarding how to invest in the company's future growth. Once all of those initiatives have been identified and funded, management may decide it is best to return some of the excess cash to shareholders. After all, shareholders don't invest in companies to hold cash.

Then there is the issue of dilution – sometimes the company buys back shares to counter the dilution effect of a generous employee stock option plan. In a highly competitive labor market, companies may have to include ESOPs in compensation packages in order to attract and retail top talent. That is not good or bad but a product of the industry the company operates in and how it chooses to compete.

Flexibility versus Stability

Dividend payments are indicative of a company's ability to consistently pay that dividend and increase it over time. Most companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature and financially stable than companies that don't pay dividends. Unlike buybacks, which don't come with the expectations that they will recur. A company could announce a buyback and partially or completely fulfill its share buyback goal and the general investing public won't even consider if or when another buyback will occur. But the implications of a dividend are that they are stable, growing, and will go on forever.

Therefore, buybacks are much more flexible than dividends both for the company as well as investors. An investor can choose to accept a tender offer or sell stock in the open market if the price reaches their desired target level. Conversely, dividends are paid out to all shareholders regardless of whether they want it or not and despite their individual investment opportunities.

The New Tax Law

Under the new tax law, companies will incur a one-time repatriation tax of 15.5% on its overseas cash and investments. What companies will do with that capital is yet to be seen. The idea of reducing the repatriation tax is to give these companies an incentive to reinvest those funds domestically. But companies are free to invest, increase their dividends, buy back shares, or pay a one-time special dividend to shareholders.

According to David Rubenstein, during a panel discussion in Davos at the world economic forum, it could be all of the above.

We really don't know what the impacts are going to be, but it appears right now what companies are going to do is provide bigger dividends, they're going to do stock buybacks, make more acquisitions, and I think the amount of cash in the U.S. will probably inflate the economy a bit.

Google's Buyback

The repurchase amount announced in 2016 by Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) was $7,019,340,976.83. The previous year's buyback was for $5,099,019,513.59. Odd numbers indeed, and for those of you years removed from math class or singing the alphabet, the latter number is the square root of 26, which happens to be the number of letters in the alphabet – a cute pun on the name of Google's parent company – Alphabet. If you’re wondering, the $7B figure above is 26^e.

So it was no surprise that earlier this year, Google's parent Alphabet announced a buyback of $8,589,869,056 of stock. Another quirky number but, this time, no decimal. For all the non-math-wizards out there, the amount of the buyback happens to be a perfect number. Don't worry, I had to look that up, AND what a perfect number is – because it's been a long time since Math class.

Perfect numbers are numbers that are the sum of all their proper divisors, or the whole numbers that evenly divide into the original number, except itself. <pause for breath> The smallest perfect number is 6, which can be divided by 1,2,3, and itself. Remove 'itself' and you have 1+2+3=6. Voila!! That's a perfect number.

The amount of the Google buyout seems at first glance to be meaningful. After all, $8.6 billion is no chump change, for most companies. But it is for Google. If we look at the impact the buyback would have on earnings per share, PE multiple, return on equity, and return on assets, we confirm that the buyback improves those metrics, but not noticeably so.

At a price of $1068.32 as of March 3rd, 2018, Google trades at a PE multiple of around 59.4 on earnings per share of $18.00. The corresponding return on equity and return on assets are 8.9% and 6.9%, respectively.

With $8.6 billion, Google can buy approximately 8 million shares of stock, which we will presume will be Class C shares. That results in a reduction in shares outstanding from 750.7 million to 742.7 million. The resulting changes in the above-mentioned metrics are as follows and quite unimpressive.

Earnings per share using the same level of earnings spread across fewer shares increases to $18.19 per share, a 1.1% increase. The PE multiple, at current prices, will be around 58.7. While the return on equity and return on assets increase to 9.4% and 7.2%, respectively. Again, the $8B in share buybacks sound impressive but Google's share price is so high and its balance sheet is so big that the impact of such an impressive absolute share buyback is relatively nothing for Google.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, share buybacks can have both positive and negative implications and the signals they represent may also be viewed either positively or negatively…. In Google's case, however, pessimists who claim the return of cash via share buybacks is an indication of unattractive investment opportunities are missing the broader picture. First, that if Google were able to buy all the corresponding shares today it would still have over $93 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Furthermore, Google is generating over $10 billion in cash flow from operations per quarter while investing anywhere from $2 billion to $4 billion per quarter on average in capex. In other words, there is no shortage of cash to fund additional acquisitions or projects. Google, at least, is not in the category of returning cash to shareholders due to a lack of viable investment opportunities.

However, it isn't certain that the company is buying back stock because the stock is undervalued, either. The stock is trading near all-time highs and as I said earlier is trading at a PE multiple of 59. EPS estimates in 2018 are 29% higher than 2017 results – which is an impressive growth rate - largely a result of a sharp drop in EPS in Q4 due to a $9.9 billion provision for income taxes associated with the newly passed US tax legislation. Even after adjusting for the one-time charge, it was the first time Google missed analyst estimates since Q4 2016 and the stock dropped to just above 1,000 shortly after reporting the miss. The stock has since recovered, presumably due to some extent because of the announced share buyback, and despite what I've concluded is a relatively modest buyback that will have no impact on performance metrics.

Our Take

Google has been buying back shares on a regular basis for at least a few years, so I wouldn't read too much into this buyback. If the company has $100 billion in cash and allocates $8 billion to share buybacks, I look at it as just another capital allocation decision. In other words, an 8% allocation to its own stock – not a lack of opportunities and not necessarily an undervalued stock. The diminutive size of the buyback notwithstanding, the company still has solid growth prospects and analysts estimate EPS reaching $48.19 in 2019 and $55.41 in 2020, after reaching $41.25 this year. For a mega-cap technology company, even a 14-16% growth rate is attractive. The question is valuation, which may not be expensive – but is certainly not cheap.

As I always try to articulate, long-term investors should feel comfortable buying even at these levels considering the company's fortress balance sheet, cash on hand, and leading industry position, in addition to its penchant for expanding into other high growth markets.

