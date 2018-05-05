Retirement: Where Could You Invest Your Cash Today?

We discuss a multi-strategy approach to invest that would preserve the capital, generate 5% income, and aim for at least market-matching return in the long term.

At the same time, by keeping your money in a savings account, you are getting negative returns after counting inflation.

You have cash waiting to be invested, and maybe you need income, but you are scared to invest right now.

In spite of the recent turbulence, the stock market is very close to its all-time high reached in January 2018. Still, it is almost impossible to know the future.

The stock market, in spite of the recent turbulence since early February 2018, is still very close to an all-time high achieved in January 2018. The current bull market in S&P 500 is in its 10th year running and the second-longest bull market on record. The longest bull market run was from October 1990 to March 2000. More recently, though, the volatility has increased and the market has tested its 200-day moving average a few times. As such, it is nothing abnormal, and markets are supposed to do this - go up and go down. Even then, we do not know if it is a temporary rough patch in the next bull leg, a sideways market or the beginning of a bear market. Please note that we are not trying to predict anything, just stating as we see it.

Let’s say that you have some cash sitting that needs to be invested because it is getting rusted sitting in a savings account. Even with the rising interest rates, savings accounts pay next to nothing that does not even meet the rate of inflation. Or maybe you sold an investment property and did not want another one because you do not want the day-to-day headache of managing the property. Or maybe you are just thinking of downsizing your home and will have some cash saved from downsizing. Or maybe you just retired and want to roll over a sizable chunk of money into an IRA. Or maybe you just got some inheritance that needs to be invested. Whatever the reason, the problem at hand is to invest some cash into the market that can generate a decent income, preserve capital and provide some reasonable growth on a long-term basis.

Needless to say, you have several options. However, your first priority probably would be to preserve the capital. But the simple fact is that your money sitting in a bank account is earning less than the inflation - you are already losing money. Here are some common options, along with their benefits and downsides. For example:

1. Invest in CDs (Certificate of Deposits) or Money Market Funds

If this cash is your emergency fund, or if you are going to need it for anything in the next 6 months or one or even two years down the line, it will be prudent to keep it in CDs or money market funds. Agree, there is not a whole lot that you can earn from these products, but you would at least negate the inflation. You could get 2.75% interest rate on a 3-year FDIC insured CD at Fidelity, which is a whole lot better than 0.32% APY national average for savings accounts. Even a 1-year CD will fetch you about 2.0% interest. Please note that FDIC insurance is generally up to $250,000 per account owner, per issuer. Money market funds are another way to get a higher rate of interest. The Fidelity Money Market Fund (MUTF:SPRXX) has a current yield of 1.68%.

If this money is for long-term investment, CDs or money market returns are not good enough, even with interest rates rising.

2. Invest in a Target-Date Fund

If your money is in a 401(k) type account or an IRA account, one simple method could be to choose a target-date fund. Generally, you match the fund date which would approximately mature just in time for your retirement. For example, if you plan to retire in 2040, so you would choose the Target Fund 2040. These kinds of funds invest more aggressively when you are young and have many years away from retirement, but their investment mix gradually becomes increasingly conservative as the retirement year approaches.

Most of the brokerage firms like Vanguard, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab offer these funds at very reasonable expense ratios.

3. Invest in a Balanced 70:30 (or 60:40) Stock-Bond Fund

You could choose to make your own balanced fund. For example, invest 70% cash in stock funds and 30% in bonds. Rebalance on an annual basis and you are done. The stock investment portion will provide the growth and protect from inflation, whereas the bonds portion should reduce volatility and provide some income.

4. Invest in a 40:30:30 Domestic Stock/International Stock/Bond Portfolio

This option is just another variation of the strategy described in point 3 above. You divide the stock investment into two parts, by investing 40% in the domestic market and the rest 30% in foreign stocks. Even though the US stock market is the largest in the world, it still only makes about 33% of the global stock market. This would mean you would be missing 2/3rd of the action or opportunities if you do not invest in global markets.

5. Construct an All-ETF Portfolio

For passive investors, another good choice would be to invest in a few selected ETFs (exchange-traded funds). There are hundreds of ETFs available to choose from, ranging from the broad-based market and index ETFs, sector ETFs, dividend ETFs and international ETFs to very specialized ones. We published an article some time ago on income-oriented ETF portfolios here.

6. Construct and Invest in a DGI Portfolio

If you are the “do-it-yourself” type, you could construct a DGI portfolio of 15-20 stocks. There is some initial work while selecting the companies with due diligence, but once the portfolio is set up, there is very little work to do. If you are in the accumulation phase, just re-invest the dividends and let the dividend income stream grow with time.

7. Construct a REIT/MLP/BDC Portfolio for Higher Income

If you are the income-oriented investor or need a relatively high income above 5%, you could select 8-10 companies from the REITs, MLPs and BDC sector. Most of these companies provide ample distributions.

Some companies worth exploring in this space would be -

REITs

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA)

mREITs

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

BDCs

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

MLPs

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP)

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP)

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

8. Invest in an All-CEF Based Portfolio for High Income

Another option for an income-oriented portfolio would be to invest in a few CEFs selected from different asset classes. A CEF, like a mutual fund, invests in a portfolio of securities and is generally managed by an investment management firm. But unlike mutual funds, CEFs are closed in the sense that capital does not flow into or out of them when investors buy or sell shares on the stock exchange. That is why there is generally a difference (premium/discount) between its NAV (Net Asset Value) and the market price.

Since most of these funds use some level of leverage (normally 20-40%), they are considered relatively riskier. However, the main advantage is the high-income distributions that they can provide, ranging from 5% to 10%. Another advantage that one can use is by buying them at a discount to their NAV. Generally speaking, you should not buy them when they are commanding a premium to NAV.

9. A combination of two or more of the above strategies.

What Would We Do?

We know the long-term trend of the market is mostly up, and the very long-term trend is always up, but we cannot say the same thing for the short to medium term with any level of certainty. We cannot predict the market direction for the next month or 6 months down the line, or even the next year or two. This makes us lean on hedging our bets, which means we do not put all our eggs in one basket and spread our risk. In other words, we would invest in different types of strategies and asset classes. Our favorite method is to divide our money into 3 or 4 baskets. Each basket will be invested with a specific strategy that would have unique goals and risk profile. However, when combined together, the resultant portfolio is not only highly diversified and balanced, but also can provide income in excess of 5% and decent growth. Let’s assume we have $200,000 available for immediate investment.

Table 1

Strategy/Portfolio % Allocation Total Amt. Allocated Basket A DGI Bucket 35% $70,000 Basket B 8% Income Bucket 25% $50,000 Basket C Risk-Adjusted Rotation Strategy 25% $50,000 Basket D Bonds/Preferred Bucket 15% $30,000 Total 100% $200,000

Basket A: DGI strategy (35% of the capital)

Strategy Type - Passive

Goals

Earn roughly 3-4% income

Grow the capital in the long term

Provide less volatility and drawdowns than the S&P 500

To meet the above goals, we will select roughly 12-15 stocks; however, that would depend on the amount of capital. If the investment pool was large enough, we could go for 20-25 stocks. But since the investable amount is only $70,000 (in our example), we will stick to, say, 12-15 stocks. We will select at least one stock from each of the 11 major sectors of the economy. We will try to select the best and the safest stock in each sector meeting the income goals of the portfolio.

We have $70,000 allocated to this basket (35% of $200,000). Below is the list of 14 companies that we selected for this portfolio.

Table 2

Symbol Name Sector/Industry Amount Yield Annual Amt. (VZ) Verizon Telecom $5,000 4.74% $237.00 (MCY) Mercury General Corp. Insurance $5,000 5.06% $253.00 (XOM) Exxon Mobil Energy $5,000 4.06% $203.00 (PM) Philip Morris Tobacco $5,000 5.25% $262.50 (UL) Unilever Consumer Staples $5,000 3.47% $173.50 (PEP) PepsiCo Beverages $5,000 3.12% $156.00 (MAIN) Main Street Capital BDC $5,000 6.10% $305.00 (LMT) Lockheed Martin Defense $5,000 2.42% $121.00 (O) Realty Income Corp. REIT $5,000 5.23% $261.50 (OHI) Omega Healthcare Investors REIT/Healthcare $5,000 10.26% $513.00 (MSFT) Microsoft Technology $5,000 1.78% $89.00 (AMGN) Amgen Inc. Healthcare/Drugs $5,000 3.01% $150.50 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson Healthcare/Drugs $5,000 2.62% $131.00 (D) Dominion Energy, Inc. Utility $5,000 5.14% $257.00 TOTAL/AVG. $70,000.00 4.45% $3,113.00 As on 04/27/2018

As you can see, this DGI portfolio is reasonably diversified and will generate a decent 4.5% income. We believe it will also match the market returns in the long run. It has most of the characteristics of a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) portfolio.

Basket B: 8% Income Strategy (25% of the capital)

Strategy Type - Semi-Active

Goals

Earn roughly 8% income

Grow the capital by another 2% in the long term

This is the main income basket of the overall portfolio. Its main purpose is to generate high income, preferably 8% or higher. This will help compensate a lower level of income from other baskets, and thus reduce the need to take risks in other baskets. In that sense, this is also the riskiest basket within our portfolio. However, it is very well-diversified, and we believe it probably has no more risk than the broader market.

Table 3

Symbol Name CEF Category Amount Yield Amount (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund Debt & Mortgage securities $5,000 8.56% $428.00 (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Debt, senior equity, mortgage backed securities $5,000 10.62% $531.00 (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Energy MLP $5,000 10.11% $505.50 (RFI) Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Realty $5,000 7.85% $392.50 (RNP) Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund REIT/Pref $5,000 8.04% $402.00 (UTF) Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Infrastructure $5,000 8.47% $423.50 (EVT) Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Equity $5,000 7.79% $389.50 (STK) Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Technology $5,000 8.57% $428.50 (NMZ) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Utilities $5,000 5.83% $291.50 (HQH) Tekla Healthcare Investors Health Care $5,000 9.04% $452.00 TOTAL (04/27/2018) $50,000 8.5% $4,244.00

Basket C: Risk-Adjusted Rotation Strategy (25% of the capital)

Strategy Type - Active

Goals

Grow the capital at a rate equal or greater than that of the S&P 500

Preserve the capital in times of crisis or corrections

Provide 2/3rd of the volatility and 1/4th of drawdowns than the S&P 500.

Modified 6% Income Strategy

We are calling it modified because it is slightly different from our original "6% Income Strategy", which is being used in our Marketplace service. However, the performance is comparable. This strategy invests in four CEFs (EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ), along with IEF (mid-term Treasury), and using cash as the risk-hedging asset. It is normally invested in the four CEFs (25% each), as long as each of the CEFs has performed better than the risk-free assets with a 3-4 months lookback period. The lookback period can vary from 3-6 months or a combination of more than one, say 50% weight each to 3 months and 6 months. If any of the CEFs has not performed well enough, then the specific CEF will be replaced by 10-year treasury fund for the next month. The rotation is on a monthly basis.

The main advantage of this strategy is that it would create a consistent income of about 5-6% due to high distribution from the CEFs. However, a word of caution: this strategy may not perform as well during a raging bull market, as we are seeing currently. However, it should make up during times of stress or panic and preserve capital at the same time. The drawdown from the strategy during 2008 was only about -10%, compared to -50% for the S&P 500. Please keep in mind that the strategy has a correlation factor of only about 0.40 (40%) with the S&P 500, so there will be times when it moves in a different direction, and that should be no cause for alarm. Just to provide a general idea, the back-testing results from the strategy going back to the year 2006 are presented below.

List of securities:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE: FFC

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment (KYN)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: IEF

Basket D: Bond/Preferred Basket (15% of the capital)

Strategy Type - Passive

Goals

Earn roughly 4% income

Preserve capital and provide 6% total return in the long term

Balance the volatility in other portfolios

We will invest this small portfolio in three securities (ETFs), more or less in equal proportions (33% each).

Bond Fund: For bond allocation, we will select the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: For bond allocation, we will select the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHZ ). It provides roughly 2.5% dividend yield, and its portfolio consists of mostly high-quality bonds. The fund is invested in US Treasuries (37%), mortgage-backed securities (27%) and corporate bonds (24%), with only 15% of the assets having maturities longer than 10 years. Inflation-Protected Treasuries: We will allocate one-fourth of the capital of this portfolio to the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: We will allocate one-fourth of the capital of this portfolio to the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA: TIP ), which seeks to match the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (composed of inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds). The fund has a weighted average maturity of about 8 years. Preferred Stocks: We will allocate 33% to the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: We will allocate 33% to the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JPC ). This closed-end fund has a consistently good record and, by using some leverage, is able to provide 7.91% yield.

Table 4

Fund/ETF Name Symbol % Amt. Allocated $$ Amt. Allocated Dividend Yield Distr. Amount U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) 33.34% $10,000 2.5% $250 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) 33.33% $10,000 2.25% $225 Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) 33.33% $10,000 7.91% $791 TOTAL/ AVG. (04/27/2018) 100% 30,000 4.22% $1,266

Based on the above, here is the summary of the portfolio of four buckets. We also show the estimated potential income and returns.

Table 5

Conclusion

In our opinion, the above strategy is both suited for the long-term as well as medium-term investment horizon. The main advantage of the strategy is its strategic asset diversification.

Investing has never been easy or risk-free and never will be. But we believe a carefully thought-out multi-pronged strategy with calculated risk and implemented with conviction wins in the end.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

