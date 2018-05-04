Gilead Earnings: Is There A Silver Lining Somewhere?

Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported its first quarter earnings. It missed on both the top-line and bottom line of its estimates. The biggest problem was the lagging Hepatitis C sales, however I believe that investors are missing the big picture for the company. Its acquisition of Kite Pharma brought in a new clinical product Yescarta, which did perform well during the quarter. With that in mind, plus another prior acquisition in the CAR-T Space it is poised for growth. In addition, the partnership with Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) also provides another good entry into the cell therapy space. That's why I believe Gilead Sciences remains a buy.

Sales Drop

Gilead reported that it had earned $1.48 per share in the first quarter (this is excluding one time items). Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of at least $1.67 per share. The revenue for the quarter came in at $5.08 billion which was a 22% drop. Analysts were expecting sales to come in around $5.42 billion. It was not a great quarter, however, there is a very good reason why. That's because Hepatitis C sales saw a major slowdown. That was the biggest problem during the quarter. Sales of the Hepatitis C drugs came in at $1.05 billion, which was a big drop from the prior year during the same quarter with sales of $2.58 billion. That was a drop of 59.3% year over year for the Hepatitis C franchise. Clearly, this is why earnings came out as bad as they did. I feel that this should not be an issue at all. That's because analysts and investors alike have known for a few years that the Hepatitis C franchise was in decline. This all occurred because Hepatitis C treatments from multiple companies, including AbbVie (ABBV), became a cure for patients. Thus, the initial revenue was solid. However, as patients were cured the market started to shrink. In addition, AbbVie started to take some market share as well which didn't help either.

Positive Trends During The Quarter

The Hepatitis C sales being bad is a negative, but as I have stated it was already known for years that there would be a continuous decline. However, there are two positives that were noted in the earnings report. The first being that HIV and hepatitis B drug sales grew slightly by 2% to $3.33 billion. As long as this holds for the rest of the year, I believe that Gilead will be fine with respect to its earnings for the following quarters. The second item that was noteworthy for the quarter was sales of Yescarta, which Gilead obtained through its $12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma last year. It was noted that Yescarta earned $40 million during the quarter. This is good because analysts projected sales of only $23 million. This is not much right now to move the needle of the business, but what this does show is that the projection in sales is climbing above analysts' estimates. If this trend continues quarter after quarter, then the long-term sales thesis for Yescarta will mean a strong presence in the future.

Where To From Here?

Gilead should recover from here in my opinion. While the Hepatitis C franchise is collapsing, it doesn't mean that Gilead is sitting on its hands not doing anything. It has even made another small acquisition, and a small partnership to ensure its success in cell therapy and gene editing.

In terms of cell therapy and additional CAR-T refining, Gilead paid $567 million to acquire Cell Design Labs Incorporated. Cell Design was acquired because of its unique work in CAR-T cell therapy by using two different yet promising forms of technology. These are known as synNotch receptors and THROTTLE Switch. Kite has already gone as far as to incorporate THROTTLE Switch into its CAR-T pipeline. Taking a look at these technologies, I can see that the Cell Design acquisition by Gilead’s management team was a good idea. Why is that the case? That’s because the THROTTLE Switch (on-off switch) and the Synthetic Notch receptors enhance T-cells ability to recognize cancer cells in a controlled manner. Meaning that the speed and capability of this technology works so fast that it improves the efficacy of immunotherapy treatment with CAR-T. It does so by allowing T-cells to quickly eliminate cancer cells, but at the same time quickly recognize and avoid normal healthy cells. Which brings me to the next good part about this technology. This enhanced capability of targeting the tumor microenvironment with such precision allows Gilead to be able to target solid tumors with CAR-T technology. This opens the door for CAR-T to be used in other areas besides hematologic cancers (blood cancers). The most significant part of all this is that CAR-T and other immunotherapies suffer from severe side effects due to treatment. Yes the treatments with these immunotherapies are effective, but in some cases they can have a severe impact on a patient’s well being. Being that these forms of technologies from Cell Labs act as fast-acting control switches there is less of a chance for severe side effects. That means patients treated with this form of CAR-T technology have less serious adverse events. Think of patients being treated with CAR-T technologies, but not suffering the severe side effects currently associated with them. In my opinion, that would be bounds and leaps over current competing CAR-T and other immunotherapy treatments. While Gilead doesn’t have the upper hand now, based on what I see based on this new technology, I believe it has a brighter future in the CAR-T space compared to others.

Gilead has even gone on to another cell therapy technology, which I believe can be a benefit as well in the near future. To accomplish this task, Gilead’s Kite unit formed a partnership with Sangamo Therapeutics. This will be accomplished using Sangamo’s Zinc Finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. This cell therapy technology will be used to develop oncology products as well. Sangamo received an upfront payment of $150 million for this partnership, and can potentially receive up to another $3 billion in milestone payments. The ZFN technology involves the use of gene editing cells.

Conclusion

Gilead had a bad earnings report because of the lagging sales for its Hepatitis C franchise. While this is a major issue now, Gilead has moved on to incorporate CAR-T and other cell therapy technologies that can be used towards a host of oncology targets. Yescarta started off small in terms of sales, but as long as it continues to grow each and every quarter that will eventually change the scope of the company. The biggest risk is with respect to the CAR-T pipeline. While Gilead has acquired Kite and Cell Design there are a lot of competitors in this space. There is no guarantee or assurance that it will eventually be the leader in the CAR-T space. For now, I believe that the HIV and Hepatitis B franchises will at least stabilize earnings for Gilead throughout the year. That’s why I believe that Gilead remains a buy, despite its issue with the Hepatitis C market.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.