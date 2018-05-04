Unjustified Sell-Off In Achaogen After FDA Panel Vote Provides A Golden Opportunity

Recently, Achaogen (AKAO) had to bring its drug plazomicin up for an FDA advisory panel review. The review was highly positive with respect to the chronic urinary tract infection (cUTI) indication, but not for the bloodstream infection (BSI) indication. This caused the stock to plummet by 24%. I believe this drop is unjustified, and presents itself as a golden buying opportunity.

FDA Advisory Panel Vote

The FDA advisory panel on Wednesday voted 15 to 0 that plazomicin is safe and effective for the treatment of cUTI in patients with limited or no treatment options. In essence, the panel recommended that it should be approved by the FDA for this indication. This was a major positive, however, the vote for the BSI indication wasn't successful. That vote was 11 to 4 saying that the data didn't show proper safety and efficacy of plazomicin in BSI. In my opinion, the selloff based on this news is unjustified. What's my reasoning behind that? Well, quite simply cUTI is a bigger indication than BSI for starters. The urinary tract infection market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2015, with the projection to expand CAGR of 2.1% from 2016 to 2025. The increase seen in this disease is because of an increased population for diabetes, and an increase in the use of urinary catheters. On the other hand, there were only 70k to 80k confirmed CRE (bacterial infections) in 2016. That number is expected to double in the next 5 years, but that population comes nowhere near the billions of dollars for the cUTI indication. As you can see, the market for BSI is much smaller than cUTI. That's why to me a huge negative reaction of a 20% drop in the stock makes absolutely no sense. The notion about the CRE infections in 2016 can be seen below:

Source: Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Remaining Hope

Taking a look at the CRE pathogen causing BSI, there are still two opportunities that the market didn't take into consideration in my opinion. The first is that there is a reason why the vote was 11 to 4 against plazomicin. Those 4 who voted "yes" to approve plazomicin in BSI did so for a very good reason. That reason being is that these patients have no other treatment options. Consider the notion that Doctors may attempt to treat BSI with higher doses of current antibiotics, and as quickly as possible within 2 to 5 days. Even doing these activities there are going to be times where the bacteria is still resistant to treatment. Therefore, there are only two options. The first option is to administer more of the same antibiotic treatment, which was not effective in the first place (preferably at a higher dose). The other option, which brings me back to the second reason why the 4 panel members voted the way they did with a "yes" vote, is that plazomicin for BSI can likely still be prescribed as an off label treatment. In other words, even if the FDA turns down the approval for plazomicin in BSI, Doctors can still prescribe it off-label. So the drug will still be used regardless. The FDA will look at the panel's concerns for BSI, but that doesn't mean it has to agree with it. If the FDA wants to it can still approve plazomicin for BSI. I think this is a possibility, because the FDA has to take into account what would happen when patients are dealing with a resistant superbug and there are no other options available. Wouldn't it be a good thing to have plazomicin as a backup measure, just in case the current broad spectrum of antibiotics don't have any effect on the bacteria? This is probably a question the FDA will factor in for its decision. It would be a mistake to think that the FDA is only going to look at the panel's vote alone when determining whether or not they want to approve plazomicin for BSI. The FDA looks at the risk-benefit profile of a treament. It may factor in the vote in a small way, but the vote of the panel ultimately does not dictate how the FDA will decide upon approval.

Financials

Achaogen has unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $164.8 million as of December 31, 2017. This compared to the company only ending December 31, 2016 with only $145.9 million. I think that the cash position is solid with Achaogen. That's because it recently refinanced a $25 million secured debt line it had with Solar Capital over to a new $50 million secured debt line with Silicon Valley Bank. With this newly financed deal, I believe its cash position is good for now. What should be focused on in terms of the cash on hand, is whether or not plazomicin receives FDA approval. I feel that it is highly likely that Achaogen might have to raise additional cash to launch plazomicin should it receive FDA approval. The reason for needing so much cash is that the company's commercial strategy is to focus on hiring a big U.S. sales force. The only way I can see this biotech not having to raise additional cash, is if it can find a commercial partner to co-market the drug. The only problem is that management seems bent on going it alone for the U.S. market. It is then possible that Achaogen may want to target the U.S. market itself, and then maybe find a partner for the European market instead.

Risks

The biggest risk here would be whether or not the FDA approves plazomicin for both indications. I believe that the FDA will likely approve the treatment for cUTI, and possibly for BSI as well. Although, the BSI indication has a smaller chance for regulatory approval. The BSI indication will depend on what the FDA thinks about the current landscape for CRE. Still, the cUTI indication is the one that is more important anyways. That's because it is a much larger market opportunity. Another risk would be the ramp up in sales. It will take time for a sales force in the U.S. to ramp up sales for plazomicin. That means when the drug launches it may take a few quarters before sales start to pick up.

Conclusion

The next step is for the FDA to review the safety and efficacy of the results from both phase 3 studies. While the CRE bloodstream infection indication may not hold up, I feel that the cUTI indication will be approved by the FDA. The FDA is expected to make its decision for plazomicin by June 25, 2018. Achaogen has noted that if and when the FDA approves the drug for marketing, it will launch the drug right away. This brings me back to the logic on why I considered this selloff to be unjustified. If the FDA is highly likely to approve cUTI, that would eventually be billions in sales. Therefore, a selloff should have never occurred based on the panel vote alone. With the selloff the stock stands at around $11.26 per share, which gives it a market cap of only $503 million. That doesn't make sense for plazomicin which stands to produce billions of dollars in sales after FDA approval. I'm confident that plazomicin will be approved for cUTI, because of the 15 to 0 positive vote proving safety and efficacy in that indication. The CRE indication would have been icing on the cake, but it's not necessary when comparing the difference in market opportunities between it and cUTI. For that reason I believe Achaogen is a strong buy.





