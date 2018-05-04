Markit Services PMI: April Highest In 3 Months

By Jill Mislinski

The April US Services Purchasing Managers' Index conducted by Markit came in at 54.6 percent, up 0.6 from the final March estimate of 54.0. The Investing.com consensus was for 54.4 percent. Markit's Services PMI is a diffusion index: a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector; below 50 indicates contraction.

Here is the opening from the latest press release:

April survey data indicated a strong expansion in business activity across the U.S. service sector. However, although the rate of growth accelerated, it remained below the series' long-run average. Meanwhile, the upturn in new business quickened to a sharp rate that was the fastest since March 2015. Greater client demand was also reflected in a strong rise in employment and increased backlogs. Operating expenses continued to rise, with input price inflation the second-strongest since June 2015. Business confidence also picked up, reaching the highest in almost three years. [Press Release]

Here is a snapshot of the series since mid-2012.

Here is an overlay with the equivalent PMI survey conducted by the Institute for Supply Management, which they refer to as "Non-Manufacturing" (see our full article on this series here). Over the past year, the ISM metric has been significantly the more volatile of the two.

The next chart uses a three-month moving average of the two rather volatile series to facilitate our understanding of the current trend. Since early in 2016, the ISM metric has shown stronger growth than the Markit counterpart.

Both series weakened since 2015 and saw an uptick in the latter half of 2016. The interim three-month moving average of the Markit Services index peaked in August of 2014. The ISM index peaked in September of 2015. The two were fairly closely aligned at the beginning of 2016, but they diverged early, with the Markit index signaling noticeably weaker growth.