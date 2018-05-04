Pengrowth Energy: Management Progress

Sometimes a management with a poor reputation actually shows some solid progress. But the past track record causes the market to ignore that progress. The weak balance sheet and lack of cash flow does not help the situation. Pengrowth Energy (PGH) stock may not be a buy at the current price. But the progress bears watching "just in case". There was more good news this quarter than the previous management announced in a year's worth of shareholder setbacks.

Management reported funds flow from operations of C$7.2 million or about C$.01 per share. This does not come close to supporting the current enterprise value of the company. Management did state that they had achieved a decent netback of the thermal production. But expenses are still running much too high for that netback to make to the cash flow.

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

The netbacks shown above are good numbers. However, costs have to be brought to the point where those netbacks make it to the cash flow from operations (the GAAP number) part of the cash flow statement. Given the property sales of the past year, management may need some time to properly terminate activities associated with the properties sold.

Thermal production headed past 16,500 BOD in mid April. New thermal wells take some time to optimize output. Therefore production increases could continue through the Spring breakup without further action on the part of management. That was a decent cash flow move by management.

Gas production also increased significantly. Far more important than the increase in production was the completion of infrastructure that allows management to either effectively ship the gas to Lindbergh. Management needed to get out of the losing strategy of selling gas very cheaply and then purchasing at another location at a higher price. Now the hedging strategy is cost efficient. This strategy change also provides a catalyst to increase cash flow beginning next quarter regardless of what happens to oil prices.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter, 2018, Management Discussion and Analysis

Administrative costs increased for a number of reasons. Layoffs and continuing work with properties sold combined with lower production volumes would be the main causes. Interest charges on the remaining production will clearly drag down earnings.

The largest issue by far is the inadequacy of the first quarter cash flow to service the remaining debt. Management is well aware that cash flow needs to equal or exceed about C$200 million or the coming refinances will be a very unpleasant experience. More than C$130 million of debt is shown on the balance sheet as due within a year.

Diluent needs will also decrease with warmer temperatures. Therefore meaningful increases of cash flow from operations are a very reasonable expectation. Some headline news stating that the WCS pricing is recovering is more good news that this management very badly needs.

Bottom line is without considering the impairment charge in fiscal year, 2016, costs after the operating netback simply did not decrease enough to make the company viable for the future. Much of the gas production sold resulted in the decrease of relatively cheap production costs and a resulting operating netback increase representing mostly thermal oil. Those supporting costs will have to decrease considerably to make this company a viable investment opportunity.

After reasonable cash flow is established, then the next step will have to be profitability goals. The thermal business is pretty old. Many competitors, such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) are building new thermal projects at considerably lower costs. Pengrowth management has to figure out if operations can be optimized to meet this competitive threat posed by newer thermal projects.

So far some of the add-on projects show incredibly good returns and very low breakeven points. Maybe enough of those add-on projects can lower the overall breakeven of the thermal business to meet the competition posed by newer technology. Management expertly danced around this question during the conference call. However, the market will demand solid answers and appropriate operating history before restoring the stock price to anything approaching the older glory days.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter, 2018, Management Discussion and Analysis

A side effect of higher oil pricing is the increased cost of diluent. Shown above is a significantly increased cost that far exceeds production changes. As temperatures warm, the negative comparison will decrease somewhat. But then increasing production as budgeted will raise costs (but not cost per barrel).

The loss of such a large amount of production will distort other comparisons. Transportation costs for the remaining production may not have changed. But the production mix changed dramatically because a lot of gas production was sold. Now for the first time, management will show stockholders what the thermal production really costs because thermal production is mainly what remains. Most of the gas production will (in effect) be used to produce the thermal oil. Then outside gas will not have to be purchased.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter, 2018, Management Discussion and Analysis

Production dropped far more than interest charges. So interest became a more significant per barrel amount. Despite the increase shown in operating netbacks. The increase in general and administrative as well as the remaining interest charges negated that advantage.

Gas production is effectively not sold but instead used to reduce the cost of gas for the production of the thermal oil. Therefore the sale of the thermal production is mainly what is important when calculating the per BOE cost of interest. But that means that the production for sale fell by about 75% from the year before. The interest cost has clearly not fallen that much.

Summary

Pengrowth Energy clearly made some good solid operating progress during the quarter. The lack of cash flow may not have been totally the fault of management as many competitors reported poor results due to the WCS pricing volatility. Even with the WCS pricing challenges the operating netbacks appear decent for the thermal business.

The increasing diluent cost appears to be a function of the colder winter temperatures and the oil price rally. Administrative costs are at least partially related to all the sales activity of the past fiscal year. Management appears to have taken steps to bring administrative costs inline for the future.

Longer term (and bigger picture) management must find a profitable formula. That continues to escape a company management that has not reported a profit in a very long time. The market is clearly demanding far more progress that was shown in the first quarter of 2018.

The stock is really not a suitable investment for most investors because the latest cash flow does not come close to servicing the remaining debt. Therefore investors need to watch the improvements from the sidelines until finances improve considerably. There is plenty of value here if management can find a profitable formula. Otherwise investors can safely look elsewhere. Management gave long suffering shareholders some hope in the first quarter. That is definitely a start. Now it is up to management to finish the job.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

