Highlights From Devon's Well-Received Q1 Report

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shot up over 9% during intra-day trading after it released its latest earnings report, ending the day up by almost 6%. The market clearly liked what Devon put out, albeit this same market had punished it in the months leading up to its quarterly report. Let's go over why Wall Street liked what the company had to say.

First, investors should note Devon Energy's financial statements are a clunky read because the company consolidates the financial performance of its upstream division with its midstream spin-off EnLink (NYSE:ENLC) (NYSE:ENLK). So when I say on a consolidated basis, that includes the performance of both entities.

Early debt retirement costs aside, Devon was profitable

On a consolidated basis, Devon reported $3,810 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2018. Stacked against $3,991 million in operating and finance-related costs (all of its expenses before income taxes), it would appear Devon Energy was unprofitable last quarter. The firm on a consolidated basis reported a GAAP net loss of $197 million.

However, Devon's total pre-tax expenses included a $312 million charge for the early retirement of its debt. When adjusting for special items, namely that retirement charge, Devon posted $108 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income for Q1 2018 (a figure given by management). That is a reasonable adjustment because early debt retirement costs are a special item.

As a standalone entity, Devon's upstream division posted $2,198 million in revenue on $2,443 million in total expenses before income taxes in Q1 2018. Remove the $312 million debt charge from the equation and Devon's upstream division would have posted a $67 million profit before income taxes last quarter.

Paying off its high-interest notes will save the company $64 million per year, and management plans to retire another $277 million in short-term debt over the next nine months.

Workforce reductions announced in April are expected to save Devon $110 million annually, with management targeting a 15% quarter-over-quarter reduction in the firm's Q2 G&A expenses versus Q1 levels. Devon noted that these two initiatives would save it around $175 million annually, but that doesn't appear to include the modest interest expense savings from retiring another $277 million in debt with cash. Investors should note that Devon's upstream division will be the primary beneficiary of these changes.

Another major positive is management expects rising US production streams to reduce Devon Energy's lease operating expenses by 5% to 10% per unit (barrel of oil equivalents) by the end of the year. Those savings should be enormous and are a product of economies of scale and investments in midstream infrastructure.

Realizations in Canada a big drag

A couple things come to mind after seeing Devon's income statement. One, it clearly made the most of higher liquids prices in America last quarter. Two, it really got clobbered by lackluster realizations at its oil sands division up in Alberta. While its oil realizations in the US shot up to $61.79/barrel in Q1 2018 versus $49.65/barrel in Q1 2017, its bitumen realizations in Canada plummeted from $26.30/barrel in Q1 2017 to $19.74/barrel in Q1 2018.

This is due to the Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate differential widening from $12-14 USD per barrel in Q1 2017 to $24-28 USD per barrel in Q1 2018. That means oil sold at WCS prices fetched ~$25 USD per barrel sold than crude sold at WTI prices. Higher global oil prices were completely offset by Canadian oil sands producers running into pipeline takeaway constraints. On a positive note, that differential has come down to around $17-18 USD per barrel for Q2-Q3 and Devon hedged half of its 2018E oil sands output at a fixed differential of $15 USD per barrel.

Due to an enormous portion (just over half of its Q1 output) of Devon's oil/bitumen production coming from its three Jackfish complexes in Alberta, its realized oil/bitumen price after hedges (minimal impact in both quarters) only climbed from $37.83/barrel in Q1 2017 to $40.05/barrel in Q1 2018. With oil prices continuing to rise into Q2, on top of an improving differential situation in Canada, Devon Energy should be able to post material growth over the coming quarters when taking its production growth trajectory into account.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

Cash flow outlays and inlays

Management breaks down the standalone cash flow performance of its upstream and midstream divisions. During Q1, Devon's upstream unit generated $610 million in operating cash flow while the company spent $651 million on capital expenditures and $32 million on dividends (a figure set to move closer to $40 million in Q2). The $67 million Devon received in EnLink distributions put its upstream division in a cash flow neutral position.

Divestment proceeds are being used to fund its billion-dollar debt retirement and share buyback programs. Other than the ~$1.1 billion used to pay off its high-interest notes, Devon also spent $204 million (includes purchases in early-Q2) to buy back 6.2 million DVN shares at an average price of $33 a share. The $553 million Barnett shale sale, announced in late-Q1, is expected to close this quarter which will be used to keep both programs going.

At the end of March, Devon's current assets outstripped its current liabilities by around $200 million on a consolidated basis. Management plans to complete the $1 billion buyback program by the end of this year, and with the Barnett proceeds, should be able to do so without running into liquidity issues.

Growing production leads to FCF

If I were to guess, what made this quarter report win over Wall Street was Devon's production guidance increase. Management now expects its US upstream division to post 16% oil production growth on a year-over-year basis, up from 14% previously. As the US upstream division is hands down its most lucrative in the current environment, those additional volumes will have a very favorable impact on its cash flow and net income figures. A noteworthy excerpt from Devon Energy's conference call (emphasis added):

"The… key message is that Devon will efficiently grow cash flow throughout the remainder of 2018. With current strip prices, we expect to increase our upstream cash flow by approximately 35% by year end compared to first quarter levels. This will be driven by three factors. A key contributor to our cash flow growth is an increase in higher oil margin production in the U.S., where we are on pace to deliver exit rate growth of approximately 30% in 2018. Next, we expect higher margins in Canada over the remainder of 2018, due to WCS prices recently improving by more than $10 per barrel compared to the lows experienced in Q1. The third factor contributing to higher margins over the remainder of 2018 is the aggressive steps we are taking to improve our cost structure. With the ongoing restructuring of our workforce, along with the recent tender of high interest debt, we are now on pace to reduce G&A and interest costs by $175 million annually."

Devon Energy's capital expenditure budget has a large growth component to it, but it takes time for that growth to filter into additional cash flow generation. As the company progresses throughout the year, higher US oil volumes, lower corporate-level costs, and better liquids realizations (for oil and NGLs) will enable free cash flow generation to pick up materially by 2H 2018. Rising natural gas liquids realizations should mitigate weak "dry" natural gas realizations.

Concerns going forward include a widening of the WCS-WTI differential, which is expected by late-2018, and the growing WTI-Midland differential (now around $10 USD per barrel) that will negatively impact Devon's Delaware Basin ambitions (firm transportation agreements to the Gulf Coast along the Longhorn Pipeline and differential hedges are mitigating a good chunk of this problem for now).

Final thoughts

This was a welcome quarterly report, and as time goes on, Devon Energy Corporation will be able to better shield itself from weak WCS prices by growing its American oil streams. Crude oil produced in the STACK region in Oklahoma is not only very economical but is also able to fetch strong realizations due to its proximity to the Cushing oil hub.

Devon Energy is improving its cost structure and growing its Tier 1 production streams, all while raising its modest dividend, buying back shares and reducing debt. It appears the market is beginning to take notice, with an emphasis on beginning. While the share price could easily give up all the gains it just realized due to fluctuations in WTI/Brent or due to trade war concerns, the firm's fundamentals are moving in the right direction and that's what matters most.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.