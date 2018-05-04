3 Things In Biotech, May 3: Bristol Bows Out Of IDO, And Two Biotechs Look To Investigate Novel Immunotherapies

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bristol-Myers also ducks out of the IDO race

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: BMS-986205

Disease: Various solid tumors

News: BMY was the latest to suspend development of its IDO inhibitor, in this case BMS-986205, in a few different tumor contexts, including non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. These changes appeared on the clinicaltrials.gov listings for the trials, with the comment that business objectives had changed. This marks the third change of direction after Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) reported failure of its melanoma study for epacadostat.

Looking forward: The disappointments continue to ramp up here, and what a shame. IDO inhibition looked like such a strong contender heading into late 2017 after a successful ASCO. Although not all its trials have been suspended, it doesn't look as though BMY will be pursuing this any further, which stings because it bought the drug for $800 million. Now, only NewLink Genetics (NLNK) is left to continue the IDO work, and it's unclear exactly what direction it'll move in.

Very sad news for BMY, but better to cut this program off before it becomes too expensive.

Aptevo requests a seat at the AML table

Company: Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Therapy: APVO436

Disease: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

News: APVO announced the submission of an IND to the FDA to initiate a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its ROR1 bispecific T cell-engaging antibody APVO436 in patients with relapsed/refractory AML. The planned study will be conducted in two separate parts, with the objective of determining a maximum tolerated dose and evaluating PK and safety, while the second part will expand that dose to more patients to more clearly assess the safety and signs of efficacy.

Looking forward: This is an interesting, early development for APVO, and one of a growing portfolio of intriguing drug prospects. As of right now, this strategy holds some promise and is unique (ROR1 hasn't been exploited as a target in AML), but the field is quickly growing more competitive, and AML remains a tough disease to treat, particularly after relapse. So we'll see about this one!

I wouldn't buy on this news alone, but I think you should consider checking it out.

Genocea Biosciences looks to start up study of a neoantigen vaccine

Company: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Therapy: GEN-009

Disease: Various solid tumors

News: GNCA announced the submission of an IND to the FDA to begin testing the safety and efficacy of its neoantigen vaccine GEN-009 in a number of solid tumors, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, and urothelial carcinoma. It hopes to initiate the study rapidly and acquire top-line data by the first half of 2019.

Looking forward: The GNCA approach uses a bacterial vector based on modified E coli, which makes me curious as to the potential safety and efficacy of the approach. So far, neoantigen-based immunotherapy has remained a sort of pipedream and a science project with encouraging preclinical results. Now we're beginning to see them move into the clinic, with Aduro (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) also attacking this space. It will be interesting to see what works and what does not, because it's also clear from early work that the vector used to deliver the training of the immune system against neoantigens can be important.

Still, it's very early days for GNCA, and this schedule might be too aggressive if the FDA doesn't accept the application quickly.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.