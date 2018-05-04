Monster Beverage Is Running Out Of Steam - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/3/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 3.

Bullish Calls

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): Cramer thinks it's still a terrific buy.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM): "We had sold this stock for my charitable trust. Why? Because of the issue of the Chinese no longer taking the wastepaper. But it's a really high-quality stock, so I'm not going to go against it."

Bearish Calls

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): The quarter was good, and the stock went up and then down again. Cramer thinks Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a better buy, as it has been de-risked with all the cryptocurrency fear taken out.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): "If you want to do that, buy Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). That's another beaten-down one that has a giant buyback. Or Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), which actually had a pretty decent quarter but nobody cares. Because I think Celgene overpaid for an acquisition from a couple years ago and it's still hurting. And Regeneron had a good quarter and it's going straight down. But, that said, I don't even like the group."

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): The development-stage biotech stocks will not work in the current environment. Cramer wouldn't recommend it and called it a speculative buy.

MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI): It's not a high-quality stock. There are better payment processor stocks available.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST): Cramer was a fan, but it is running out of steam.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP): The 10% yield is a red flag.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): Cramer does not recommend stocks on a takeover basis, especially when the fundamentals are not good. Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is a better-quality stock.

