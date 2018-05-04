Arista: Buying On Every Dip

Arista continues its sector leadership over incumbents like Cisco, and a few points of gross margin shift are not a long-term indicator of slipping fundamentals.

Just like in Q4, Arista's selloff follows an extremely strong quarter in which the company beat expectations on both the top and bottom line.

Like many Arista Networks (ANET) investors, I continue to be frustrated by the market's lack of appreciation for what I believe to be one of the technology hardware sector's highest-quality names. The networking hardware vendor - which bills itself as sort of a new-age Cisco (CSCO) whose products are built for the cloud era - continues its dominance and growth in a staid corner of the technology industry that is more or less flat year-over-year. Yet Arista - led by a woman who was once a top lieutenant of Cisco's John Chambers - shows that new players with superior technology can turn a boring industry upside down on its head.

Stocks that crash 10% after earnings tend to see much worse-than-expected results or terrifying forward guidance. In Arista's case - both this quarter and last quarter - it was neither.

Let's recall what caused Arista to topple ~20% after Q4 earnings last quarter. The company had guided to $450-468 million in revenues for Q1, implying 38% y/y growth at the midpoint. Analysts had then expected $459 million, making the guidance in line, but investors weren't impressed and dumped the stock.

What actually happened in Q1, which we now know, is that Arista ended up posting $472.5 million in revenues, or 42% y/y growth - ahead of the high end of the guidance range, and ahead of Wall Street's expectations both at the end of Q4 and now. Don't punish a company with a history of conservatism - Arista always beats itself and the market every quarter without fail. See below the company's earnings history, provided by Seeking Alpha:

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is no cause for the post-earnings selloff that took Arista yet again below $250 (it had closed near $270 prior to reporting earnings, as shown below). Arista's P/E in the mid-30s certainly isn't cheap, but in the context of nearly doubling EPS on a y/y basis each quarter, this is certainly one of the best-valued growth stocks in the market. For me, every dip is a buying opportunity. I'm holding my breath and adding more.

ANET data by YCharts

Q1 download: gross margin is just one of many metrics to watch; it's not the whole story

Here's a look at Arista's results for the quarter:

Figure 1. Arista Q1 results

Source: Arista investor relations

As previously noted, Arista achieved stellar 42% y/y revenue growth to $472.5 million, squarely beating its prior guidance range of $459-468 million in revenues as well as analysts' consensus target of $463.4 million (39% y/y), a target that had already moved upward during the quarter. Arista's long stretch of >40% growth (last year, for the full FY17, Arista had generated 46% y/y growth - an incredible number for a company exiting the year at a nearly $2 billion revenue run rate).

It seems that Arista investors really didn't care much about the growth this quarter however (really strange because most of the Arista crowd are hardcore growth investors). What dominated the earnings reaction was Arista's gross margin.

As seen above, Arista's gross profit of $302.9 million represented a GAAP gross margin of 64.1% - a hair lighter (just 10bps) than 1Q17 gross margin of 64.2%. There's no need to make a federal case out of this (as Elon Musk said in response to a gross margin question during Tesla (TSLA) earnings) - a 10bps shift in gross margin can easily rectify in the future, and can be driven by a lot of non-permanent factors.

Investors, of course, also zoomed into Arista's gross margin guidance (on a pro forma basis) of 62% to 64% for Q2. Analysts had wanted to see 64.2%. Yes, it's true that a shortfall of as much as two points in gross margin for next quarter is a much bigger issue than a 10bps slide this quarter, but we have to remember that Arista is famed for its conservative guidance principles. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see Arista hit the high end or even exceed its gross margin range entirely in Q2. It has, after all, held its gross margin in the 64-65% range for the past several quarters, and a two-point shift would indicate some seismic event that is no more than mere conjecture.

And in any case, Arista's continuous recognition by Gartner as a leader in the networking space, as well as the general flood of positive reviews from customers, continues to enshrine it as a top competitor in the space. Gross margin pressures are not, as Citron Research would have it, an indication that the industry is suddenly moving more toward "white-box" solutions. While certainly cost-conscious IT buyers exist out there, most IT decision-makers are spending their company's money, and they want the best that money can buy. It's these customers who generate the largest enterprise billings for the least customer maintenance expenses, and this is Arista's focus anyway. Gross margin moves are just one part of the story - it must also be read in context with Arista's incredible growth and tailwinds in the competition versus Cisco. The chart below taken from Arista's earnings deck showcases its share growth against the legacy giant:

Figure 2. Arista market share gains

Source: Arista investor relations

Given that Cisco still holds about half of the market (but is consistently losing share), Arista still has plenty of room for penetration.

And gross margin aside, Arista clearly still has plenty of room to boost its earnings expansion regardless. Arista showed extreme expense discipline in growing its R&D and sales and marketing expenses by less than its revenue growth, indicating significant operating leverage as the company continues to scale. And the company also managed to take its general and administrative spending down.

This has resulted in an operating margin of 35.3% this quarter, up an impressive 510bps from 30.2% in 1Q17. It's exceedingly evident that the company can make up for any gross margin losses by continuing to gain operating leverage.

GAAP net income grew 74% y/y in the quarter to $144.5 million. Arista's earnings growth has outpaced the ~30% growth seen across the broader technology industry this quarter. EPS of $1.66 also grew 78% y/y and showed 10% upside to analyst expectations of $1.51.

With a three-point beat to revenue expectations and 10% surprise upside on the EPS figure, it's unclear why investors would react with an 8% selloff to Arista shares. The company is still obviously on remarkably strong footing, with huge revenue growth and operating leverage improvements leading to a near doubling of profits.

How should investors react?

Disappointed as I am that my Arista position still hasn't recovered to pre-Q4 highs above $300, the silver lining is that this misguided Q1 selloff has presented an opportunity to load up on more undervalued Arista shares and dollar-cost average down. Few companies in the enterprise technology sector, much less the hardware sector, have generated as much goodwill from customers as Arista, and it shows in the company's hyper-growth results.

Gross margin worries will recede. Twilio (TWLO), a CPaaS software company, went through a similar dilemma two quarters ago, where a dip in gross margins caused investors to panic that the business was becoming commoditized. Fast forward less than half a year later, and Twilio is notching new highs for 2018, with a new product launch and growth-driven results accelerating enthusiasm for the stock. Gross margin hasn't yet fully corrected to prior levels, but investors seem to care much less.

Arista will undergo a similar phasing with its recovery. At the moment, too much doom-and-gloom surrounds the stock, but eventually, the market will give Arista credit for its revenue and earnings growth again. Be patient with this stock and continue to buy the dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.