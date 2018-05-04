Three Ts Troubling The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (5/3/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, May 3.

Cramer started the show by saying that when everyone is getting negative, it's time to buy. There are three 'Ts' ruling the market - Trump, tariffs and trade.

As the Russian investigation will not get over soon, Cramer said the market will have to live with it for a long time. On tariffs, the Wall Street feels tariffs and trade war are bad for business. When it comes to trade, Trump aims to make better trade deals with Europe, China and NAFTA partners.

Cramer thinks the administration is taking a longer term approach with China. Cramer also thinks that the nonstop multifaceted news flow could weaken Trump's position in dealing with China. They could choose to wait until President's four-year term is over.

"This narrative has become so ingrained that we have come to expect every stock to go down as it's repeated. We'd like to think that the stocks of companies that have little to do with trade, or at least anything domestic, would somehow be immune, but if they're in the S&P 500, they go down," added Cramer.

As these things will stay with the market for long, there could be stock bargains created and that is the time to buy.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cramer called CEO Elon Musk's conference call "the best ever". He liked Musk's jab at the short-sellers, "We have no interest in satisfying the desires of day traders. I couldn't care less. Please sell our stock, don't buy it."

"Tesla's stock is unnerving, not for the faint of heart. I sure don't like it," said Cramer. He pointed out another Musk quip: "If people are concerned about volatility, they should definitely not buy our stock. I am not here to convince you to buy our stock. Do not buy it if volatility is scary," Musk told investors.

Cramer thinks this could be Tesla's last conference call. "I think that it's time for Musk to suspend conference calls altogether and just have a big Warren-Buffett-style Berkshire Hathaway love fest. I say close the Gigafactory. Just bring in the adoring public," added Cramer.

"Otherwise, thank you, Elon, for telling the truth: if you can't handle the heat of owning the most heavily shorted equity in the land, then get out of the kitchen, or the Gigafactory, or whatever. After all, the man only wants to hear congratulations and thank yous on his call. Don't bother asking anything else if you're an analyst, because you are, in his alternative security world, just plain out of line," said Cramer.

He concluded by saying that one should buy the car if they like it but not the stock because no one knows what's going on in the company.

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM)

The stock of MGM Resorts fell on Q1 1% decline in revenue. "Whenever we see this kind of action, we need to ask ourselves, are we looking at a broken company here - which means sell - or is it merely a broken stock?" said Cramer.

Cramer has been recommending MGM Resorts for long. The stock rallied from $20 to $38 in two years and the stock has fallen since. "While rivals like Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had better exposure to the fast-growing, gambling-focused Chinese territory of Macau, MGM offered investors who were wary about China a strong, U.S.-based play," adds Cramer.

As the company guided for decline in revenue per room, the stock went down. However, Cramer believes that the long-term story of the stock is intact. The attendance in Las Vegas is set to improve and the company's new resort at National Harbor is also gaining momentum. Their properties at Macau are growing as well.

"Despite the hideous pullback in its share price, I think MGM Resorts is a broken stock, not a broken company," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise reported another quarter of earnings beat. Cramer interviewed CEO Frank Del Rio to know more about the quarter and the company's newest ship - Norwegian Bliss.

Del Rio believes that the stock price of the company is undervalued. The company is focused on long-term profits and returning capital to shareholders. He commented on the new ship by saying, "with roughly 1,800 employees, a water park and a racetrack on board, the Bliss is a statement — not only as a ship, but as a reflection of Norwegian's business. The occupancy of these vessels, on average, is 110%."

When asked about cruise-line operators being oversupplied, Del Rio said, "We are supply-challenged. I only have 26 vessels. There are at least a dozen unserved or under-served markets where I need more vessels. And the barriers to entry – anyone can buy a piece of land and build a hotel. You know how long it would take if you and I wanted to start a new cruise line today and get our first ship? Six, seven years."

"The analysts, the investors are all wound up because over the next two or three years, the supply growth is going to spike to 6, 6.5% from an average of 5% over the last 10 years. You've got to be kidding," he added.

Fuel cost accounts for 6% of the revenue and Del Rio said he is not worried as they can charge more for experiences year after year.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO): Brad Jacobs has created a great company. Cramer likes it better than FedEx (NYSE:FDX) or UPS (NYSE:UPS).

