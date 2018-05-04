Jobs Report Coming Out, Berkshire's Apple Stake Going Up (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Summary

Today's jobs report expected to see unemployement drop to 4% for the first time in almost 18 years.

US and China's trade talks end without any firm agreements.

Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Apple grows to $42.5B in value.

Today’s top stories: the U.S. and China talk trade, Tesla’s earnings call catches attention, and Walmart’s shopping list is on analysts’ minds.

