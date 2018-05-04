Jobs Report Coming Out, Berkshire's Apple Stake Going Up (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Apple grows to $42.5B in value.

US and China's trade talks end without any firm agreements.

Today's jobs report expected to see unemployement drop to 4% for the first time in almost 18 years.

Get today's Wall Street Breakfast in podcast form to listen on the go.

Today’s top stories: the U.S. and China talk trade, Tesla’s earnings call catches attention, and Walmart’s shopping list is on analysts’ minds.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The podcast version will be posted by 8:30 am ET each morning. Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.