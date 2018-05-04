Unit Corporation's (UNT) CEO Larry Pinkston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Larry Pinkston - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Merrill - Chief Operating Officer

George Les Austin - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Frank Young - Executive Vice President of Exploration & Production

John Cromling - Executive Vice President of Drilling, Unit Drilling Company

Robert Parks - Manager & President of Superior Pipeline Company LLC

Analysts

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James & Associates

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Charles Robertson - Cowen and Company

Operator

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone. We want to thank you this morning for joining us. With me today are David Merrill, Les Austin, Brandt Elias, John Cromling and Bob Parks. Each of these gentlemen will be providing you with updates concerning their segments. We will then take questions at the end of the call.

Over the last several years and through changing economic conditions, we have pursued a disciplined path to grow all three of our business segments while maintaining annual capital expenditure budgets largely in line with our anticipated cash flow. While it is our belief that segments work very well together, we continue to grow each segment with object of reaching a scale of self-sufficiency.

As previously communicated in the earlier press release, we completed the sale of 50% of our ownership interest in our midstream subsidiary, Superior Pipeline Company for $300 million, highlighting the segment's current value. While Unit retains day-to-day operational control, we and our new partners are focused on the continued growth of that business to further increase its value. Proceeds from this sale were partially used to pay out the outstanding balance of Unit's revolving line of credit. The remainder will be used to accelerate growth within our oil and natural gas segment, the midstream segment and for general working capital purposes.

Overall, the transaction provides substantial new liquidity to Unit, as we focus on continuing the growth of all 3 segments. With the successful completion of our Superior transaction, we have elected to terminate our at-the-market offering of our common stock. That program, announced in February of 2017, resulted in the issuance of approximately 787,000 shares during the first half of 2017, generating proceeds of approximately $18.6 million.

Despite the company's strong liquidity position, our plan is to remain disciplined with our capital expenditures. We will spend our money for we believe, it will result in the best return for the company.

I now would like to turn the call over to David Merrill.

David Merrill

Thank you, Larry, and good morning, everyone. With WCI recently reaching multiyear highs, natural gas storage levels well below the five-year average and the lingering effects of inclement weather and an improving outlook for NGL prices, we are optimistic about our business outlook. We had a solid quarter. In the midstream segment, we experienced per day quarter-over-quarter gas processing volume growth and the transaction that Larry just discussed, positioned our company very well to continue to execute on our growth plans for all three business segments.

In our oil and natural gas segment, we expect year-over-year production growth of 7% to 9%. However, we expect production growth to be uneven on the monthly and quarterly basis due to timing associated with multi-well pad development program in the Buffalo Wallow area. Individual well results continue to be promising in all of our four plays. We are pleased that our contract drilling segment was successful in securing the long-term contract for our 11th BOSS delivery, and we continue to have discussions with other operators about additional opportunities for growth of our BOSS rig fleet.

I will now turn the call over to Les Austin.

George Les Austin

Thanks, David. We reported net income for the first quarter of $7.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the quarter, which excludes the effect of non-cash derivatives was $11.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation is included in our press release.

For the oil and natural gas segment, revenue for the first quarter increased 2% over the fourth quarter of last year with higher oil and natural gas prices being offset by lower production and NGL prices. Average daily production decreased primarily because of delays in the completion of new wells drilled. Operating cost for the first quarter increased 3% over the fourth quarter of last year because of higher lease operating expenses, primarily due to increased work over expenses, saltwater disposal expenses and gross production taxes.

For the contract drilling segment, revenue for the first quarter decreased 1% from the fourth quarter of last year due to decreased mobilization and other revenue, partially offset by increased utilization and day rigs.

Operating cost for the first quarter increased 1% over the fourth quarter of last year because of the more drilling rigs operating.

For the midstream segment, revenues for the first quarter decreased 1% from the fourth quarter of last year, primarily due to lower gas gathering and liquids sold volumes per day, offset slightly by higher daily gas processed volumes. Operating costs for the first quarter decreased 5% from the fourth quarter of last year because of lower cost of gas purchased.

We ended the first quarter of 2018 with total long-term debt of $790.5 million, a reduction of $29.8 million from the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Long-term debt consists of both $642.8 million of senior subordinated notes, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs and a $147.7 million of borrowings under our credit agreement.

On April 2, unit signed its fourth amendment to its credit agreement in connection with its sale of the 50% ownership interest in Superior. One condition of the sale was the release of Superior from the credit agreement. The fourth amendment also provides for, among other things, a maximum credit amount, a borrowing base and an elected commitment, all in the amount of $425 million. The sales transaction closed on April 3, and the outstanding borrowings on the credit facility were paid that same day bringing our current bank debt to zero. Our senior leverage ratio was 0.45 times at the end of the first quarter, and the maximum senior leverage covenant is to be no greater than 2.7 times our EBITDA.

Pro forma for the sales transaction, our net leverage ratio would have been 1.63 times at the end of the first quarter.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Frank for our oil and natural gas segment update.

Frank Young

Good morning. For the quarter, per day equivalent production was 46,500 barrels of oil equivalent, a decrease of just under 1% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Production for the quarter was in line with our expectations that would be near unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 because of anticipated late first quarter timing of production from two multi-well pads at our Granite Wash play.

The slight drop in daily production from fourth quarter 2017 to first quarter 2018 was due to delays bringing one well online, following fracture stimulation and a two-week delay in beginning drilling operations in the Gulf Coast area. Despite these delays, the forecast for 2018 production remains unchanged at 17.1 million and 17.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is a 7% to 9% increase over 2017.

In the Gulf Coast area, we continued our development, exploration and recompletion programs during the quarter. The Wing 18 located in the Wing lease near the Gilly Field of Polk County Texas was drilled and completed in the BPPC sand with the well flowing at rates of 6.39 cubic feet per day, and 75 barrels of oil per day. This was a successful discovery of a new interval in the Wing lease, and we are currently drilling the Wing 20 to further delineate this discovery.

In the Cherry Creek prospect, we plan to drill the [indiscernible], which is the delineation well for the Trinity #1, in the second quarter. In the Brandt prospect, the first exploration well, the Engel #1, continues to flow with rates of 7 million to 8 million cubic feet per day, and we plan to pick up an additional rig in the second or early third quarter to drill delineation wells in this prospect. Also there were 8 rig completions and 2 work overs completed in the quarter. Our plan for 2018 is for 13 to 15 rig completions and 10 new wells, 8 of which will be vertical and 2 horizontal. Additional wells may be drilled depending successful delineation of our pre-exploration prospects.

In the Texas Panhandle Granite Wash area, we continue to drill extended lateral Granite Wash wells in the Buffalo Wallow field. We recently reached total depth from pre-extended laterals, the Carr #1H, the Carr #2H and the Carr #3H. These wells are now cleaning up after fracture - after being fracture-stimulated in late March.

Our longest extend lateral wells, which are between 8,700 feet and 9,700 feet, the Francis 1H, Francis 2H and the Francis 3H, all had first sales in February. These wells were also cleaning up after fracking. Our plan is to continuously operate at least 1 drilling rig in Granite Wash during 2018, which should result in 11 new extended length lateral wells for the year.

In our Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend, or SOHOT, area, during the quarter, we completed 3 new Marchand horizontal wells. In January, we completed our first extended lateral Marchand well, the Schenk Trust #1-17HXL, with an IP30 of 2,318 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In February, we completed the McConnell #1-11H with an IP30 of 1,426 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The second extended lateral, the Livingston Land #1-33, has been drilled and is cleaning up after recently being fracture-stimulated in late March. During 2018, our plan is to continue with the 1-rig drilling program, which should result in a total of 9 new wells with 6 being extended lateral wells.

In Western Oklahoma, we spud our initial well, Irwin #1-4H, in the STACK play located in Dewey County, Oklahoma during March.

Following the Irwin, we plan to drill a second STACK well of the same pad and then move the rig to drill 2 additional wells in Western Oklahoma. At our last conference call, we said, we plan for these 2 wells to target the dry gas area of the STACK reservoir in Custer County. However, gas takeaway capacity constraints in this area of the STACK have led to the potential for lower realized gas prices and/or constrained gas production rates. Consequently, the value of the large amount of gas resource, we feel our acreage position holds, may be best optimized by delaying development until realized gas prices improve.

Since our acreage in the STACK play is largely held by production, and we have the option of delaying development, we may choose to target other reservoirs or other areas of the STACK play within our acreage holdings that offer less gas, marketing risk and better returns.

During the quarter, we participated in a total of 7 non-operated wells completed in the STACK play and overall, we have participated in over 50 non-operated wells in the play with an average working interest of about 5%. Results from this non-operated program have been good, and we expect to continue to participate in 5 to 10 wells per quarter during the remainder of 2018.

First quarter activity has set Unit Petroleum up for an exciting second quarter. During the second quarter, we will be ramping up production from 6 Granite Wash wells that will result in quarter-over-quarter production growth and more gas going to Superior's Hemphill plant and in the Gulf Coast area, we will drill delineation wells in our 3 exploration prospects giving us a better idea of the size of the prospects and future development potential.

We will continue to follow our strategy of spending within cash flow of our growing production and reserves, utilizing Unit drilling rigs and Superior midstream services for possible to capture more of the value chain and augmenting our drilling inventory in areas that have relatively low play and acquisition cost, but still offer competitive full cycle economic returns.

At this time, I will now turn the call over to John for the Drilling Company update.

John Cromling

Good morning, the contract drilling segment had a good first quarter with rig count remaining steady, revenue increasing as well as securing a long-term contract for our newest BOSS rig. Average day rate for the quarter was $17,038, an increase of $393 per day over the fourth quarter. The average total daily revenue with no elimination of intercompany profit was $17,223, an increase of $250 over the fourth quarter.

Our total daily operating cost before intercompany eliminations, increased by $622 for the first quarter as compared to the fourth. This increase was primarily due to our crew wage increase from the Mid-Continent and Permian rigs, and an increase in payroll taxes resetting at the beginning of the year.

The average per day operating margin for the first quarter, before elimination of the intercompany profits, was $5,179, which is a decrease of $371 from the fourth quarter. The majority of this decrease was due to higher-than-usual mobilization cost associated with three long-rig moves and a slight increase in rig cost. Our non-GAAP reconciliation can be found in today's press release.

Our rig utilization remained constant throughout the quarter at 32 rigs. Currently, all 10 of our BOSS rigs are operating with 5 of them under term contract. We recently negotiated a long-term contract for our 11th BOSS rig. Sedimentation [ph] of this rig has begun and we expect it to be operating by July in the Permian.

We also upgraded mud systems on 2 of our 1,500-horsepower SCR rigs during the quarter. We have several additional SCR rigs which are excellent candidates for refurbishment as the market dictates. We do remain optimistic of our opportunity to grow during the next quarter.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Bob for the Superior pipeline update.

Robert Parks

Thank you, John. The midstream segment continues to produce solid financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Our operating profit before depreciation is $14.4 million for the first quarter 2018, which is an 11% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase is partially due to higher volume on our higher margin cash and processing system and additional counter save at our Southeast Texas Segno gathering system.

I will now focus on several key midstream assets. Our Hemphill facility in the Granite Wash area, our total throughput volume averaged approximately 67.5 million cubic feet per day for the first quarter of 2018, and we produced approximately 171,000 gallons per day of natural gas liquids. We had three new wells to the system in the first quarter as our several recently drilled wells are scheduled to be connected in the second quarter from the Buffalo Wallow area.

Construction of laterals to connect these wells has been completed, and we expect to receive cash from these wells in the second quarter. Additionally, we started a compression expansion project that will increase the compression capacity at the Buffalo Wallow area in order to handle the expected increased production expected from this area.

At our cash and processing facility located in Central Oklahoma, the average throughput volume for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately 42.6 million cubic feet per day. Our total processing capacity of this facility remained at approximately 45 million cubic feet per day.

At this facility, we completed construction of our pipeline expansion that will allow us to gather and process gas from a new area, in which the producer is actively drilling. We continue to construct lateral lines in this area to connect new wells as they are drilled. During the first quarter, we connected three new wells in this area. Also, during the first quarter, we continued to receive gas from a producer who is committed to deliver volumes to us for a five-year period. If he fails to deliver the required volume then he will pay shortfall fee which will be settled annually.

At our Pittsburgh Mills gathering facility located in the Appalachian region, during the first quarter of 2018, our total gathered volume averaged 5,106 million cubic feet per day. We are continuing construction of the pipeline to connect the next scheduled well pad. This new well pad is to include seven wells and would be connected to our compression station located on the southern portion of our gathering system. We expect to complete construction and begin gathering the production from this well pad by the end of 2018. Additionally, we are preparing to receive production from seven infill wells that we will drill on two of our existing pads. These wells are expected to come online in the second quarter of 2018.

In summary, we are pleased with our financial results from the first quarter of 2018. Total throughput volumes while down slightly are still better than budgeted for the first quarter. Gas processed volume and operating profit continues to increase, and we are positioned well for the remainder - remaining part of 2018.

Finally, I want to emphasize how excited we are about the recently announced 50% ownership of Superior by our new financial partners. With the financial resources now available to us, we are ready to take advantage of the accretive opportunities that will accelerate the growth of our midstream segment.

This time, I'll now turn the call back over to Larry.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Bob. As you can tell, we had a very good quarter - first quarter of 2018. We feel very good about how the company is positioned to continue to pursue its growth strategies. We believe that the sale of the partial ownership interest in Superior provides the valuable data point in the valuation of that segment.

Further, we are positioned to accelerate the growth of that part of our business with our new capital partners on board. We also would accelerate the growth in Unit Petroleum as we move forward, and we're adding an additional rig measure during this year and, of course, that in turn helps growth of both the midstream and the drilling segments as well.

We currently have the best inventory of highly economic oil prospects than we have ever had. Frank and his team are working diligently to facilitate the best out of these prospects possible. We are fortunate that our STACK division is largely held by production so that we can develop the asset in the best economic environment possible rather than being forced to do so while differentials are so lopsided in a constrained market. Our BOSS rigs continue to perform exceptionally well. We are building #11, and we are having discussions with operators about the next BOSS rig. The midstream partial acreage sale resulted in a sharp reduction in the Unit's leverage. Having new partners also at pad to see the business grow should help facilitate cash flow expansion. Additionally, the cash received from the sale has resulted in a substantial amount of liquidity on our balance sheet. Finally, as always, we will remain focused on capital discipline.

I now would like to turn the call over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Marshall Adkins from Raymond James.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning, guys. Good job on the production side. I am curious - so the realized prices at least for oil this quarter, or this past quarter were roughly $10 lower than the WTI price, maybe $15 lower than Brandt. A lot of moving parts going forward. You gave us a detailed view of your hedging position. But there's geographical differences, presuming your Wilcox gets better pricing than the Panhandle, for example. You've got differentials bouncing around. When we think of where we should model that realized oil price going forward, give us some help with that progression?

Frank Young

Marshall, this is Frank. Approximately, about 20% of our oil production comes from the Gulf Coast area, and there we get LLS oil prices, which are currently about $2.80 or $3 above WTI and then our oil transportation fees coming off of that are around $3 a barrel or so, $3 a barrel. So we get close to WTI realized prices for the Houston area. The remaining oil that we have as oil in - as mainly in either the Texas Panhandle or Western Oklahoma and there we originally get WTI prices minus about $2 to $3 a barrels for transportation, and so those are our realized prices and then, of course, you have to figure our hedging positions into the process for that.

Marshall Adkins

Right. That's my point, a lot of moving parts, but it seems like, your realized price of $55-ish or whatever it was this last quarter ought to be drifting higher over the next several quarters as those hedges start to roll off by, assuming oil stays where it is, maybe a year from now were $10 higher? Is that fair?

David Merrill

Yes, Marshall that's fair. We're about - of our Q1 volumes, we're about 73% hedged for the remainder of the year. And as oil production comes up, obviously, we're going to be getting - building out hedge price for that. But we're about 73% hedged at around $50 or just a little bit above that. So that's kind of keeping the cap on a good portion of it.

Marshall Adkins

Yeah. Near term and those will roll of over time.

David Merrill

Right. And we don't have any - we have a small amount of hedges for 2019 on the credit side, not much.

Marshall Adkins

Right. So let's just assume for now prices stay where they are, never mind, I obviously think they keep going higher. Let's say they stay where they are. How do you see your full cycle returns in $65 or $68 WTI environment? I'm asking this because obviously, you're going to put more money in the E&P. I just want to get some sense of what kind of return do you think you will realize, not just on the next well, but full cycle, including all the stuff.

Frank Young

So it depends on the play that you're talking about. But if you're looking at, for instance, our SOHOT play, which is about 70% oil production, that oil price already full cycle returns will be up above 80% rate of return in that play, including our land cost, everything thrown in there along with the drilling and completion cost. Our other plays, the Granite Wash, STACK and Wilcox will depend more on natural gas liquids prices than oil prices.

Marshall Adkins

Right. But let's say that those prices hold more or less where they are here. Is it reasonable to assume you're looking kind of average 50% IRR for the other stuff?

Frank Young

That would be close. Our Wilcox area is probably a little better than that and our Granite Wash area is a little lower than that.

Marshall Adkins

Okay, great. Let's say I'll put more money on that. I am just trying to get a sense in terms of the modeling and the free cash flow generation. Last question for me. Your BOSS rigs are sold out. We're hearing from most of drilling guys that - those high STACK rigs are getting kind of low 20 to the mid-20 stay rates and $7,000, $8,000 margins. What are your SCR leading edge getting since - it seems like two thirds of your active rigs are SCRs? What are the leading edge on those and the margins as well?

John Cromling

First of all, I hear that same story, Marshall, a lot about the mid-20s for the high take rates, but we're not seeing that yet. I'm just not seeing those kind of numbers yet. On the SCR rates, those prices are gradually coming up. I don't know if you're asking what do you think our day rates will be on that as much as what you're asking about the margins. But in many cases, when you look at the margins over a longer period than 1 quarter, those margins will continue to increase probably by 10% or 15%.

And the reason I say, yet look at it longer because as I mentioned earlier, we suffered some cost early on this year by making some long moves and over the course of the year, those moves paid investment in those moves to continue to pay back and so our margins will increase because of that. And also, our margins are increasing because for the type of rigs that the customer wants and that we can provide, there's not a future abundance of those right now that are high.

Marshall Adkins

All right. Well, let me ask it a different way. What - your last few SCRs you've put out, what kind of rates or those getting just - but I what would call leading edge?

John Cromling

Well, we actually haven't added any additional one since back in late summer. We've maintained that same number that we have long-term. I am sorry,

Robert Parks

New contracts.

Marshall Adkins

Yes, new - exactly, the new contracts. Have they repriced recently?

Frank Young

Okay. You want a number?

John Cromling

Yes. Just - is it $18,000 - $18,000 to $19,000, but they're in the form that we provide.

Marshall Adkins

Okay, alright. Perfect, that's very helpful.

John Cromling

Okay.

Marshall Adkins

Guys, thank you. I'll re-queue for other questions.

John Cromling

Thanks Marshall.

Operator

Thank you. And next we have Neal Dingmann from SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Question maybe first one just for Frank. Frank, I know in the prepared remarks you discussed this a little bit about the initial well test in the STACK play that Irwin well. Could you talk about what just - I guess, what's the timing on that one when we might have a floor rate on that? And then your thoughts on, I forget if you said, sort of the plan for the remainder of the year on how active you'll be in that area.

Frank Young

So on the Irwin pad, we plan on drilling 2 wells that we're currently around 3 weeks away from completing the first well. And then we'll skid the rig and drill the second well at that same pad. So the 3 wells, we'll have to wait to be fracture-stimulated until both of them are drilled. And so likely first production is not going to be available until sometime in the third quarter, maybe the late second quarter, yes, or maybe early third quarter, sometime or in that time frame.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. And then moving over to John on the rig side. I think I've asked you this before, it sounds like at least on the - what is it the 11th BOSS now discussions are what it seems like every time you bring one of those out, you get it under, I think you're 5 to 11 or 5 to 10 under very solid contracts and even the other 5 seem to be going very well on the day rate basis. Your thoughts on, are you having discussions on anything beyond this 11th rig? I just want to look at it - sort of the bids are out there right now. How it looks versus a quarters or 2 ago?

John Cromling

Yes, we continue to discuss additional BOSS rigs all the time. We have taken people, engineers, management from other companies to go visit our rigs, for them to see them first hand. So we're fully expecting to be able to continue with our program. We just hope that we can accelerate it, but that continues all at time.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thanks guys.

Operator

And next we have Charles Robertson from Cowen and Company.

Charles Robertson

All right. A little bit of follow-up for you, John, on that question. Sort of on the BOSS rig fleet moving to 11. What do you think is sort of an optimal size over the next 2 or 3 years for your BOSS rigs?

John Cromling

That's a very hard question, Charles, because we've batted that around a lot. We see places for the BOSS rigs as they are right now to continue, but we also see the opportunities for wells that are not only longer laterals, the deeper from the kickoff point, wells that could be measured depth of 25,000 to 28,000 feet and we are working on plans on how to accommodate those kind of demand on pipe breadth and jus the loads that we would contain with. So my guess right now is that's the direction that we will change to as we go forward, but it doesn't - it won't eliminate necessarily the rigs as they are either.

Larry Pinkston

Charles, this is Larry. We'll continue kind of with our 1 at a time kind of program for a while unless we see demand picking up substantially. We're always looking at the market and what we think we can work in our market area. We don't want to overbuild, but we want to be able to take care of the customers that we have, that will make one of BOSS rigs that we could deliver to. So is there a magic number? No, not. That's going to be market-dictated basically.

Charles Robertson

All right. And the question here for Frank on the Wilcox and the Wing prospect, the new interval. Can you go into a little more detail, what you see there or...?

Frank Young

Sure, the Wing #18 drill - that well was drilled to a deeper depth and tested another sand in that fault block. The fault blocks from the sand have produced already and are currently producing - we'll probably recover somewhere in the range of 60 Bcf or so, maybe, even a little more than that. And this additional deeper sand will add on to that. Because we don't have a second well producing from that sand yet, we're unsure of where the gas-water contact is in that interval. And so at this point, I can't really say how big that could be. All I can say is that the Wing #18 has been a really pleasant surprise because we were concerned that, that deeper sand was going to be wet when we first tested it. But it's making over $6 million a day, almost 100 barrel of oil a day. So it's been a very nice surprise.

Charles Robertson

Okay. And the in the SOHOT area, obviously, very nice well results. Where do you think you are in just the completion design here? Are you still in the early stages?

Frank Young

No. We always keep our eye on how other people are fracking their wells. At this point, the evolution of completion technology, in my opinion, is far down the learning curve. There's still a few things are going on that are new on the divergent side and maybe, how you pump and some things like that, but not anything monumental. And so we're pretty far down on the learning curve at SOHOT on the completion side.

Charles Robertson

Okay. And I guess, one final question if I can sneak it in here on having the additional rig, any thoughts - it looks most likely into the Buffalo Wallow area, would any other areas be considered?

Frank Young

Sure. We could add– we will add an additional rig. Where we have the fourth rig going into STACK now and that fourth rig could end up drilled in Buffalo Wallow. Later on, it could also end up drilling more wells in Western Oklahoma in other areas of the STACK play. And we also have a - the chance or the possibility around a second rig on the Wilcox. So we have several different places we can run additional rigs, but we're currently just going through our economics of weighing all those and showing Dave and Larry kind of the different economics and will come up with a plan going forward here before too long in terms of exactly where we're going to run our additional rigs.

Charles Robertson

Alright, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have no further questions at this time.

Larry Pinkston

Thank you, Jason. Again, I want to thank everyone for joining us this morning. We will be out on the road over the next couple of months, and hope to see many of you then. But if not - well, have a good late spring. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating, and you may now disconnect.

