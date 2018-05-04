My Favorite Investment For The Coming Biotech Bull Market (Bret Jensen)

AKAO's owner recently bought $50 million worth of stock to raise his stake from 6% to 15%.

Biotech has been treading water since 2015 or so and is due for a big move.

Bret Jensen is a leading contributor on Seeking Alpha and one of three Seeking Alpha contributors participating in the May 2018 Biotech Summit.

In his interview, I asked Bret about his thoughts on the current state of biotech and what his favorite overall biotech investment is right now.

Interview Preview (Notes and highlights are written out below):

Interview preview highlights...

Bret expects the bull market to continue to grow, not necessarily to any euphoric level.

Doesn’t expect the market to climb 20%/year, but that is not necessary for biotech.

Biotech is due for a big move.

M&A pick-up will lead to a feeding frenzy in biotech.

We largely have a fairly valued market and high volatility.

Algorithmic trading plus passive investing leads to bigger volatility.

Bull market investment

Achaogen (AKAO)

$600M market cap.

Significant catalyst on the horizon.

Owner buying lots of stock.

Has an antibiotic awaiting approval.

Great performance and easy to use.

Another product for urinary tract infections awaiting approval.

An owner has capitalized on 40% sell-off to increase his holdings from 6% to 15% ($50M worth of purchases).

Analysts believe it’s undervalued.

Price targets are in the mid-twenties (~$25).

Great cash and credit lines.

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in Bret's full interview.

In the full interview, Bret goes in depth discussing the six companies he thinks have a high potential for getting acquired in the brewing biotech M&A boom.

Additionally, we invite you to enjoy the full interviews with not only Bret Jensen but also Dr. Bhavneesh Sharma, and Avisol Capital Partners.

Each contributor shares their top biotech acquisition targets and favorite overall biotech investment.

