A Short-Cycle Deceleration Is Hitting Rockwell Automation

Rockwell is a well-run discrete automation company and buying on the dips has worked well in the past, but investors will have to have some patience.

Growth expectations for the second half of Rockwell's fiscal year may not be so easily met/bested and increased revenue contributions from heavy industry customers could depress margins.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) does well when the economy is expanding and companies are spending more on factory capex - Rockwell’s performance correlates reasonably well to U.S. industrial production. Now, though, it is pretty clear that the vital auto end-market has slowed considerably, and there are signs that electronics is going the same way, while growth in heavy industries will weigh on Rockwell’s margins.

Rockwell is by no means a bad company, but the shares have often carried a premium for presumed superiority that may not be entirely deserved. What’s more, expectations for the second half of the year are not exactly easy. I definitely believe Rockwell is the sort of name you want to buy on pullbacks, but investors who want to start adding today should at least be prepared for the risk that things will get worse before they get better.

An Underwhelming Report

Looking back at Rockwell’s fiscal second quarter report in late April, the company did okay on reported revenue (up 6%), but underlying organic revenue growth was a little light at 3.5%. What’s more, the average multi-industrial has delivered organic growth about 100bp higher than that, and this really ought to be a good part of the cycle for Rockwell. I’d also note that relative to other players in automation (ABB (ABB), Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY)), this wasn’t a particularly strong quarter for Rockwell.

Rockwell saw a little under 3% growth in its high-margin Architecture and Software division (with Logix up 5%), while Control Products & Solutions saw more than 4% growth (with 3% growth in products).

While reported gross margin improved slightly, adjusted gross margin fell. Segment level profits grew about 17%, beating expectations, as the A&S segment outperformed on margins and saw better than 14% yoy growth. CP&S saw 20% growth (and nearly two points of margin improvement), but missed slightly relative to expectations.

The Road Ahead Looks More Challenging

As I’ve written in multiple recent articles on industrials, several short-cycle end-markets appear to be at or past their peaks. In particular, the market for auto capex seems to be weak, with Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) seeing lower capex sales and Rockwell seeing sales down more than 5%. This is an important segment for Rockwell (and discrete automation as a group), not only because it contributes close to 15% of revenue, but because it is relatively high-margin revenue.

Management said they believe that the year-over-year comps for auto capex will ease as the year goes on, but I’m still cautious here. Ford (NYSE:F) laid out a case for 2018 being its peak capex year, due in part to increased re-use of capex equipment, and other carmakers have said similar things. There will still be capex spending needed to support growth (particularly in China) and a shift toward more hybrid/electric vehicles, but I’m worried that one of Rockwell’s best markets could slow further.

Rockwell also mentioned strong results from its semiconductor business, but electronics is another area where I’m concerned. There have been a lot of conflicting signals here: 3M (MMM) delivered underwhelming performance, Fanuc’s (OTCPK:FANUY) guidance showed some real near-term concern, Danaher (DHR) said things were okay, semi cap equipment companies have been reporting generally healthy earnings and guidance, SWK saw weaker demand for fasteners in electronics, and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) basically said “you’re all correct” as demand is flagging in some areas, but still strong in others.

Rockwell did note strength in heavy industries like oil/gas and mining/metals, and this is likely to be a stronger area as 2018 rolls on (consistent with what companies like ABB, Emerson, and Honeywell have also said). The problem here for Rockwell is that these businesses are served largely through the lower-margin CPS segment, so revenue outperformance here will weigh on margins.

More positively, Rockwell did also mention strength in its consumer business (which includes food/beverage, home/personal care products, and life sciences). That echoes at least some of the strength that Danaher has seen in its life sciences business, and this remains an attractive area for Rockwell – while Emerson is stepping up its game to address long-term growth opportunities in life science markets, Rockwell has a strong presence today.

The Opportunity

I do worry that the implied guidance for 5%-plus growth in the second half of Rockwell’s fiscal year will be harder to achieve than the Street currently expects. A lot of macroeconomic indicators seem to be plateauing and Rockwell’s comps are going to get more challenging. Moreover, if you look at the commentary from other automation companies like ABB and Fanuc, there are some valid concerns about near-term growth momentum in discrete/factory automation.

These are admittedly all short-term concerns, and I fully expect to hear comments from readers along the lines of “my grand-pappy gave me these shares, and I ain’t ever selling <cue spittoon sound effect>.” While I do think there are some long-term challenges/threats to consider (including a shift away from PLC/DCS-based systems and possible underinvestment by Rockwell in R&D), I think Rockwell is well-placed to be a major player in discrete automation for at least another decade.

Rockwell also benefits from having M&A price support. It’s no secret that Rockwell is a well-regarded company and Emerson is only the latest company to make a run at acquiring the business. Rockwell sees the future of automation in a fundamentally different way than Emerson (Emerson believes the market is moving toward a small number of large “soup to nuts” providers, Rockwell believes focus and specialization can still work). Nevertheless, if Rockwell ever were to make it known that they wanted to sell, they’d have no shortage of bidders, including (I suspect) companies you don’t normally think of in automation.

I expect Rockwell to generate mid single-digit long-term revenue growth and high single-digit long-term FCF growth. That supports an expected return in the high-single digits today, but still on the lower end of what I usually look for from new investments.

The Bottom Line

Buying dips in Rockwell has always worked well in the past, and I think that will be the case here again. My biggest hesitation or caution is that valuation is not washed out yet and some prior downturns have lasted a couple of years. If you can accept the risk that these shares will decline even further, and/or may be “dead money” for a while before eventually working their way up again, now looks like a good time for some extra due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.