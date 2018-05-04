Netscout Lays An Earnings Egg

Material risk of large goodwill impairment charge from the Danaher transaction as fair value of the acquired assets is likely less than its balance sheet carrying value now.

The company continues its financial engineering to bolster near term EPS, using debt to buy back stock. The company bought $210 million worth of stock under its $300 million accelerated repurchase program.

Revenue guidance for FY2019 was also disappointing. Netscout has a history of revising guidance downward, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again in FY2019 given eroding competitive position.

Netscout (NASDAQ:NTCT) reported another disappointing quarter for investors, especially in terms of revenue performance. Company-wide, Netscout declined 27% year over year, and each of its product categories, customer segments and geographic territories declined. Here are the results:

Service provider customers were down 22% year over year. Nearly two thirds of that decline was a result of Netscout’s largest service provider customer moderating spending. Recall that this customer - who I believe is Verizon (NYSE:VZ) - has moderated spending by over $200 million over the last couple of years.

(NYSE:VZ) - has moderated spending by over $200 million over the last couple of years. The enterprise vertical declined 10% year over year.

Revenue in the US “declined sharply.” International revenue was also down 8% year over year.

In terms of product lines, Arbor Networks and Fluke Networks declined by mid-teens.

Talk about a train wreck. Yet CEO Anil Singhal is still touting to analysts that Netscout remains at the front of the line for new deals as a result of their incumbency.

If you become an incumbent, while we are reinventing ourselves and maintaining our leadership despite some of the challenges we saw, one of the rewards of the incumbency is that you get to play in the next generation. Knowing that we are in the front of the line because of our incumbency, that in turn allows us to participate in the 5G opportunity. 5G won’t be a big opportunity this year, but I think our incumbency makes us sticky as the 5G revenue comes along.

The problem with that statement is that Netscout is clearly not at the front of the line for new deals, particularly in the service provider segment. Based on my research, I understand that Netscout wasn’t even invited to a formal RFP process for NFV vProbes at one of its largest North American customers.

I also understand that RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) won that deal after a proof-of-concept revealed that its MaveriQ service assurance product satisfied all the carrier’s technology requirements. Recall that Radcom scored a 100% in its AT&T (NYSE:T) trial in 2015, which resulted in a commercial contract for Radcom, which contributed $24.5 million in 2017. One can guess who the new North American customer in question might be.

Mr. Singhal also made statements on the earnings call that seem contradictory to what the service provider community at large is suggesting regarding pricing models and technology. On one hand, industry heavy hitters like David Amzallag - former head of NFV at Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and current special advisor to Radcom - continue to state that the vendor community is not organized around how to price NFV software.

Carriers do not want to pay for NFV software in the traditional hardware capacity pricing model - they want price certainty that allows them to scale virtual networks without runaway operating costs. Yet Mr. Singhal continues to tout that the dynamic he sees in the service provider segment is price per unit going down, but volume going up.

In fact, Light Reading published an article entitled “How Radcom’s Pricing Model Is Set To Disrupt The Market” in February 2018, which describes Radcom’s mindset in terms of how to share the risk of exploding data with carrier customers. The way I understand the commercial differentiator is Radcom’s ability to cap the price paid for technology after a certain threshold is met.

I don’t know exactly what the terms are, but I suspect Radcom caps the annual, recurring subscription revenue for its vProbes around $20 million no matter how many vProbes are deployed, which is much more palatable than the $150 million or more mega Tier-1s like AT&T and Verizon were spending on Netscout’s proprietary hardware probes.

Because Radcom has a much smaller operating cost footprint and is more nimble, it is able to offer its market-leading technology at compelling prices for carriers, further increasing its competitive advantage against incumbents who can’t compete on price or technology. The disrupters are at the front of the line these days, not dinosaur incumbents.

Financial Engineering and Goodwill

The other problem for Netscout is a weakening financial position as a result of taking on $300 million in new debt to fund an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) program and what to do about the $2.5 billion in goodwill hanging on its balance sheet. In terms of the ASR, the company already used $210 million since the program was announced in January 2018, buying back 7.4 million shares at an average cost around $28.40 per share.

Buying a wasting asset with debt is usually a suboptimal capital allocation decision. With only $90 million left in the ASR, I’m left wondering who will step in to buy shares given the business is clearly under pressure considering recent revenue performance and a weak outlook due, in part, to an evolving technology and end market, which is continually eroding Netscout’s competitive positioning.

To that point, Netscout also has $2.5 billion of goodwill hanging on its balance sheet, which exceeds the $2.3 billion market value of its equity at this point. Given two of the service provider customers acquired as part of the Danaher (NYSE:DHR) deal have declined significantly from a revenue contribution perspective, I believe the company and its auditors will need to perform goodwill testing to determine if an impairment has occurred.

It’s hard to see how it hasn’t given the acquired businesses are generating significantly lower revenues than at the time the deal was announced in 2014. Based on that, Netscout investors might need to brace for a very material, albeit non-cash, charge to earnings in the future.

Conclusion

Netscout investors should be worried, especially when considering the tone of analyst questions. On two occasions on the earnings call, analysts giggled when asking questions because it has become almost comical - or tragic - how bad the results have been. One such occasion happened when an analyst asked:

On the FY 19 assumptions you are speaking to down modestly in the service provider segment, is that double digit? I don’t even know what modest means anymore for that segment, so is there a range you could give us on what that could look like?

The response is what I would have expected:

Probably at this time we really don’t give guidance out in detail that way. So I wouldn’t want to guide to that level at this time.

My interpretation is that the company doesn’t really know how to guide for its service provider customers because the visibility for Netscout is quite foggy ahead of an accelerating 5G and NFV investment cycle, paired with Netscout’s lack of traction in these technologies given they were operating under the assumption that greater scale would improve their competitive position when, in fact, it has hurt Netscout by not adapting to customer and technology trends, and hanging onto the mindset of a traditional proprietary hardware, capacity-based approach that isn’t working anymore.

And in a stroke of irony, Mr. Singhal attempted to make an analogy for the current service provider situation by saying:

One example I give to people is that people are spending more money on Uber than on taxis even though price per ride is lower. And that is a digital transformation. When you are the Uber and the taxi company, which we are, it causes disruption in the short term and that is what we have been managing through.

It is an apt description. The market for ride-sharing services is soaring because Uber (UBER) provides a better service for a lower (and certain) price than taxis. But Mr. Singhal is mistaken about one thing: Netscout definitely is not Uber. It is a tired, old taxi service based on the disappointing results it has been posting in recent quarters and is running its business on the mindset of old-school paradigms for telecom vendors which clearly isn’t working.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.