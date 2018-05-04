Margin Leverage Can Drive Parker-Hannifin Higher, But The Outlook Is A Little Murky

Parker-Hannifin shares look undervalued now, but institutions will often abandon the sector when order momentum starts to wane, so caution and patience are advised.

Parker-Hannifin had one of the better quarterly earnings reports, even if incremental margins in North American Industrial weren't as strong as hoped.

Like many industrial stocks, Parker-Hannifin (PH) seems caught in that tug-of-war between good present-day results and growing worries about the prospects for continued growth as 2018 moves along. Although Parker-Hannifin’s orders have remained pretty strong, shrinking ISM new order numbers are a warning sign and expectations may be too high for incremental margins in the next few quarters.

Parker-Hannifin management has done alright with segment-level margins in recent years and I like the opportunities the company has ahead in filtration, aerospace, and engineered materials, as well as its core motion and flow/process control operations. The shares do look undervalued if Parker-Hannifin can deliver on its long-term margin targets, but I wouldn’t say that expectations are at a can’t-miss level.

A Good, But Not Perfect, Quarter

Looking back on Parker-Hannifin’s last April quarterly report now that so many other companies have reported puts it in a new, relatively favorable light. The company did well both on reported revenue growth (up more than 20%) and organic revenue growth (up more than 8%), and margins looked good for the International and Aerospace segments.

North American Industrial led the way with over 10% organic growth, though the segment-level earnings growth of 12% (and 180bp of margin compression) was somewhat disappointing. International Industrial revenue rose almost 9% and segment margin expanded almost a point (with a 29% jump in income). Aerospace saw a little over 3% organic growth, lagging competitors like Eaton (ETN) and Honeywell (HON), but the roughly four points of segment margin improvement was far better than what those two peers achieved.

All in all, it was a good quarter. Parker-Hannifin achieved a solid pre-tax beat, with good performance at the segment income line even if North American Industrial incremental margin was a little weaker than expected. The price/cost balance continues to be positive (something that has been more challenging for industrials this quarter), and management raised guidance for both organic revenue growth and EPS.

Orders were also healthy. Parker-Hannifin reported 11% overall order growth, with 11% growth in North American Industrial, 8% growth in International, and 17% growth in Aerospace. Although that was a slowdown from the prior quarter where bookings increased 13%, it was still a good result given the +8% year-ago comp. Eaton’s booking growth in Hydraulics was modestly better (up 14%) but on a tougher comp (up 22%).

End-Markets Accelerating … But Will Orders Start Slowing?

Parker-Hannifin management reported that virtually every major end-market in its North American Industrial segment was accelerating (except for power gen). Given recent strength in heavy trucks (PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) revenue up 35%), construction (Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) construction revenue up 38%), and agriculture (Deere’s (NYSE:DE) April quarter revenue is expected to be up 35%), it’s certainly clear that Parker-Hannifin’s mobile end-markets are healthy. Likewise with Emerson’s (EMR) strong recent results in flow control as oil/gas and other process industries continue to recover.

A key question is whether that momentum can hold up. I don’t think heavy trucks and construction equipment have topped out yet, but those recoveries are well underway and the comps will be getting harder. Ag and mining equipment probably have more room to run from here.

I’m somewhat concerned that ISM Manufacturing New Orders have started to come down off the recent peak in December. Since hitting over 67 in December, this index has progressed to 65.4, 64.2, 61.9, and most recently 61.2 in April. While 61 is still a very strong level, history has shown that shrinkage in new orders typically predicts shrinkage in Parker-Hannifin’s North American order flow. It’s not a perfect correlation and shrinkage isn’t the same as order flow turning negative, but institutional investors have a habit of bailing on the sector when order growth starts to contract.

Self-Help Can Still Make A Difference

The Clarcor deal not only meaningfully expanded Parker-Hannifin’s business in complementary lines, it has also created meaningful ongoing expense synergy opportunities. Parker-Hannifin also has opportunities to grow its filtration and engineered materials businesses organically (through new product development) and expand both the distribution capabilities of its core motion and flow control products as well as its leverage to replacement/aftermarket revenue.

Parker-Hannifin has also made progress with its long-term restructuring and simplification plans. The company has reduced the number of divisions by about a third since 2015 and is continuing to focus on reducing business complexity.

Margin improvement also remains a key focus, with management targeting a 19% segment operating margin in 2023 (versus an estimated 15.5% for FY18). Management gave a detailed breakdown of how they expect to accomplish this at the March Investor Day, and while detailed disclosure doesn’t guarantee success (the 110bp of expected leverage from productivity and supply chain looks ambitious), I applaud Parker-Hannifin for not resorting to the hand-waving Underpants Gnome approach that many companies use.

The Opportunity

Higher margins matter. Obviously higher margins mean more profits earned from every dollar of revenue, and other things being equal, more cash flow that can be used to grow the business or compensate shareholders. There are also meaningful near-term impacts, though, as operating margins correlate pretty meaningfully with forward EV/EBITDA multiples in the industrial space – higher margins, higher multiples, higher stock price.

I’m not quite as bullish on Parker-Hannifin as the sell-side, but I do still model long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5% with high single-digit FCF growth. My biggest modeling concern is that I’m too bullish on margins; my model has Parker-Hannifin generating an average FCF margin over the next 10 years that is almost three and a half points higher than its average over the past 10 years, and the company has been pretty consistent around 7% to 9% over the past decade.

My cash flow assumptions would nevertheless support a fair value around $180. I also note that if I use a 11.25x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA estimate (and 11.25x looks like the right number now relative to trailing operating margin), I get a fair value in the mid-$180’s.

The Bottom Line

Maybe what’s happening now in the U.S. economy is just a pause or flattening out of growth amidst an overall upward trend. While I do think some of Parker-Hannifin’s end-markets are nearing their peak, that doesn’t mean falling off a cliff on the other side. While I lean more towards names like Honeywell and Eaton today, I can’t say that Parker-Hannifin looks bad and if you believe that the macroeconomic data will stabilize or improve from here, this could be a time to consider the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.