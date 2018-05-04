Goldfield Corp Gets A Gold Medal For Value

Overview

Goldfield (NYSEMKT:GV) trades on the NYSE MKT with a market cap of ~110 million dollars. The stock currently looks undervalued and presents an interesting infrastructure play. This stock is suitable for smaller accounts due to its small market cap. The company's operations are focused on the energy infrastructure industry, with offices and facilities located in Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. The Goldfield Corporation consists of two subsidiaries: Power Corporation of America and Bayswater Development Corporation.

Energy Infrastructure Business

Power Corporation of America is the bulk of Goldfield's business and is itself the parent of two subsidiaries: C and C Power Line, Inc. and Southeast Power Corporation. Power Corporation of America, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction and maintenance services.

Source: Southeast Power Corporation



Southeast Power Corporation constructs and maintains power lines, substations and drilled pier foundations, and installs fiber optic systems. The company operates throughout the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states and in Texas. The company also offers storm restoration and emergency response services for power and utility companies. Southeast power has the advantage of offering full service electrical power infrastructure services in an industry with a high barrier to entry. With full fiber optic construction services and electric car charging station projects, the company is showing it is well equipped to future demand in the industry.

Source: Southeast Power Corporation

C and C Power Line is a full service nationwide electrical contractor. The company constructs fiber optics networks, drilled pier foundations, electrical substations, and overhead and underground power lines. Sound familiar? C and C Power Line has a very similar business to Southeast Power Corporation, except that C and C's workforce is unionized, and its operations are focused in a smaller area. Both subsidiaries of Power Corporation of America provide highly essential services in a region that can provide challenges to utility companies and other owners of infrastructure with its weather and environment.

Source: Southeast Power Corporation

Source: C and C Power Line

One risk to Goldfield's electrical construction operations businesses is that the bulk of their revenue is concentrated among a small number of customers. In 2017, the top three customers accounted for 58.7% of revenue, with one customer accounting for 34% of revenue (this same customer accounted for 18% of revenue in 2016). However, this concentration of revenue is unavoidable for small companies which undertake large projects such as GV's electrical construction businesses.

Goldfield's energy infrastructure business shows potential for growth and expansion, both of its multiple and territory covered. Gross margin was 20.6% in 2017 compared with 25.6% in 2016. However, gross margin improved from 14% in 3Q 2017 to 15.7% in 4Q 2017 (4Q 2016 gross margin was 22.8%). The margin has been affected by issues with GV's Texas operations, as well as a higher volume of lower-margin projects. GV's expansion into Texas has shown losses in recent earnings reports. However, management is confident that Texas is a high-growth market and revenues will increase soon, with stronger opportunities to bid work with Texas utilities in the future. The losses in Texas were caused by retention of personnel for projects that did not materialize, amounting to $2.8 million in operating losses. However, management was able to redeploy surplus workforce from Texas to storm work in Florida to generate upwards of 5 million in revenue over a 2-3 week period. In addition, management has mentioned on the most recent earnings call that it has seen a substantial turnaround in awarded projects in 2018. The takeaway here is that results can be "lumpy" with this size of a company that is competing for contracts that constitute a large portion of their revenue. However, the management seems to be able to efficiently manage its teams to make the most of downturns in the business. I recommend prospective investors read the recent earnings call transcript while referring to the 10-K for supplemental information.

Real Estate Business

Bayswater Development Corporation is a residential real estate development company based in Melbourne, Florida. The company constructs and develops homes, townhomes, condos, and related buildings. They aim to build attractive low maintenance and energy efficient structures that will withstand extreme weather conditions. Current development activity is located in Brevard County, Florida. Overall, this portion of Goldfield contributes a very small relative amount to GV's earnings, with about 4% of total revenue for GV coming from its operations in 2016 and 2017. To get an idea of what Bayswater is currently working on, you can visit here. There are two developments of townhomes and condominiums under construction.

Valuation And Financials

GV stock has a trailing (ttm) P/E of 13.4. The company has a healthy cash position of $18.53M which exceeds long-term debt of $16.15M. Shareholders' equity of 56.55M gives us a long-term debt to equity ratio of .286. The President and CEO John H. Sottile recently bought 15,000 shares of stock on March 26th, 2018. The company currently has a stock repurchase plan active with a maximum of 1,154,940 shares available for repurchase through September 30, 2018. However, no shares were repurchased in 2017 or 2016. The company has a backlog of $214.2M as of December 31, 2017, which is an increase of 12.7% from the backlog as of December 31, 2016. Of this backlog, 51.5% is expected to be completed during 2018. For more detailed information, please see the 10-K report, or take a look at the statements on Marketwatch.

GV remains an attractive investment at current stock price levels. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a comparable electrical construction services company with a P/E of 19.4. Two larger peers are Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) with a P/E of 16.4 and MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) with a P/E of 23.9. With a cheap valuation compared to its larger competitors, GV also has a high potential for growth and flexibility in accepting smaller scale projects. GV will release first quarter 2018 financial results after-market on Tuesday, May 8th, and host a conference call at 10 A.M. Eastern on Wednesday, May 9th. I will leave you with this quote from CEO John Sottile on the Q4 2017 earnings call:

We believe infrastructure spending improved transmission and distribution activity and the drivers for utility investment will continue to provide opportunities for Goldfield for the foreseeable future. We also believe the tax cuts and jobs act states renewable portfolio standards and the aging of the electric grid are positive trends for us now and in the future. Overall, the United States power grid is aging and there are regulations in effect to encourage transmission and distribution spending. Additionally, power generation mix continues to shift away from cold to natural gas and renewables. We believe many of our customers are continuing to invest in their grid systems and in new infrastructure to ensure system reliability, economic efficiency and the integration of natural gas and renewables."

Catalysts:

Increased spending to protect networks and repair damage from storms (hurricanes)

Increased infrastructure spending, upgrading aging networks

Expansion of business into new areas

Risks:

Revenue concentration in small number of customers

Increased labor costs, shortage of skilled labor

Idyllic weather (no storms - no need for utilities to hire GV for repairs)

