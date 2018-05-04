Shorting Tesla On Elon Musk's Earnings Call 'Tantrum' Would Be A Mistake

Biased And Sensational Media Coverage

The media went on an overdrive following Tesla’s (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s verbal annoyance with Wall Street analysts during the Q1 2018 earnings call. Terms used in the headlines to describe Elon Musk include “behavior (was) a red flag”, “liability”, “dumbfounding”, “weirder than usual”, etc. Interestingly, Jim Cramer was one of the rare ones to say something nice regarding the call, describing it initially as “the best I’ve heard in a long time” and in another occasion said it was Elon Musk’s “best conference call ever”. Tesla’s share price dipped in after hours trading during the call and the stock continued to be lackluster on Thursday trading. However, I think it would be a mistake to short the stock just because Elon Musk refused to answer certain questions.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

Anyone reading the news would be forgiven for thinking that Elon Musk was evasive and provided little information of value during the earnings call. In fact, the CEO of Tesla started off being very frank about not achieving the targeted 5,000 cars per week yet. Nevertheless, Elon Musk revealed that in the 24 hours prior to the call, the Gigafactory actually managed to churn out cars at that rate, albeit just during the peak hour. Subsequently, he went on to elaborate on a particular case whereby over-automation was counter-productive:

“One example would be, we have this – this is sort of ironically foolish – we had these fiberglass mats on the top of the battery pack. They're basically fluff. So, we tried to automate the placement and bonding of fluff to the top of the battery pack, which is ridiculous. So, we had fluffer bot, which was really an incredibly difficult machine to make work. Machines are not good at picking up pieces of fluff. Human hands are way better at doing that. And so, we had a super complicated machine using a vision system to try to put a piece of fluff on the battery pack. One of the questions I asked was, do we actually need that? So, we tested a car with and without and found out that there was no change in the noise volume in the cabin. So, we actually had a part that was unnecessary. That was forced – line kept breaking down because fluffer bot would frequently just failed to pick up the fluff while put it in, like, a random location. So that was one of the silliest things I found.“

To me, this was the perfect example of a CEO who knows what’s happening on the production floor and appreciate what needs to be done to correct the situation. It shows that Elon Musk is not someone who simply relies on managerial reports to be updated on issues while comfortably seated in his corporate office. In addition, he is a practical solver who does not defer to external consultants when the “people on the ground” (his employees) are already cognizant of the solutions.

To convince the audience that Tesla was capable of improving its output exponentially, Elon Musk brought out the example of battery pack production which took seven hours to make a pack three weeks ago to under 70 minutes presently or just one-sixth the time needed less than a month ago. Investors and analysts asked for more color on how Tesla can ramp up its production. This example given is insightful, isn’t it?

As to Elon Musk’s repeated snubbing of analysts’ questions, that happened after 36 minutes into the earnings call. It’s not like Elon Musk refused to engage at all with analysts. The Q&A session started around 13 minutes after the call began. Elon Musk answered multiple questions from Rod Lache of Deutsche Bank Securities, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, David Tamberrino of Goldman Sachs, Romit Shah of Nomura Instinet, and Antonio Sacconaghi of Sanford C. Bernstein. Elon Musk even entertained the possibility of some form of collaboration between SpaceX (SPACE) and Tesla, a topic raised by Adam Jonas, a prominent Tesla analyst.

The Earnings Call Went On For Another 39 Minutes After Musk’s “Tantrum”

From then on, Elon Musk did not just cut off the call. Instead, the call went on for another 39 minutes where he answered topics ranging from the safety of autonomous vehicles, commentary regarding the start date for the assembling of Model Y vehicles, the industry’s perception on what batteries can do, Tesla’s second Gigafactory, and others. During this period, Elon Musk, together with Jeffrey Straubel, co-founder and chief technical officer at Tesla, dispelled the notion that achieving a 500-mile range truck would require “some sort of a new breakthrough or different platform”. The truck in question is referring to the Semi announced by Tesla last year. Elon Musk even claimed that Tesla would be capable of making a 600-mile range truck by the time the Semi is being produced.

Elon Musk also declared that the next Gigafactory to be located in China would be fully owned by Tesla and expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government for allowing that. For readers keen to read more regarding this concession, you are welcome to check out Tesla: Thank You, President Xi.

A Mistake To Short Tesla On Elon Musk’s Earnings Call Tantrum

There were many useful nuggets of information revealed during the call which I encourage readers to check out. While I acknowledge the cash burn happening at Tesla, I do not believe that it is wise to short Tesla just because Elon Musk was behaving “weird” during the earnings conference call.

In an instructional piece on what stocks not to short, Whitney Tilson, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor with 15 years of short-selling experience warned readers to avoid shorting companies with “insanely happy and loyal customers”. He added that readers should also avoid shorting stocks owned by “irrational investors”. Tesla apparently happens to fit both categories. He confessed that he had “foolishly shorted” Tesla back in 2013 and had to pay “a steep price” for the “mistake”.

Bloomberg has a neat chart showing the steep rise in customer deposits at Tesla, with the $1,000 deposit placed for reserving the Model 3 ostensibly forming the majority. Since those placing the deposits would be empty-handed if Tesla were to go bankrupt, it is not an exaggeration to say that Tesla indeed has “insanely loyal customers” who decidedly choose to stick with the company despite media speculations of bankruptcy at the EV-maker. In fact, Bloomberg quoted Bruce Sidlinger, an aerospace engineer who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, saying (emphasis mine):

“The morning after the Roadster was announced, I put a deposit down. Putting down $50,000 for a Roadster that won’t be out for a few years is kind of like buying a bond that returns zero. Elon Musk is one of our planet’s great hopes. I would offer a kidney to him if he needed it.”

(Source: Bloomberg)

Conclusion

The call eventually ended one hour 15 minutes after it began. More than one-quarter of the entire duration of the earnings call was spent entertaining questions from a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor. However, the media has overly downplayed the other parts of the call lasting almost an hour when combined. The high level of devotion by Tesla customers and investors is not lost on me. Hence, I do not believe that Tesla is a short just because of how Elon Musk behaved during the earnings call yesterday.

What's your take? Do you think that the stance taken by the media is appropriate? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

