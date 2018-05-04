Amazon And Its Optionality Premium

Amazon's price multiples have been routinely traded 20% higher than analysts' target levels. I used several proven cases of Amazon's optionality premium to explain the seemingly rich valuation.

Amazon's optionality premium comes from Jeff Bezos' ability to constantly generate new growth potential beyond existing business model or "dare to think outside the box".

Even after an impressive all-beat Q1 earnings report, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to baffle the market with its rich valuation. For the last 10 years, Amazon's price multiples have been consistently traded at a 20% premium over what analysts believe where the fair value should be (Figure 1). In this article, I proposed one reason to explain Amazon's seemingly excessive valuation. My main thesis is that analysts have only looked at the future cash flow of existing projects, but Amazon shareholders have also priced in the potential new cash flow that founder/CEO Jeff Bezos may generate from other businesses.

Optionality

Optionality refers to "the value of additional optional investment opportunities available only after having made an initial investment." In the context of a growth company, optionality can be specifically defined as "the ability to generate new growth opportunities beyond the existing business model." While the short-term payoff for optionality may be modest, the long-term value can be enormous. The best investment for investors is the one that offers the large value of optionality, where the investment yields a large upside potential with minimal downside risk. Investing in a company's optionality is to invest in its disproportionately large upside for a favorable risk and reward ratio.

Just for a comparison, a typical stock option is the "bet" between two parties on the likelihood that stock prices will pass certain threshold levels within a time limit. It is important to note that stock option is valued based on the estimate of future growth of the existing known business, while optionality is valued by the ability to discover future growth potential from new business venture that the company may not be identified yet.

Where Is the Beef?

In that vein, Jeff Bezos' Amazon is a perfect example to illustrate the notion of optionality. Over the last 10 years, Amazon has consistently demonstrated its ability to venture into industries that were not their original e-commerce business model or "dare to think outside the box." In this context, the following are some of Amazon's more notable "extra curriculum" activities:

1. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

On August 25, 2006, Amazon announced the launch of its AWS cloud service, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). In the following 11 days, Amazon's stock soared 15%. Within last two years, AWS revenue has grown over 120%. By the end of 2017, all of Amazon's operating income comes from AWS, which represents only 9.8% of Amazon's revenue (Bloomberg). Today, AWS has the largest market share (47.1%) in cloud computing.

2. Whole Foods Acquisition

On June 16, 2016, Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods has been viewed as Amazon's "rite of passage" to the $800 billion grocery market. In a way, Amazon has filed the "first shot" to start the beginning of the end for the traditional grocery business. The phase "Retail is dead!" may soon apply to the ever-so-safe grocery industry. The announced deal has slammed eight of nine grocery stocks for a combined loss of $2 billion (-6.42%). As a result, Amazon increased its market capitalization by $11.5 billion on the day of the announcement.

3. Unnamed Healthcare Company with Dimon and Buffett

On May 2, 2018, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) announced that they are forming an independent healthcare company focused initially on new technologies to serve their U.S. employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost." JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon hinted that the venture could ultimately expand beyond employees of the three companies and potentially, all Americans. Amazon's market capitalization increased by $8 billion amid the announcement.

Measure Optionality

By now, it should be clear that the stock price increase in each of these cases was not related to Amazon's existing business model, i.e., e-commerce. Instead, the market was reacting to, or being surprised by, the growth prospect of these brand new businesses in which Amazon wanted to venture. In terms of valuation, while professional analyst community has been effective in forecasting future cash flow of the existing business, they cannot value cash flow that they did not know it existed.

In contrast, investors may be uninformed initially as the analysts but they will learn. Given Bezos' track record in creating optionality, Amazon shareholders are willing to pay Bezos' optionality premium in advance into Amazon stock prices. Thus, the market price to sales (P/S) ration, a measure of future growth rate, is higher than what analysts were willing to assign (Figure 1).

Is Amazon Stock Overvalued?

The bottom line is that just the three optionalities alone have added close to 20% increase in Amazon shareholders' wealth overnight, long before any evidence of actual cash flow. Therefore, this 20% can easily explain the same 20% gap between the actual PS multiple and the analysts' PS multiple. Similarly, Professor Aswath Damodaran, using "sum of the parts" method, has valued AMZN around $1,460 a share, which would suggest the share about 10% overvalued. The mispricing is also well within the estimate of optionality.

Final Thoughts

If the 20% premium is overvaluation, why has the stock mispricing persisted over last 10 years?

"AWS had the unusual advantage of a 7-year head start before facing like-minded competition, and the team has never slowed down," Bezos says in the earnings statement.

