You Can't Ignore 'Em... How To Handle Management

Putting management comments into broader context is a great way to add insight for readers.

It's important not to merely take management commentary as face value.

Commentary by the CEO and other managers can dramatically affect an investment thesis.

By Michael Hopkins

What a CEO or another executive says can add meaningful content to an analysis. Watching statements from management help shareholders shape their opinions on the value of their investments and the direction of a company they are following.

Closely monitoring executive statements also helps investors hold company leadership accountable.

But using comments from executives is challenging - when does a statement from a CEO come across as boastful or over the top?

The key is to make sure comments from management provide insight.

Adding color and context: In March Apple CEO Tim Cook, on a visit to Beijing, spoke about the importance of China to the company’s operations and recent developments involving trade between the country and the United States. Contributor Doug Young, in his observations from the China Development Forum held in March, remarked how Cook’s statements weren’t really all that earth shattering. But Young does a good job taking Cook’s carefully crafted words to illustrate the fine line Apple and other companies must follow when doing business in China, along with addressing the growing trade issues between the two countries.

Detail key data points: Contributor Raymond Caron, covering AMD’s fourth quarter results, outlines the chipmaker’s gains in the CPU market, using company data, market research and CEO Lisa Su’s comments on the key numbers in the company’s quarterly earnings call.

Offer some balance: Use management comments and actions to tell both sides of the story. Data center REIT expert Bill Stoller, analyzing recent challenges at QTS Realty, details how management responded to concerns listed by an activist investor. Despite the company efforts, Stoller still presents a critical assessment of QTS management.

Hold management accountable: In January, contributor EnerTution took aim at Intel management and statements (including a conference call and a carefully worded press release) regarding issues with security. The contributor not only analyzes management statements, but offers takeaways on why investors should be concerned with the developments.

But also celebrate key wins: Money Investor presents management comments and data on the rise of purchases of annual passes at Sea World and growing attendance at theme parks. The comments are used to support the author’s case that it may be time for shorts to cover their positions.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words: A contributor doesn’t need to rely on a CEO’s comments or a company press release. For example, an inside sale (or even an inside stock purchase) can say a lot about how management feels about the company. For example, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira targets AMD CEO Lisa Su’s recent stock sales.

Listen to the calls, the interviews, the exchanges: Quarterly conference calls, investment conferences, presentations and media interviews can help provide color and context for an article. Earlier this year, tech contributor Mark Hibben outlined Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s exchange with Wall Street analysts after an earnings release. He used the discussion to support his long thesis for the stock.

Some quick tips:

Do not copy and paste press release statements, or use press release content extensively. Make sure the analysis is your own, not a rework of a company statement.

Best bet may be to stay away from PR material, altogether. Dig into the filings and the primary sources.

Steer away from any boastful, promotional or sensational statements, either made by management, other investors, or yourself. Keep a measured tone in the analysis.

Make sure to cite sources and link to sources. It’s critically important to cite sources, and link to those sources, such as news and media articles, analyst reports, or third-party research.

Use transcripts! Seeking Alpha has a rich resource when it comes to covering earnings calls, presentations, and conferences.







