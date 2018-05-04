Trans Mountain Pipeline Battle Poses Risk To Canada's Parkland Fuel

[Please note that all currency references are to the Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Parkland Fuel Corp. (OTCPK:PKIUF) $30.50 (Toronto symbol PKI; Oil and gas refining and marketing; Shares outstanding: 131.73 million; Market cap: $3.9 billion; www.parkland.ca) is a Canadian refiner, marketer and distributor of fuel.

In 2017, the company made two large acquisitions with a combined value of $2.7 billion; this more than doubled the size of the business. The acquisitions also added $1.8 billion of debt and the share count increased by 33.33 million (+34%). In this note, we look at the possible impact of these acquisitions on the profitability and valuation of the company.

A growing fuel supplier

The company reports results in four segments:

Gas retail: The company supplies and supports 1,848 retail gas stations across Canada. Of these sites, 596 are operated by Parkland while 1,252 are operated by independent dealers. The retail sites sport different brands including Chevron, Fas Gas, Esso and Ultramar. Many of the gas stations also incorporate convenience stores under the On the Run/Marche Express brands. The company has a Canadian market share of 14% of all gasoline sales and 16% of diesel sales.

This business sells about 6.5 billion litres of fuel per year and the EBITDA in 2018 should amount to $300 million, or 46% of the total profit.

Commercial fuel: The company delivers bulk fuel, bulk and cylinder exchange propane, heating oil, lubricants and other related products and services to commercial, industrial and residential customers through an extensive delivery network. The customer base is diverse and includes clients in the oil and gas, construction, mining and transportation industries.

This business sells about 3.0 billion litres of fuel per year and the EBITDA in 2018 should amount to $95 million, or 15% of total profit.

Supply: This division operates the 55,000-barrels-a-day Burnaby Refinery and buys fuel from other refiners and suppliers for storage and distribution to wholesale and reseller customers in North America. The refinery is the only one in the Vancouver area, and is the largest of only two refineries in the province.

This business sells about 6.0 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products per year. The Burnaby Refinery was closed for maintenance during most of the first quarter of 2018, but in a normal year, the EBITDA should amount to $290 million or 45% of the total profit.

Parkland USA: This division is an independent fuel marketer headquartered in Minot, North Dakota, and supplies and distributes refined petroleum products throughout North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company operates a fleet of 75 trucks that deliver fuels and lubricants to customers as well as 205 retail service stations.

This business sells about 850 million litres of fuel and petroleum product per year. The 2018 EBITDA should amount to $15 million, or 2% of the total profit.

[Note that the segment EBITDA contributions exceed 100%, but Corporate costs explain the balance.]

Acquisition fueled growth

Under the leadership of Bob Espey, who was appointed CEO of the company in 2011, the business has grown rapidly. Between 2010 and 2017, revenue has increased from $2.9 billion to $.9.6 billion, operating income from $41 million to $155 million and adjusted EBITDA from $99 million to $404 million.

During this time, the company made 18 acquisitions including several large purchases; they are summarized in the table.

To finance its rapid growth by acquisition, the company has increased its debt load from $454 million in 2010 to $2.0 billion by the end of 2017. Finance cost increased from $33 million to $83 million. The company also issued shares as part of its financing efforts and increased its share count from 53.2 million to 131.2 million by the end of 2017.

Shareholder value is only created if the acquisitions are made at reasonable prices, financed prudently, with synergies fully extracted. Some measures of that progress are earnings per share, cash flow per share and return on invested capital. We note that between 2010 and 2017, earnings per share increased by 59% to $0.65 and operating cash flow per share by 2,260% to $2.0 per share. We also note that free cash flow per share increased from a negative number in 2010 to $1.26 per share. This constitutes good progress.

Return on invested capital (after tax profit divided by total equity plus debt) has averaged only 5.4% for the past 5 years, well below the company’s cost of capital. It remains a challenge for the CEO to lift this performance, but when the large acquisitions of 2017 are fully incorporated, the returns on capital should also improve.

Balance sheet in reasonable order

The company had shareholders' equity of $1.64 billion by the end of March 2018, total debt of $2.0 billion and cash of $32 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA totalled 3.47 times and the debt to capital ratio was 54.9%. Interest cover is reasonable at 3.8 times. The company states that at the end of March 2018, its debt ratios (based on the covenant formulas) were well below covenant limits.

Risks on the horizon

Large acquisitions always carry the risk of disappointment. However, the company is experienced in the acquisition of fuel distribution businesses and also knows the Canadian landscape very well. Early indications are that the two large acquisitions of 2017 are performing well and that the company is ahead with the extraction of synergies. However, to support growth beyond 2018, the company will probably look at further acquisitions. This may well be in the U.S. market where the company only has a small presence.

Another risk is the possible disruption of crude supplies through the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Burnaby refinery. The Alberta government has threatened to limit the supply of oil if no agreement can be reached with the British Columbia government on the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The company’s management mentioned on a conference call with analysts that it is now in discussions with both the Alberta and BC governments. Parkland’s aim is to ensure it will be able to supply both its customers and its refinery with product even under a worst-case scenario.

A strong start to 2018

In the first quarter of the 2018 financial year compared to the same quarter a year earlier, revenue increased by 87% to $3.3 billion mostly as a result of the 2017 acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 119% to $153 million while adjusted distributable cash flow (operating cash flow adjusted for maintenance capital expenditures and certain items) per share increased by 75% to $0.84 per share.

The monthly dividend rose to $0.0978 per share. That represents a 3.5% increase from last year.

The Retail segment performed particularly well, with adjusted EBITDA up by 176% to $69 million. Apart from the impact of its acquisitions, the company also reported organic growth above its 3-5% target. Same-store gas volumes increased 0.1% compared to the same quarter last year, while same-store convenience sales increased 4.1%.

The company raised the guidance for 2018 EBITDA to $650 million (+/- 5%) compared to the $600 million previously indicated. Management attributes to the improved profit expectations to the early extraction of synergies from the 2017 acquisitions. Parkland now expects that to total $44 million in 2018 and $80 million annually starting 2020.

The refurbishment at the Burnaby refinery was completed in early April and the improved refining margins currently achieved will also boost profits for the year.

Reasonable valuation

We compare a range of companies involved in the refining and distribution of petroleum products to form an opinion about the valuation of Parkland.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on an EV/EBITDA ratio 8.8 times and a Price/Book value of 2.4 times. This is slightly more expensive than the peer group on the first measure and a bit cheaper on the second measure (see table). Given Parkland’s below average return on equity and EBITDA margin, we conclude this is a reasonable valuation.

However, should the company succeed in lifting its returns and margins to the level of arguably the best operator in the industry, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), then there would be room for an improvement in the valuation. This may well happen in 2018-19.

Bottom line: reasonable valuation, good growth prospects, attractive dividend

The company has taken calculated risks with its aggressive expansion in 2017. However, early indications are that the integration process is progressing well and that synergies are tracking on target.

The valuation is reasonable with good growth ahead in 2018. Longer term the company will have to make more acquisitions to sustain reasonable growth. The dividend yield of 3.8% would appear sustainable.

