Put Government On An Allowance: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

More than two decades ago, I actually held a government job for a period of three years. It was a good job - I learned a lot and got to do interesting work, for which I remain grateful to this day. But I was thinking about this experience as I read some of the comments to my podcast on the growth of U.S. debt yesterday, which brought to the surface some of the usual grouchiness of taxpayers upset that the government exceeds its bounds when it comes to spending.

Specifically, it occurred to me that my job in retrospect didn't seem all that necessary. Ironically, I was considered an "essential" employee, meaning that when the government shut down because of extreme weather, I still had to report to work. Once, when it took me hours to slog through the snow (D.C. was not known for the efficiency of its snow removal back in the '90s, and perhaps today too), I was embarrassed to walk into the office so late yet shocked to learn I was the first one to report in on the new shift. I was an international newswriter (i.e., for broadcasts aimed at overseas listeners), so by the above logic, the entire agency and its thousand or so employees weren't needed. To add insult to taxpayer injury, my pay and benefits were far superior to comparable non-governmental jobs just down the road from our offices, though ironically morale was thought to be much better in these other positions. For that reason, the most professionally ambitious staffers often left, despite the pay differential.

The reason I bring this is up is because I happened to come across a fresh-out proposal to fix Washington's spending problem. These sorts of proposals abound, but what is attractive about this one is that it is simple to grasp. Frankly, the name says it all: "The 15 Percent Solution: Defining The Affordable Level of Government." The author, Wayne Winegarden of the free-market-oriented Pacific Research Institute, calculates that the U.S. could return to the 3-4% annual GDP growth routine in days of yore (i.e., before the past two decades) by targeting spending of 15% of national income rather than the current 24% level. Indeed, he targets 25% as a reasonable figure for all governmental spending - that is, including state and local spending; today, combined governmental spending reaches 39.1% of national income.

In addition to the attractive simplicity of quantifying a spending target, it is also nice to see a clearly stated rationale for making the adjustment. I quote:

When government spending reaches excessive levels, the beneficial relationship between the government and the private economy begins to break down. As the beneficial relationship breaks down, people pay the price in terms of lost opportunities, lost incomes, and lower overall living standards."

In other words, Winegarden states (and he goes through the detailed economics of this view in the 23-page report) that spending past a certain threshold limits growth that would otherwise have provided more jobs and increased income had the money remained in private hands.

The author discusses numerous implications of his study in government affordability, the most important of which is as follows:

The first implication is that total government expenditures should be subject to a hard budget cap."

And that brings me back to my brief stint as a government worker. The agency for which I worked was founded not only with the best intentions, but I would say with strategic brilliance. It was understood during World War II that nations fighting the U.S. were getting their information from the propaganda machines of authoritarian governments. Hiring journalists was a smart way to extend the battle from the killing fields of Europe to the hearts and minds of subjugated peoples. But with greater access to sources of information - certainly today, via the Internet - it is quite possible that my former agency or others would not be seen as fitting within the level of priority implied by a hard 15% of GDP budget cap. I'm sure a survey of former government employees, if not current ones, would provide ample suggestions of suitable places to cut back.

The matter is indeed quite parallel to the financial education parents commonly offer their children. Via allowances, kids learn how to make financial decisions within a fixed budget. They can spend it all at once; accumulate the money over time in order to buy something of greater value; or save it all to apply to an even more important distant goal such as higher education. As they get older, they learn that they can increase that income and savings by getting jobs, thus learning the value and responsibility of work. Even kids with impulsive spending proclivities are not at risk of insolvency, as they cannot engage in deficit spending (unless their parents give too great of an advance on their allowance). A hard budget cap seems a great way to restrain government spending, restore growth and shore up the solvency of high-priority government programs.

--

