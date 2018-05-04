Regeneron: Like Apple In 2016, Hated But Great - And Ready To Roll

This article explains why I'm more of a fan of REGN than I have been since 2015.

Yet the stock was down again on the news, due to the minor issue (my view) of changing payment patterns from its major Big Pharma partner.

Back story -



The strong outperformance of large cap biotechs (IBB) and probably junior biotechs (XBI) from about 2010 to mid-2015 may be analogous to the run of "tech" from late 1994 to tech's mid-1998 peak: long, strong and somewhat overdone, but not a real bubble. And, set to recover both fundamentally and to cycle back into favor. Thus I have taken an approach that would have worked for a patient tech investor after the bubble broke: stay in the sector, diversify, do not be highly exposed financially to it, and then look for the future winners. As one would expect, there are bears in these woods. They have been looking for stocks with big runs that could pull a Valeant (VRX) and go down even faster than they rose. Case in point: Regeneron (REGN). Short interest was below 2 million shares in January and has risen every reporting period since, to 3.1 MM as of 4/13 (new data will be out soon). ETrade reports the float to be about 75 MM shares.



I was hinting that shorts and media allies were helping to fuel the incessant downtrend in REGN in a February article, Some Thoughts On The Continued Negative Media For Regeneron. This unplanned piece was prompted by the near-simultaneous appearance, in Bloomberg and MarketWatch, of what I tried to show were fake news hit pieces. In the conclusion, I commented:



I am not a conspiracy theorist in general. Wall Street is full of research reports on large caps (for now!) such as REGN all the time. And, coincidences have to happen; that's statistics for you. That said, I found it interesting that the Bloomberg article on Eylea and the MarketWatch article ran the same day, and I have questions about the veracity and tone of each of them.

Now that REGN has reported Q1 and held its conference call, it has in effect responded to the three charges from those two articles.

REGN counters

The Bloomberg article, though a bit long, was based entirely on a small number of cases of irritation of the eye following Eylea administration. REGN noted that this little spate of a known complication has returned to background levels. Better, here's how Eylea did in Q1, when bears were growling as promoted by the Bloomberg article:

In the U.S., EYLEA net sales were $984 million, which represented about 70% of the overall branded market. Our dollar share of the branded market increased slightly year-over-year.

So much for that controversy.

Also, one of the two points of the bearish MarketWatch report was (link is to MarketWatch since my article is behind a PRO firewall):

[Canaccord] analysts led by John Newman said they were concerned about the company's decision to no longer provide guidance for Eylea, a treatment for macular degeneration and other eye diseases, that has been a core revenue component for some time.

They may have been concerned, but I pointed out that drug companies generally provide overall guidance, not product-specific guidance. In any case, Canaccord may have professed concern (their concern was no doubt accepted gratefully by REGN), but the reality was that no concern was needed. These were the Eylea results:

US: $984 MM, up 15% yoy

Ex-US, marketed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), $624 MM, up 29% yoy; REGN received $232 MM from that for its share of the profits (see 10-Q, p. 11 for details).

So Eylea is doing very well, indeed, and has growth possibilities in diabetic eye disease that could be significant.

The other point that the MarketWatch report made was about concerns that Dupixent sales for its only current indication, atopic dermatitis, would not be very large for a few years, because Canaccord alleged that the pediatric market was where the big opportunity was, and approval there would take quite some time. I debunked that point in my February article, and nothing has changed that view.

Dupixent actually may be doing very well (time will tell)

Whether it is a statin to bring cholesterol levels down, an antihypertensive to do the same for blood pressure, or a patch to bring hormone levels up, the biggest profit for a drug comes just as it does for the manufacturer of an iPhone or a Lexus: repeat sales. It's much less expensive to sell a satisfied customer the latest-greatest version of a product you have already sold them the first time than to find a new buyer. Also, satisfied users tell other potential customers that the product, a drug in this case, "works" for them. With that background, note the comments on Dupixent from the conference call, first from the new head of Commercial operations in her prepared remarks and then her response to a question:

Underlying demand continues to be strong with total prescriptions, as well as the number of patients on treatment, up approximately 25% sequentially from the last quarter. Over 500 new patients were added each week during the quarter... ...we see patients 90% of the time get refills after their first script... looking over a longer period of time... over the course of time since launch, patients on therapy over that duration at 83%.

Dr. Yancopoulos added perspective to the comment with one of his own:

And we should just reinforce that once you try to look across other agents at what the persistence rates are over the course of the year, these numbers are really quite impressive and speak to the need and how satisfied patients are with the treatment.

So I question whether the severe sell-off in REGN following partner Sanofi's (SNY) report of a "miss" of Dupixent sales was justified. The entire pharma industry has seen the supply chain lower its inventory levels, but what counts in a drug's launch, persistence of patients on therapy, and of course newer indications.

So what gives here? Is the company just a one trick pony (Eylea), with that trick doomed to soon fold when newer, allegedly superior competitors enter the market in or around late 2019 or 2020? I don't know. I'm skeptical about the ease of dethroning Eylea. And, I like Dupixent a lot; Praluent might grow; and I find the pipeline impressive aside from fasinumab, though it's just a pipeline (i.e., just hope) and not marketed products.

One clue to what is going on with REGN's stock may come from a Leerink question, which I suspect reflects a Street view that REGN just does not "play" the way the Street wants it to.

REGN thinks different

The Leerink analyst, Dr. Geoffrey Porges, put it bluntly:

Len, the question is, could you address some of what are now shibboleths of Regeneron? Things like no long-term guidance, no buybacks or dividends, no price increases, no product acquisitions. Given the fact that the company has lost more than 40% of its value over the last year, are you and the board reconsidering any of these sacred cows?

I see Dr. Porges as saying that the Street wants candy. It wants fees from "advising" on acquisitions. It wants buybacks. (Actually, REGN shrank diluted shares outstanding a tiny bit yoy.) It wants REGN to do its work for them.

Dr. Schleifer, the founder and CEO, was not amused. This was a part of his response, first about acquisitions (emphasis added):

We have 6 approved drugs and 17 in the clinic. We have what I think of as one of the most prolific R&D engines in the industry. And we are not nearly as desperate as other companies are to fill up gaps in the pipeline, so it would be sort of senseless for us to compete in the market where people are dramatically over-paying and we have a tremendous pipeline of our own.

And, cutting to the chase of what looks close to open hostility to the Street, Dr. Schleifer went to say:

In terms of guidance, we try and give guidance where the knowledge is asymmetric. But we don't think, Geoff, to be frank, it's our job to try and guess things that we don't have any more information about than you guys have, and we also don't want to spend a lot of our internal team's intellectual horsepower trying to guess what a given number of patients will be. That's kind of why you guys are overpaid. You are supposed to make those guesses.

Ha! And maybe, "aha." Maybe this is one reason REGN has just seen its stock price collapse. Maybe the Street is punishing it for not playing nicer with it. Just a thought.



That brings the Apple (AAPL) analogy to mind.

Sometimes it's OK to "dis" the Street, but you have to be tough

Steve Jobs famously looked down on Wall Street. He considered dividends and buybacks to be bribes. His successor as CEO, Tim Cook, is more shareholder-friendly, but despite AAPL's immense wealth and free cash flows, it simply refuses to do much more than the occasional billion dollar acquisition (Beats, Authentec, etc.). Even those may or may not have involved fees to brokerage firms. Mostly, AAPL does smaller deals of private companies, which also may or may not be brought to it by Wall Street. Also similar to REGN, at least until the whole era of capital return by AAPL (since 2012), AAPL was debt-free, removing another source of income to the Street. It's possible that AAPL will now stop issuing debt. If you wonder why AAPL often moves in great waves out of sync with the Street, you may wish to think about how stocks get "hot" and how they do not. AAPL has succeeded in spite of Wall Street, not via the acquisition game.

REGN is now under a cloud because it is back where it was about 4 years ago. That is similar to AAPL in 2016, as this 5-year chart shows:

AAPL data by YCharts

Following its double top in 2012, AAPL proceeded to churn for 4 years. I wrote a few pieces on the stock in 2015, pointing out that investors were undervaluing it relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) or DJIA (DIA).

I see the same thing here, granted of the businesses are different. Both AAPL and REGN come up with their own products. Of course, having been a commercial success in the 1970s, AAPL never quite needed to find a senior partner after Steve Jobs returned; a helping hand from Microsoft (MSFT) was enough. That's a structural difference that weighs on REGN, given SNY's several inadequacies (my opinion).

However, the essential similarity remains. AAPL has been a giant-slayer going back to its challenge to IBM in the 1980s. Who remembers this picture?:

Of course, Jobs was soon gone from AAPL. REGN is led by people who are much more like the more mature Jobs of his second act at AAPL. But the spirit of innovation, differentiation and organic growth that typified AAPL's improbable climb to the top of the heap is visible at REGN. This company has prevailed against a giant, as AAPL has done:



In little more than 6 years, REGN has taken Eylea from an implausible challenger to Lucentis and off-label Avastin, marketed by the two mighty Swiss giants Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS), and defeated them both in dollar volume of sales. Eylea is now, in only 6+ years on the US market (less than that ex-US), one of the world's best-selling drugs.

Going forward, Dupixent could very well be exactly what REGN says it is, a "pipeline in a product." While REGN is admitting that its late-stage candidate fasinumab is what I have warned it is, i.e. "high-risk" (an industry catchword usually meaning a bad investment), REGN with partner SNY brought three novel biologics to market in the 2015-7 time frame, and has a PDUFA date this October for a 4th. That one, a PD-1 inhibitor called cemiplimab, is hoped by REGN to be another "pipeline in a product." This number of novel products is also reminiscent of the slew of software and hardware products that AAPL brought out from about 2000 for the next several years. How many novel, internally-developed major products have Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), BMS (BMY), etc. brought to market in that time frame?

So my takeaway is that it was encouraging, even heartwarming, for REGN's CEO to tell the analyst to stop whining and do his job, that REGN is doing just fine in its basic business of inventing and developing drugs. The implied message, which has always been that of AAPL as well, is that the products do the talking, and eventually the stock will follow. It's no surprise to me that the world's most successful value investor, Warren Buffett, has chosen AAPL as his lead investment vehicle. He bought it mostly at the same prices and around the time I was reminding people that AAPL was cheap relative to the market, had numerous strengths that were being ignored, and would likely move up to fair value - but at an unpredictable time.

That's how I feel about REGN now.

Concluding remarks: risks and summary

Risk management trumps all in investing in my book. The momentum versus value game for a growth stock is beyond tricky. So while I added more REGN Thursday, my share count in it is far below what it was in 2015 at the peak; and at a lower average basis. So I'm not betting the farm by any means. Most of my money is in cash and bonds; as for stocks, most is in dividend-paying blue chips or light blue chips. REGN has risks of various sorts, as it describes in its 10-K and elsewhere. I am not an investment adviser, and I'm also not gifted with knowledge of the future. Please think carefully about downside risks of owning REGN.

However, I like REGN more now. I think the AAPL analogy is reasonable, understanding it's just an analogy. As was the case for AAPL before it became a Dow stock, REGN is not an institutional favorite, does not pay a dividend, does not like debt, does not do large deals, etc. All it does is invent internally, and develop, on its own or with SNY, a large number of fine products. Based on Friday's ETrade data, these are the Street's projections for non-GAAP EPS:

2018: $18.57

2019: $21.05

2020: $23.30

2021: $27.59.

Not bad for a debt-free company that the shorts have been ramping their attack on. If it delivers on that growth, with continued pipeline productivity, this is a story I'm happy just owning long term while traders trade.

In conclusion, the battle is joined. In one corner, a prolific drug developer and highly successful marketer, REGN. In the other corner, an investment community that has its own priorities and viewpoints.

At the end of the conference call, the final question did not go through due to a technical malfunction. Rather than go to another questioner for the last question, REGN's CEO, possibly disgusted with the way the questioning went and the way the Street has been treating the stock, handled things this way:

Geoff Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc. Hey, guys. Leonard S. Schleifer - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hello? We didn't hear you. Great last question. [Note his sarcasm.]



So, instead of asking for a different final question, Dr. Schleifer went on to conclude the Q&A this way:

Well, let me ask the question for Geoff. That was a great quarter, Len. Thanks very much for all that and it's fairly self-explanatory. All right. I think that wraps it up.

Again, I have to laugh. This is my sort of CEO. He was flipping the bird to an investment community that has been doing the same to his stock. We do not know how things will come out, but this is the sort of company, like AAPL, that sticks to its guns and does what it thinks best for the long term, and just lets the Street stew in its juices.

Carefully, understanding there is no guarantee if and when biotech will return to favor, and understanding that Fed tightening cycles provide headwinds to equity valuations, I'm in the mood to continue to dip into cash reserves to vote for REGN here against the Street, and against the shorts.

Your views may differ, and that's what makes for good two-way markets.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

