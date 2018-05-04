Pitney Bowes: Deep Value And High Yield

I'm always looking to find stocks to recommend to value investors, whether it be a name trading at a significant discount or a stock that produces strong income. Recently, one name I've had my eye on is Pitney Bowes (PBI), which has pulled back quite significantly after its Q1 earnings report, sending its dividend yield through the roof. With shares closing Thursday at a new 52-week low as seen in the chart below, I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for investors.

For those that are unfamiliar with the name, it is a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data. The company will have three main segments after it completes a deal that I'll discuss later - those being Commerce Services, Small & Medium Business Solutions, and Software Solutions. You can read a more thorough profile here.

The fourth segment is Production Mail, which generated a little less than 10% of the company's Q1 revenue. The company recently announced a deal to sell this segment to Platinum Equity for $361 million, resulting in proceeds of $270 million, most of which will be used to pay down debt. With that said, let's look at some of the opportunities presented here:

Strong cash flow yields to high yield.

If we take a look at the 10-K filing for the year ended 2017, the company has averaged about $3.5 billion in revenues per year. While earnings per share have been more volatile, all three years have produced profits, the latest of which was $261 million. Management is guiding for constant currency revenue growth in the low double digits this year.

But when it comes to income for investors, many will focus on cash flow. Over the three year period, cash produced by operations has been a little more than $500 million per year on average, with capital expenditures being about $165 million per. Free cash flow guidance for this year is $300 million to $350 million, so right in that same ballpark.

A couple of years ago, the company cut its annual dividend to $0.75 per share, which it has maintained since, but don't forget we're now talking about a stock at $8.55. In 2017, total dividend payments were a little less than $140 million, so the dividend looks good with free cash flow being more than double that amount. In fact, some investors may actually argue for a dividend raise currently, but management is more focused on the balance sheet. Let's take a look there next.

The debt situation:

Perhaps those critical of the company will look at the balance sheet. At the end of 2017, the company had about $1.05 billion in cash and short term investments, yet more than $3.8 billion of total debt. Don't fear, however, as there was also about $2 billion worth of inventory and receivables (short and long term). I've pasted the debt table from the 10-K below, crossing out the March 2018 notes that have since been repaid. As of writing, the 10-Q quarterly filing is not out.

(Source: 10-K filing linked above)

I really don't see any financial trouble here, especially since at least a third of the debt isn't due for more than 5 years. The company will use the announced sale proceeds to further improve the situation here, and there isn't any major debt due for nearly a year. Plus, the company is still producing extra cash flow after dividend payments, so that definitely helps.

A stock that's really undervalued:

Based on the latest close, we're looking at a market cap of $1.6 billion, which is less than half of projected revenues (even after factoring in the sale) for 2018. Part of the reason for the stock's fall in my opinion is the recent cut to adjusted EPS guidance. After $1.41 last year, management was originally looking for $1.40 to $1.55 this year, but as Q1 earnings slide 20 shows us, the new forecast is $1.15 to $1.30. Remember though that most of this change is due to the impact of the sale. That puts the stock at about 7 times adjusted earnings.



To see what other firms in the space trade at, I took a look at Morningstar's competitor analysis. The overall segment trades at an average of 0.8 times sales and nearly 20 times earnings, compared to less than 0.5 and 7 for Pitney Bowes, respectively. Revenue growth in the low double digits will be more than above industry average this year, while the stock's dividend yield is roughly four times the average.



Now if we look at what street analysts have to say, found in the "projected revenues" link above, the average rating is basically a buy, with the average target of $15.20 and a range of $10 to $18. In fact, as seen in the two news headlines below, two targets were cut after earnings, but they represent considerable upside. Even if we cut that $15 target by 25%, you'd still be looking at a price that's 40% higher than Thursday's close.

(Source: StreetInsider PBI news page)

Two significant opportunities:

Beyond the income potential, I think there are two major items that could cause the stock to jump, beyond just a normal rebound. The first would be an activist investor seeing this name trading at a huge discount to its space, and trying to encourage an outright sale or breakup. With the valuation metrics I presented above, this seems like a possibility.

A second item would be a large share repurchase plan, beyond the small amount that remained on the current plan at the end of 2017. Just take a look at the financial impact. The company is currently borrowing at around 5%-6% per year pre-tax, yet the annual dividend yield is nearly 9%. Buying back the stock would actually save more on dividend payments than it would cost in interest payments. The company could save tens of millions here if the buyback is large enough. This would be a major statement from management that it feels the stock is undervalued, and could definitely help put a floor under the stock. An activist could also argue this angle.

Final thoughts:

I've been researching some high yield names for an income portfolio in an IRA that I'll be divvying up in the coming months, and Pitney Bowes came across my radar last month. Recently, the stock has fallen after cutting its adjusted earnings forecast, but that's mainly because it is selling a business segment. Overall, management is still guiding for low double digit revenue growth, and the dividend yield is almost 9%.

Management is currently involved in reducing the company's overall debt pile, but there might be an opportunity to keep the debt and instead buyback shares at these levels. Perhaps we'll see an activist come in with that angle, or try to push for a sale of a company that many see as considerably undervalued. With a tremendous dividend yield that is extremely safe, investors have an intriguing opportunity here. I think the recent pullback is extremely overdone, so Pitney Bowes looks like a top pick moving forward.

