Appian: Deceleration Looms Large

The company is still guiding to just 14-16% total growth for FY18, implying even further deceleration in the back half of the year.

Despite the upside to conservative expectations, Appian showed serious sequential deceleration in the quarter, with only 35% y/y growth versus the 50% growth it saw in Q4.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is coming up on the one-year anniversary of its IPO, and by all objective measures, the IPO seems to have been a smashing success. Pricing at $12 per share in late May, the company has emerged one year later at almost 3x the price. After trading sideways for a bit this year, Appian's recent Q1 earnings have helped to lift the stock closer again to $30.

APPN data by YCharts

Yet, despite the market and Wall Street's warm reception to Appian throughout its life as a public company, I still struggle to find justification for its ultrahigh valuation. A quick gut check - after jumping ~4% in reaction to earnings and settling at $29.50, Appian currently has a market cap of $1.78 billion. Netting off the company's $61 million of cash on the balance sheet, Appian is sitting at an enterprise value of $1.72 billion.

The company recently refreshed its guidance for FY18, now calling for $201-205 million in revenues, or a growth range of 14-16% y/y. Against this guidance range, Appian trades at an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 8.4x, as shown in the chart above. Make no mistake - this is a premium multiple, far above where the average SaaS company trades at around 6-7x forward revenues. Growth in the mid-teens is nothing to be excited about. Appian has seen >30% growth in each of the three quarters it's reported since going public, but the reversion to growth in the mid-teens (Appian's historical growth rate in FY16 was about 20%, so it seems its hyper-growth phase is coming to a swift end) gives investors a lot less to be excited about. This is a stock with average prospects trading at an above-average valuation.

Appian's small-cap nature and the fact that it's a less well-known stock have perhaps allowed it to escape demanding comparisons and retain its premium valuation. But just for some perspective, there are much better investments to make for a much better price in the SaaS software sector. Appian's enterprise value of ~$1.7 billion is approximately equal to that of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), which has taken a beating after it announced a sales re-org and a change in its go-to-market approach. For that same enterprise value of $1.7 billion, Cloudera is guiding to ~$440 million in revenues this year (more than twice Appian's scale), and is appropriately trading at a forward revenue multiple of 3.8x.

There's no reason, in my opinion, to chase such a premium-valued stock upward. Appian has middling prospects - yes, its low-code BPM software platform has earned strong recognition from customers, but it's unclear how large its TAM is and how much room Appian has left to grow. Clearly, the company is baking in a serious slowdown into its forecast as soon as this year.

Appian remains a company to avoid at all costs. An unexplained enthusiasm has buoyed the stock for far too long, and in a market that is seeing increased volatility, the rotation to value stocks can hurt names like Appian especially hard.

Q1 download: fifteen points of deceleration from last quarter, topped with a worsening revenue mix

In looking at Appian's results, it's almost irrelevant that the company beat expectations when we look at how much its growth has decelerated from the last quarter. Again, the bearish thesis on Appian isn't that the company is doomed from a fundamental perspective - it's a pure valuation argument, and with these kind of financials, Appian deserves a far less optimistic valuation.

Here's a look at the full Q1 results:

Figure 1. Appian Q1 earnings

Source: Appian investor relations

Total revenues grew 35% y/y to $51.7 million, far ahead of consensus expectations of $38.2 million. But we have to ask ourselves - even if Appian exceeded conservative expectations and its own conservative guidance, do we like the fact that its growth decelerated fifteen points from the 50% y/y growth we saw in Q4? A 50% growth stock might be worth 8.5x forward revenues, but a 35% grower probably isn't, and a 14-16% grower (as Appian's guidance would suggest) certainly is not. Given the fifteen points of deceleration this quarter, it does seem that Appian's low-growth guidance scenario for this year will be a reality - the FY18 guidance itself barely moved up from the midpoint of $199 million that the company issued in Q4.

Another fact I've always been skeptical of with Appian's results is subscription revenue growth, which is responsible for the majority of its gross margin, has always been much lower than its professional services growth, which is essentially performed at cost (there's a stark difference between the value of these two revenue streams - subscription revenues carried a sky-high 90% gross margin in the quarter, while professional services carried only 26% gross margin). During this quarter, Appian's subscription revenues grew only 26% y/y to $27.0 million, while professional services grew 47% y/y to $24.7 million.

This also means that Appian's revenue mix has continued to tilt more heavily in favor of professional services, lowering its overall gross margin. This quarter, subscriptions contributed just 52% of total revenues (professional services made up the full remaining 48%), while in 1Q17, the mix had been 56-44. This has devastating impacts on gross margin - Appian achieved gross margin of just 57.2% this quarter versus 66.9% in the year-ago quarter. Its gross margin is already one of the lowest in the SaaS sector, another reason why this company can't possibly be worth >8x forward revenues.

Meanwhile, operating losses have nearly tripled to -$10.2 million, representing a -20% operating margin versus just -9% in 1Q17. This is a company that keeps driving itself into a deeper and deeper hole.

Another harrowing fact - Appian's free cash flow in the quarter was -$14.9 million, whereas FCF had been positive $3.6 million in 1Q17. Appian's relatively lower operating losses and positive cash flows had been one of the reasons supporting a higher valuation for the stock - but with the reversion to negative FCF, Appian is starting to look like an average SaaS company with average growth, the usual loss margins, and a much worse gross margin and revenue mix.

With just $60.9 million of cash left on its balance sheet, if Appian's current FCF run rate continues (in all likelihood, given current trends, it's likely to worsen), this implies that the company has just one year left of liquidity. Of course, unlike other cash-strapped tech companies like Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR), Appian has plenty of capital-raising options, with its high stock price (the very subject of this article) creating the possibility of a lucrative secondary offering. A debt raise is also possible, given its balance sheet is currently clean. Convertible debt has been a popular option among high-growth SaaS companies, and one was recently executed by Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI), which went public around the same time as Appian.

Despite this, the market doesn't like thin balance sheets nor the possibility of dilutive capital raising strategies. Appian's worsening FCF and cash limitations are going to become a more glaring problem in the near future.

Final thoughts

Appian remains a company to avoid. Undue optimism has lifted the stock for most of its life as a public company, but as the company reverts into deceleration mode with an expected growth rate of just 14-16% this year, sentiment on the stock can quickly turn negative. After all, Appian's investors are used to seeing 40-50% growth on a quarterly basis.

There are many higher-quality names in the software sector's batch of 2017 and 2018 IPOs. With this in mind, I expect enthusiasm for Appian to fade going into the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.