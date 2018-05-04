PerkinElmer Lagging A Bit

It has been a so-so year thus far for PerkinElmer (PKI), and that has been true for many other life sciences companies as well. ThermoFisher (TMO) and Danaher (DHR) have been stronger (with just under double-digit returns year to date), but Waters (WAT) and Mettler Toledo (MTD) have been weaker, and PerkeinElmer has at least kept pace with the S&P 500.

While I like PerkinElmer’s biopharma, diagnostics, and food safety businesses for the long term, the underlying performance for 2018 looks like it is on pace for “good, not great”. With the shares trading a little below my typical hurdle rate but still offering a high single-digit estimated annualized return, I’d call this is a “high-interest hold” at this point.

Mixed Trends, But The Core Drivers Appear To Be Intact

All told, PerkinElmer’s first quarter was okay. While management talked of pro-forma organic revenue growth of 6%, that’s not the typical way organic revenue growth is calculated and the usual method results in a growth rate a little above 4% - basically in line with expectations. That 4% growth figure was also weaker than the 7% growth posted by Thermo and the better than 5% posted by Danaher, while Waters posted just 2% growth this quarter.

Diagnostics revenue was up a little under 4% on an organic basis, but EUROIMMUN continues to grow at a mid-teens internal organic rate and pushed the Diagnostics grow rate over 7% if you accept/use management’s pro forma methodology. While the applied genomics business was a little weak on a tougher comp, the infectious disease business remains strong. Segment earnings rose 16%, with a greater than eight point year-over-year reduction in margin as EUROIMMUN is brought into the fold.

The Discovery and Analytical Solutions business (or DAS) saw organic growth just a bit under 5%. Biopharma remained strong here, with revenue up in the high single digits, though ThermoFisher reported double-digit growth in this category. Academic end-markets picked up a little momentum sequentially (up yoy at a mid-single-digit rate), while food slowed (still up mid-single-digits) and industrial and environmental were both noticeably weaker on a sequential basis, with environmental still up mid-single-digits, but industrial down 1% on order timing and weaker revenue from customers in the chemical sector. Margin expanded 50bp, with segment income rising 13%.

Industrial Concerns Loom Here Too

It’s not just the traditional industrial stocks that are exposed to growing concerns about slowing end-markets. Most life science tool companies have some exposure to industrial end-markets, with that exposure ranging from around 15% to 20% at Thermo to around 30% at PerkinElmer and Danaher to upwards of 45% to 50% at Agilent (A) and Mettler Toledo.

Oil/gas and chemical companies typically make up the bulk of this exposure, with companies using these tools to characterize test samples and production, maintain quality control, and develop/test new products and production techniques. On the whole, the takeaway from most companies exposed to the petrochemical sector has been that demand is still quite healthy, with companies making up for lost time and spending to keep up with production growth. Even so, weakening PMI trends in the U.S. and Europe are a modest concern at this point.

Revenue growth from PerkinElmer’s food business decelerated somewhat from the fourth quarter, but this remains an attractive long-term business to watch. Emerging market food producers are increasingly investing in testing to reassure consumers and support/build their brand reputation (many supermarkets in China commission their own food safety testing as a competitive service differentiator), and PerkinElmer already enjoys good market footholds in markets like China and India. I’d also note the possibility of longer-term growth in the U.S., as the U.S. tests only a tiny fraction of food imports (versus Japan which tests virtually 100%).

Diagnostics Should Drive Better Results, But Bioproduction Investments Could Make Sense

With the EUROIMMUN deal done, not to mention the acquisition of Tulip in India, PerkinElmer has made significant investments in building up its diagnostics business. Given how well diagnostics have performed for companies like Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Danaher over the years, this looks like a rational strategic decision. Moreover, I believe EUROIMMUN and Tulip are both growth assets, leveraged as they are to China and India respectively, and with good growth potential in autoimmune, infectious disease, and allergy testing. I believe autoimmune and allergy testing in particular can be significant growth opportunities in China, as rising standards of living are bringing more attention to these issues (which are perhaps being exacerbated by China’s air pollution issues).

PerkinElmer also has a reasonably strong position in life sciences R&D, and funding for biomedical research at both the academic and biopharma levels looks reasonably healthy today. If there were one area I might like to see PerkinElmer build up, it would be in bioproduction – tools, equipment, consumables, and services used to produce biological products like antibodies. There are over 100 biosimilars in development for just the top seven biological drugs on the market, and I believe bioproduction is going to offer good growth for the next decade as biosimilars take off. Still, given PerkinElmer’s recent investments in diagnostics and its current liquidity situation, this likely won’t be a near-term priority.

Also on the subject of diagnostics, I’d note that a feasibility test of PerkinElmer’s Vanadis non-invasive prenatal test assay for T21 was published in Nature in March. This study showed better than a 99% sensitivity rate with a high selectivity rate as well (only 0.15% false positives). Although encouraging, it would seem that the small group of women tested had an unusually high overall prevalence rate of T21 making wonder whether this was an artificially enriched sample group. I’d also note that while the technology should be applicable to other trisomies, only T21 was tested.

It’s hard to say at this point how big the Vanadis test could be. I know some bullish analysts think it is a $1 billion-plus opportunity, but I think PerkinElmer is likely to price this at a meaningful discount to other next-gen NIPT tests and it will likely be most successful in China and Europe. I’d also note that, as far as I understand, the test has to be run on PKI’s Operetta imaging system – an expensive system that may limit uptake when competing systems use Illumina’s (ILMN) NextSeq and/or MiSeq (which can also run many other tests).

The Opportunity

I’m mostly just fine tuning my estimates at this point for PerkinElmer, and I still believe that long-term revenue growth around 6% a year and long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits is plausible. With a 9% discount rate, that gets me to a fair value of about $68 – just a little under today’s price, but still offering high single-digit expected returns.

The Bottom Line

I’m not in a rush to buy PerkinElmer. I think the EUROIMMUN and Tulip deals will definitely improve the company’s long-term growth profile, and I’m bullish as well on the OneSource lab management service business. But with some potential challenges in growth/margins for 2018 and with the recent weakness in the market bringing many stocks back to more interesting valuations, I’m inclined to wait for a better opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.