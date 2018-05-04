Harsco's Restructuring And Improving Commodity Markets Have Boosted Results

Choosing the "right" EV/EBTIDA multiple for Harsco is a subjective process, but I believe a range of 8.5x to 10x, supporting a fair value of $25 to $30 is reasonable.

Top-line growth in the Metals and Minerals business has slowed, but the margins are healthy and Harsco is transitioning from restructuring to long-term growth.

It has been a painful process, but Harsco’s (HSC) share price is almost back to where it was five years ago and up sharply from sub-$4 lows two years back from today. Much better operating conditions for Harsco’s steel mill customers have certainly helped, and the shares have somewhat mirrored steel producers like U.S. Steel (X) and ArcelorMittal (MT) over the last two years, but I wouldn’t undersell the company’s committed efforts to exit bad contracts and restructure the business for better margins.

Now Harsco is looking at a healthy (albeit probably peaking) steel sector and significant recovery growth in heat exchanger demand. The Rail business isn’t doing particularly well, but that is not so surprising and remains a long-term project. Valuation is tricky, as I’ll discuss later, but I believe you could make a relative valuation argument to support a higher share price from here.

A Pretty Good First Quarter

Harsco is not well-covered by the Street (I believe it is followed by just two sell-side firms), but the company has continued to surpass expectations.

Revenue rose 10% as reported, but was up closer to 4% on a constant currency basis. Revenue was basically flat in the Metals & Minerals business (again on a constant currency basis) as customer volume growth (up 2%) was offset by some slightly weaker performance with nickel and applied products. Rail was down more than 2%, but Industrial showed strong 26% growth as Harsco continues to see strong demand for its heat exchangers and improving (albeit not quite as strong as heat exchangers) demand for its grating/walkway products.

Harsco continues to reap the benefits of past margin improvement and restructuring efforts, as well as basic operating leverage. Gross margin improved more than a point from the year-ago period, while operating income rose 28%. The margin in the M&M business was basically flat, but Industrial saw more than 10 points of margin expansion (largely volume-driven) that more than offset the seven points of margin erosion in the rail basis.

With a stronger outlook for operating income and cash flow, Harsco announced a $75 million buyback program. If the company were to completely execute the buyback at current prices, it would reduce the share count by about 4% (not including future stock options). While I’d personally prefer to see some debt reduction, management has used swaps to create an effective fixed rate for about half of its debt and the company’s balance sheet is in okay shape.

How Much Better Can M&M Get?

The big story at Harsco in recent years was Project Orion, Harsco’s comprehensive effort to rework or exit underperforming contracts with steel mills. That process is largely over, but Harsco still holds roughly 15% market share outside of China (as measured by liquid tons of steel). The Chinese market is not necessarily all that appealing today to Harsco because of pricing, but markets like India do still offer some worthwhile long-term upside. In the near term, stronger prices for steel have led to increased production and with that, many of Harsco’s clients (like ArcelorMittal) are finally seeing healthy utilization rates. Even so, I wouldn’t expect tremendous volume growth from here.

With contract functions like on-site logistics, slag management, and metal and scrap reclamation largely ironed out, I believe Harsco can focus more attention on supporting and growing its applied products business. This business contributes about 20% of segment revenue and there are ongoing growth opportunities in areas like fertilizer, road construction material, abrasives, and roofing granules.

Heat Exchangers Leveraging Natural Gas Production And Driving Industrial

As is the case for Chart Industries (GTLS), Harsco is benefiting from renewed growth in U.S. onshore natural gas production. Before natural gas can be injected into pipelines, it has to be processed and conditioned to remove contaminants and separate out higher-value products and this requires heat exchangers. With 2018 looking like a record year for natural gas production in the U.S., management is now expecting more than 30% yoy growth in heat exchangers for 2018.

Harsco’s other Industrial products have a more mixed outlook. Heat exchangers are back up to about half of segment revenue, but the IKG industrial grating business contributes more than a third of the segment’s revenue, largely in non-residential construction subsectors like factories. Non-residential construction does appear to be slowing, but this business does seem to be seeing some initial signs of recovery in offshore energy – a market that was once meaningful for this business before the steep energy downturn.

Harsco’s boilers and water heater business is still more of a throw-in. It serves a worthwhile market with products like condensing boilers (where it competes with A.O. Smith (AOS)) and it has launched some tankless commercial water heater products, but we’re still talking about a business that generates about $12 million a quarter in revenue (out of more than $400 million in total revenue).

The Opportunity

I believe Harsco has improved its M&M business to a point where it can once again focus on growth opportunities – whether that means expanding its business with existing steel mill clients, adding new clients, or bolstering its applied product operations. I think steel production growth will be limited and the impact of nickel prices is significant, hard-to-predict variable, but I think this business is firmly back on its feet.

I likewise believe the U.S. onshore recovery/expansion in natural gas production can support the heat exchanger business at least through 2018 and likely beyond; particularly if the U.S. moves forward with LNG export facilities. As for the rail business, I think the company pursued some bad contracts (particularly the Swiss Rail) deals at a time when it was trying to generate business outside of its struggling M&M operations and I think it’s going to take many more years for the company’s attempts to address the sizable “maintenance of way” opportunity to pay any real dividends.

Valuation is problematic for a stock like Harsco. Not unlike the steel companies it serves, discounted free cash flow really doesn’t help much – if you can buy shares below their apparent fair DCF value, you know the stock is either really out of favor or you’ve significantly misestimated the cash flows.

EV/EBITDA is the preferred approach, but deciding upon the “right” multiple is not easy. Harsco’s average forward multiple was around 6.5x, but that was largely during a time when operating margins were often around 5%. Now operating margins are in the high single digits and moving higher. If Harsco were treated like any other industrial company, its current margins would arguably support a forward EBITDA multiple of 10x. Likewise, I’d note that while industrial companies as a whole used to typically trade around 10x forward EBITDA, that multiple has moved up to over 12x. Some of this is a byproduct of better margins across the sector, and some of it is a byproduct of investor enthusiasm. In any case, if I add two points to Harsco’s “traditional” multiple, an 8.5x multiple would support a fair value of around $25 (while a 10x multiple pushes the fair value to over $30).

The Bottom Line

Much as I like discounted cash flow, it’s not always the best tool for all jobs. Likewise, while I don’t really like relative valuation calls, to some extent that is how the market operates in the short-to-medium term. Imprecise as it may be, I think $25 to $30 is a decent valuation range right now, and although the M&M business probably won’t see dynamic revenue growth, the overall outlook for the business seems pretty strong now.

