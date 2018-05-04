North American Palladium's (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jim Gallagher - President and CEO

Timothy Hill - VP, Finance and CFO

David Peck - VP, Exploration

Analysts

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to North American Palladium First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded today, Friday, May 4th, 2018.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jim Gallagher, President and CEO of North American Palladium. Please go ahead Mr. Gallagher.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, operator, and good morning. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Before we begin this morning, I am required to mention that we might make some forward-looking statements. All mining involves a number of inherent risks, as a result we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer. I would also like to mention, all dollar amount shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Tim Hill; and our Vice President of Exploration, David Peck. This morning I will go through some of the operating highlights from the quarter as well as provide an update on the palladium market. Following that, Tim will take us through the financials and Dave will provide an update on our exploration program. We will take questions at the end.

Our safety record continues to improve with the total recordable injury frequency for the quarter of 1.8 against an Ontario mining industry average of approximately 3.5. We have had zero lost time injuries during the year with almost 700 employees and contractors on-site. Very proud of this achievement.

We continue to see sustained profitability this quarter improving significantly on all operational and key financial performance indicators over this time last year. Underground production has become predictable and consistent and averaged just over 6,300 tons per day for the quarter. This should gradually increase throughout the year as we bring more of the lower grade reserves in the upper part of the mine back into production.

This quarter, production began in the Sheriff Pit, which produced almost 128,000 tons at a grade of 1.3 grams of palladium per ton. Total tons milled increased this quarter due to the return to full-time milling, supplemented by increased underground production, Sheriff Pit ore and additional surface stockpile tonnage.

As you can see from our operating highlights slide, our performance continues to improve relative to the same quarter last year. Over and all an additional 563,000 tons were milled this quarter compared to Q1 2017.

Underground ore mined at LDI was almost 570,000 tonnes at an average palladium grade of 3.3 grams per ton. The increase in ton mined is a result of the company's transition to the sublevel shrinkage mining method in the lower Offset South zone as well as returning to milling the lower grade resources in the upper part of the mine.

Payable palladium production was approximately 57,000 ounces. The all-in sustaining costs for the quarter was $709 per ounce compared to $765 per ounce for the same period in 2017.

Underground production continues to improve and in fact, we had our best month of underground production in March averaging 6,674 tons per day. This quarter underground mining costs per ton decreased to $39 compared to $56 per ton for the same period in 2017.

Underground cost per ton mined continues to decrease as the underground production rate increases. We expect underground cost to remain under $40 per ton for the rest of the year maintaining NAP's position as one of the lowest cost mines in Canada.

A quick update on some of our projects. Pleased to report that we have made very good progress on the Sherriff Pit having completed almost 460,000 tons of waste stripping. Initial ore production in the quarter it was 170 -- sorry 127,000 tons and approximately 1.3 grams per ton. The pit is expected to produce better grade and higher tonnages in the second half of this year.

Progress continues on the ongoing Tailings Dam construction and the foundation work is almost complete for the new Tailings Thicker, which once commissioned, will improve water management and tailings placement.

A brief update on the palladium market. Palladium was the best performing metal in 2017 with its price surging by 56% to just under $1,100 per ounce at year end. So far in 2018, although down slightly from the peak of 2017, palladium prices have shown strong resilience to recent financial market volatility, which has been driven by trade and sanction concerns from U.S. policy. This price strength reflects the fundamental supply deficit that still exists with growing auto catalyst demand and flat global supply.

According to market analyst, the palladium supply deficit was over 800,000 ounces in 2017 and it is expected that market deficits will continue for a number of years.

I will now hand things over to Tim for an overview of our first quarter financials.

Timothy Hill

Thank you, Jim. The excellent production results Jim just spoke of combined with strong palladium prices, resulted in another positive quarter for the company. Revenue for the quarter was $86.6 million almost twice that in Q1 2017, resulting from increased palladium sold and higher palladium prices.

Production cost in Q1 2018 were $48.4 million or $47 per ton milled compared to $31.9 million or $80 per ton milled in Q1 2017. These reduced year-over-year unit costs indicate that we are now seeing the benefits of our investment at the LDI mine and the resulting increase in production.

As these as these graphs indicate, the company's financial results for the first quarter of this year were much stronger than in 2017. Net income increased to $5.6 million this quarter compared to a loss of $3.8 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $28.4 million compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2017. As of March 31st, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.7 million compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2017. Total debt was $102.9 million at March 31st, compared to $123.3 million in 2017, a reduction of $20.4 million.

During the quarter, the company extended the term of its $60 million credit facility to December 31st, 2018 and that as April 15th, 2018, the company had credit available of $14 million under the credit facility. Exploration activities -- exploration expenditures intends to invest $12 million in exploration in 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Dave to discuss our exploration activities.

David Peck

Thanks Tim. Good morning. This quarter exploration activities like [Indiscernible] included just over 6,200 meters of drilling and focused on the outset of some. The recent results from that drill program as announced on April 5th confirm that the Offset South target is our best opportunity for near-term resource gain at LDI.

For the rest of the year, underground exploration will continue to tackle the Offset South area but it will include extension drilling on the B2 and Mystery zones and we also just started surface drilling and are offering surface opportunities both of which are located in the eastern part of the mine property.

We also announced results from our greenfields drilling activities in the quarter. Drilling was focused on our Stonefish Lake Target which occupies a gap between the Lac des Iles and Legris Lake intrusive complexes.

The program was focused on several geophysical anomalies in an area of thick cover and we were successful in identifying previously unknown and covered Lac des Iles type intrusions, three of which were shown to contain magmatic sulfide mineralization. So, the early days on this program, it does open up a very attractive opportunity for us adjacent to our mine property.

And finally turning to Sunday Lake, we drilled 10 holes and approximately 8,500 meters on the program during our winter drilling activities. Our results were update and announced on March 27th and included the best reported grades seen to-date on that project.

The program was very successful in extending the area of interest further to the west and our most important result was the discovery of a new area of mineralization directly in the center of the Sunday Lake intrusion. These two results open up a very large area for future exploration programs. We're very excited about that.

I'll now turn the call over to Jim for his closing remarks.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, Dave. In conclusion, we are well on our way to achieving our guidance of up to 240,000 ounces in 2018. I believe that the company will continue to improve production numbers over the coming year as we bring the upper part of the mine back into production.

We are very excited that our new renewed commitment to exploration has resulted in multiple interesting targets so early in the program. Analysts continue to be bullish on palladium over the next several years. All of this indicates that 2018 and beyond will be a positive year for North American Palladium.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We currently have no callers in the queue on the phone line. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Gallagher for any closing remarks.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you everyone for joining us today and we look forward to our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.