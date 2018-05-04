Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Still Has Much To Prove

Lexicon has reinvigorated its early-stage development pipeline with some interesting candidates, but there's no proof of concept data yet and it is a long road to commercial success.

FDA approval of a new drug is supposed to be the biotech equivalent of firing off a starting pistol, but that hasn’t been the case for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX). Due in part to the drugs mechanism of action and external economic factors outside of the company’s control, the ramp of its approved drug Xermelo has been frustratingly weak. At the same time, there’s still ample uncertainty and outright skepticism regarding the company’s drug sotagliflozin (“sota”) for diabetes.

Although I continue to believe that Lexicon shares are undervalued by the market, substantially in fact, it’s going to take some meaningful positive news to break the company out of these doldrums. Accordingly, investors are really going to need to have some patience for this story to work out.

Slightly Better Results, But Only Slightly

Lexicon reported $5.4 million in U.S. commercial revenue of Xermelo, its drug for carcinoid syndrome-related diarrhea. Although a little better than expected, it still represented virtually no growth over the fourth quarter, and the European launch by partner Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) remains frustratingly slow, with less than $1 million in revenue.

After a sizable miss with fourth quarter Xermelo sales and very weak guidance for 2018 relative to expectations at the time, there’s a lot less enthusiasm about the prospects for this drug.

One of the issues outside of Lexicon’s control was the unexpected closure of a foundation-sponsored fund that was expected to help patients pay their deductibles and copays for the drug. With that fund out of the picture, and other challenges related to Medicare reimbursement, Lexicon has seen substantially more people turn to its patient assistance program than previously expected – roughly 20% of drug dispenses in the first quarter were through patient assistance, meaning Lexicon gets no revenue for the drug. Although this should improve over time, it is an issue that will likely linger at least into 2019.

Lexicon is also experiencing challenges related to how the drug works. While the drug is effective in reducing the frequency of bowel movements (trials have shown a roughly one-third reduction in daily movements), it takes time to work and at least some patients have been abandoning the drug early due to lack of efficacy. In response, the company has hired nurse educators to work with doctors and patients to explain that it takes time to work and to encourage them to stick with the drug long enough to see if it will work for them. It’s also important to note, though, that the drug does not work for everyone and that there will always be attrition from those patients who don’t achieve a worthwhile durable response.

Will The FDA Consider Sota In Type 1 Only?

Lexicon’s marketing partner Sanofi (SNY) submitted an NDA with the FDA for sota in Type 1 diabetes (or T1D) back in late March, but the companies have yet to announce the acceptance of the NDA by the FDA. While Lexicon and Sanofi designed their clinical programs in consultation with the FDA, there is still a real possibility that the FDA will refuse to file the NDA unless and until Sanofi is ready to submit the NDA for the Type 2 (or T2D) indication as well.





The FDA has longstanding standards in place for prospective new T2D medications, including significant work on cardiovascular risk factors, but the FDA has not required those studies for the T1D indication of sota. Even so, some at the FDA are most likely worried about the prospect of off-label use in T2D and may push for the agency to refuse to consider the T1D application until the full safety package from the T2D studies is available. With a 60-day clock from the time of submission, investors will know within a couple of weeks whether or not the T1D NDA will be accepted and reviewed. If the FDA refuses to consider the separate T1D indication, that will likely create a roughly two year delay in getting the drug to market – a significant risk factor now that other companies with SGLT2 inhibitors (particularly AstraZeneca (AZN)) are well underway with their own T1D programs.

Other Pipeline Candidates Too Early To Move The Needle

To its credit, management is actively working to expand the company’s pipeline and long-term revenue opportunities. While these opportunities are high-risk and won’t contribute for some time, they nevertheless appear to be worthwhile at this point.

There is interesting evidence that Xermelo’s mechanism of action (reducing intracellular serotonin production) can actually produce a positive treatment effect in neuroendocrine tumors (or NET) and certain biliary tract cancers (or BTC) in combination with current standards of care. I would encourage readers to go to Lexicon’s website to examine some of the background information in greater detail. Lexicon is now planning to initiate Phase II studies later this year to evaluate the addition of Xermelo to current treatments for NET and BTC. Although I’m not thrilled that the company is going forward with single-arm open-label designs (which often tend to overstate the efficacy of experimental drugs), it is not an uncommon or unusual approach at the proof-of-concept level.

Lexicon is also waiting for Phase Ib data from its study of LX2761 in T2D. LX2761 is a SGLT1 inhibitor, an unusual offering as the approved drugs in this area are SGLT2 inhibitors and sota is a unique dual SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor. The main attraction here is that LX2761 could be more useful (and/or safer) in patients with renal impairment (which describes upwards of one-third of T2D patients) and could be synergistic with existing DPP-IV drugs.

Lexicon will also be reporting Phase Ia results from LX9211, an experimental drug being tested for neuropathic pain.

The Opportunity

With a year of information in hand, I’ve gutted my sales expectations for Xermelo. In retrospect, I overestimated the demand and underestimated the sales effort required for a drug that doesn’t really provide life-changing symptom relief (a third less diarrhea is good, but still a lot more diarrhea than you’d like) and often doesn’t provide a durable benefit to patients. With that, I’ve cut back my market share estimate for the U.S. to 50% (from 65%) and lengthened the time to peak revenue by three years. I’ve likewise assumed a smaller share and longer time to peak revenue for the European and Japanese sales of the drug. With these changes, my total per-share value for Xermelo in carcinoid-related diarrhea drops to about $6.50/share.

I’ve also tweaked my estimates for sota, largely to reflect what I believe will be a more challenging launch/marketing process given the concerns about sota’s side-effect profile and the risk that the drug may be not reach the market as soon as previously expected. All told, these changes reduce my fair value estimate for sota (in both T1D and T2D) to around $11.50.

The Phase II/Phase I pipeline drugs collectively add a little less than $2/share to my fair value at this point, largely because there is no proof of concept data yet. The expanded indications of Xermelo could add more than $500 million in revenue and a T2D drug that works particularly well in renally-impaired T2D could be worth more than $1 billion in revenue, but the long timelines to peak revenue (in the 2030’s) and the low likelihood of clinical success (using standard success rates for experimental drugs) mitigate the value.

The Bottom Line

I may be over-correcting for the initial challenges in launching Xermelo, but it is clear from the share price today that there is little-to-no faith on the Street in the drug, nor much faith that sota will achieve meaningful traction in the market. This skepticism could prove lucrative for patient shareholders, but Lexicon really needs some good news to shift sentiment – the FDA’s acceptance of the T1D sota NDA, a few quarters of meaningful outperformance by Xermelo, and some strong initial clinical data from the early-stage pipeline would all be very helpful and encouraging to long-suffering Lexicon shareholders.

