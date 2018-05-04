The U.S. Congressional Budget Office Forecasts Growth Recession As From Late 2018, Then GDP Falls Further In 2019, Bottoms In 2020

The rest of the 2018 year is still good time to invest in risk assets - we may be looking at this period with fond memories during the 2019-2020 period.

Why? Fiscal discretionary spending will also fall precipitously starting late 2018 until 2020. When one extracts dollars from an economy, it has to shrink by that amount.

The CBO forecasts imply that real GDP will lift further into late-2018 but then falls into 2019 and bottoms in 2020. That's the next growth recession waiting in the wings.

We have been working on this thread for some time, as part of our long-term "scan" of systemic liquidity - the very long-term variety. That's why I was extremely delighted to see that my friend, SA Contributor Alan Longbon has worked up the details of the next recession - and possibly the one after that. All of these from the current forecasts of the US Congressional Budget Office. He laid out in detail the dynamics that could lead to a sharp growth slowdown as from late 2018 to 2020. See Alan's work here.

We have been using the chart below to obtain a general view of the next growth crunch - and indeed, a likely top in GDP growth this year may possibly morph into a recession until 2020. We are still working out the details (looking at other long-term variables) if GDP growth (AR) falls below zero in 2020, or not. But I believe we could see it coming close to zero, at the very least.

These details dovetail with the dynamics that Alan had described in his SA article.

CBO Forecast of Gov't Outlays, Potential, Actual GDP (Real), GDP

Here is a zoomed view:

CBO Forecast of Gov't Outlays, Potential, Actual GDP (Real), GDP

What is especially relevant and telling in our opinion is the sharp decline in fiscal discretionary spending from late 2018 to 2020 (brown line, see graph above). It resonates with us because the changes in this data lead the changes in GDP and the changes in risk asset prices. The sharp fall in fiscal discretionary spending after 2018, along with the expiration of tax relief by late 2018, could lead to growth recession in 2019-2020. That could bring down the price of risk assets (see graph below).

Nonetheless, the rest of the 2018 year is still a good time to invest in risk assets - we may be looking at this period with fond memories during the 2019-2020 blah period. Take advantage of the run up into the end of 2018 when the tax exemptions are at their maximum. But do not overstay - take profits late in the year. We will discuss these issues again when it is time to exit the markets. The economy is also at risk if the Fed follows through on its rate hike regime of two, possibly three more, this year. I discussed that here.

A monetary policy tightening in the entirety of 2018, and fiscal consolidation by late 2018, extending into 2019-2020, are scary prospects, as they would be happening at the same time. The withdrawal of systemic liquidity from those policy actions will have adverse consequences on risk assets. Nonetheless, there is still time to benefit from the recent upwelling of growth worldwide as the spillover effects would still flow into risk assets over the next 2 quarters.

Why are we telling this to you now? It is because we will have an opportunity to reengage the stock markets shortly. The troughs made during the coming days could be the lows until late in the year. When we summarize the services rendered to subscribers of the PAM service at the end of 2018, we would like to be able to say that we helped them pick the bottom of the market in May 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U:EOG, U:CLR, U:XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The PAM portfolio is long Gold, and short US Dollars. We intend to go long Equities over the next few days. We are also looking for good levels to short the XME ETF.