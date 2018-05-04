Can Facebook Smother Tinder's Flame?

At the F8 conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook (FB) will expand to the online dating market. The news ensued panic at Match Group (MTCH) that fell more than 20%.

I believe the market overreacted to the news, and this is an excellent opportunity to bet on Tinder. Match Group will continue to grow, but it will do so at a slower pace. As for Facebook, it is a brilliant use of its assets, but will not be a significant factor in its valuation.

Meeting The Market

According to Zuckerberg, there are 200 million users listed as single on Facebook. Tinder has an estimate of 50 million users. Arguably, the same 200 million singles have access to Tinder through their phones, and 150 million of them decided not to use it. There are two main reasons for this decision; online dating still has a stigma, and there are other dating sites that target their needs more precisely.

The dating market is very segregated; it has been impossible to create a system that addresses the needs of all types of users, so apps aim to grab specific markets by addressing their particular needs best. Casual dating apps and relationship apps target very different audiences and are built differently. This is why there are so many niche products on the market and why Match Group has many dating brands instead of focusing only on Tinder.

Sources: Author's Compilation 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

The five most important online dating sites combined account for over 136 million users. Facebook has to bet that the remaining singles find their dating niche on Facebook, or that it can steal users away from the other sites. Facebook dating features can tell us what part of the market it aims to grab and which dating apps have a higher risk.

Facebook's Strategy

The mechanics of Facebook's dating feature are closer to Grindr than to Tinder. Users will be able to unlock events or groups and send messages to other users that have also unlocked those events. If the user they contacted answers, then a private chat will be created. The chats will exclusively allow text-based messages, and Facebook friends will not be displayed on the dating feature. The looks of the dating feature are remarkably similar to Tinder's and display name age and some text.

Source: IndiaTv

Facebook stated in the conference that it aims to help people form meaningful relationships, not hookups. This focus hints that their target audience will be singles in their mid-thirties (as shown in the photo) that are more likely look for long-term commitments, and are increasingly becoming the age gap most engaged in Facebook. This audience is usually the target of sites like eHarmony or Match.com, that also use information like its users' interests to suggest possible matches.

From Facebook's position, it makes sense to design a feature that utilizes the information it already has and use it to provide a better dating service. But this decision is an excellent example of why the dating market is so segregated. No solution can account for every type of user needs.

Millennials and younger generations tend to avoid commitment and usually prefer apps like Grindr, Tinder, and Bumble. These apps use location and basic user preferences to find other users and keep away from the complexities of suggesting people based on their interests. They leave that responsibility entirely to the users. These users are less likely to have a stigma on online dating and tend to use it more, but that same generation is moving away from Facebook and instead favor Instagram and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). While Facebook doesn't incorporate the same feature on Instagram, millennials are more likely to keep using Tinder.

The Silver Lining For Match

One of the most significant risks that Match Group faces is the high proliferation rate of small dating apps that hope to become "the next Tinder." Facebook's incursion into dating will create a much harsher environment in the online dating market, but while Match group will surely survive Facebook's presence, smaller sites are less likely to do so.

Smaller sites try to capture relatively big niche markets. Facebook could capture a big number of small niches with its incorporation of dating with Facebook groups and events. Groups and events provide selective niches created and selected by the users and are far more specific than the average niche markets that small dating sites target.

Source: Match Group Investor relations

At the same time, in a market full of niches, Match group has PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, and OurTime among others. These apps might benefit from a reduction in small players in the market if they can provide a better experience than Facebook.

The Business End

The five other dating apps have a premium payment option where they generate most of their profits. The Facebook dating feature will be free, and there are no signs that it will offer a "premium" package. Therefore, Facebook will have much lower profits per user than the rest of the services. The additional revenue is undoubtedly good news for investors but does not move the valuation of the company in a significant way.

The real pain for Tinder is on the business end. Right now, Tinder uses Facebook to register users, upload their photos, link their profile to Instagram, and Facebook provides the ads displayed during the swipes. Match Group would do well to reduce its dependence on Facebook, which will not be an easy task, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), and Snapchat might be the best allies Tinder could find.

Facebook, on the other hand, will likely lose the revenue it currently generates through Tinder and Bumble. This revenue might not change Facebook valuation significantly, but it might obscure the additional revenue the dating feature could generate.

From the 200 million singles in Facebook at least 136 million use one of the top 5 dating apps, many more if we count the number of users that are members of more than one dating app. The remaining 64 million users would arguably be the most easily swayed by Facebook Dating. Users who have not tried online dating, or use smaller dating services.

Source: Author's Charts

For comparison, Match Group earned $14.93 million in indirect revenue coming from advertising during the last quarter. Considering only the users of Match.com and Tinder, this amounts to little over 20 cents per user as defined by Facebook. Less than 20 million is not an enticing prospect for a company that produced close to 12 billion in revenue last quarter. Facebook is betting that the sum is greater than the parts and that by enriching the overall Facebook experience, users will spend a higher amount of time on Facebook. Also, Mark Zuckerberg's remark of 200 Million singles might be pessimistic. Facebook has 2.2 Billion Monthly active users, 200 million is less than 10% of the Facebook population.

Source: Facebook Investor relations

If Facebook manages to leverage its dating platform to a higher number of users, the 20 cents per user might account for a significant increase in revenue in the future.

Source: Facebook Investor relations

Conclusions

The Facebook incursion into dating should put management of Match Group on its toes. While the feature targets an older audience than Tinder, their dependence on Facebook could hurt the service and slow down the growth of the app. The company has a few months before the feature is live, and we will probably see management's plan in the Q1 earnings call.

The market overreacted, and the price will likely rise back to where it was. The long-term prospects for Tinder and all dating apps are slimmer now, as Facebook will surely take a piece of the market. But, for now, the stock is undervalued.

Facebook dating design is impressive, a combination of Match.com with the looks and potential reach of Tinder. It is an exciting idea that will surely shake the dating market. The timing for announcing this feature could hardly be worse if they wanted this feature to succeed. The Cambridge Analytica scandal might dissuade users to provide further information to Facebook. Despite Facebook's size, the feature could struggle to attract users at first.

Facebook's and Match's stocks are down because of fear of change, but fundamentally, the companies are getting better. Long-term investors might do well to seize this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.