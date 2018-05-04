ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, April 2018: Can You Still Build Your Own Leveraged ETN?

For the inaugural edition of the ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot, please see here. Data are taken from the close of April 6, 2018. Previous articles on the Snapshot can be searched using the keyword "ciletn."

Fund additions, closures, or notable adjustments

No new ETRACS 2x fund additions or closures.

The funds

The following table shows the ETNs in the ETRACS 2x leveraged line-up, with the fund name, ticker inception date, assets under management, average volume, yield, expense ratio excluding 3-month LIBOR, adjusted total expense ratio including LIBOR, and the corresponding 1x fund (where available). Yield and expense ratio statistics are discussed further in their separate sections below.

Fund Ticker Inception Assets / m Volume / k Yield TER Adjusted TER 1x fund Equity Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged S&P 500 Total Return ETN (SPLX) 3/2014 5.3 1.3 0.00% 1.25% 1.79% (NYSEARCA:SPY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) 5/2012 15.3 1.3 5.23% 0.70% 1.51% (NYSEARCA:SDY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) 5/2012 39.6 4.0 7.15% 0.75% 1.54% (NYSEARCA:DVY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) 9/2014 16.6 4.8 11.96% 1.45% 1.89% Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) 3/2015 42.6 34.1 22.18% 1.65% 1.99% Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged ISE Exclusively Homebuilders ETN (HOML) 3/2015 5.5 1.2 0.00% 1.65% 1.99% Alternative equity Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP) 6/2014 25.0 13.0 14.44% 1.45% 1.89% Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) 5/2015 4.9 2.9 10.03% 1.65% 1.99% (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) 10/2012 409.9 277.9 22.26% 0.80% 1.56% (NYSEARCA:MORT) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) 10/2015 11.6 9.3 22.26% 0.80% 1.56% (MORT) 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ) 2/2016 49.6 30.2 22.18% 1.65% 1.99% (NYSEARCA:MLPI) (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (MLPZ) 2/2016 43.1 1.0 15.93% 1.95% 2.14% (NYSEARCA:IMLP) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (BDCL) 5/2011 228.0 158.1 20.39% 0.85% 1.59% (NYSEARCA:BDCS) 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (LBDC) 10/2015 6.1 1.5 20.39% 0.85% 1.59% (BDCS) Balanced Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) 12/2013 234.0 173.0 18.34% 0.90% 1.61% (NYSEARCA:YYY) Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) 11/2013 19.3 12.4 16.10% 1.25% 1.79%

Assets and volume

The chart below shows the assets under management and the average volume for all of the 2x ETNs. We can see that MORL is still the largest of the 2x ETNs, followed by CEFL and BDCL. MORL, CEFL and BDCL are also the three most actively traded ETNs.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

Note that several of the ETNs are thinly traded. For those illiquid ETNs, it is recommended to use limit orders to ensure that the transaction is executed at an acceptable price. Moreover, it is highly recommended to check the indicative price of an ETN, available on the UBS ETRACS website (e.g., here for CEFL), before buying or selling the low-volume ETNs. This is because financial websites or brokers often quote the last-traded price, which can deviate significantly from the NAV (technically, "indicative value" for the ETNs) for the thinly traded ETNs.

Yields

One of the major attractions of the 2x leveraged ETNs is their often mouth-wateringly high yields. The yields (trailing 12 months) of the funds are displayed graphically below, arranged in order of smallest to largest. Note that SPLX and HOMX are total return funds, and hence pay zero distributions. MORL/MRRL lead with 22.3% yield, followed by SMHD and MLPQ both at 22.2%, and BDCL/LBDC at 20.4%. All of the ETNs pay monthly except for BDCL/LBDC, MLPQ and MLPZ which pay quarterly (and except for SPLX and HOMX, which pay no distributions at all).

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

Dividend growth rate

Investors might be interested in whether or not the 2x ETNs have been able to grow their distributions. The following chart shows the 1-year DGR and 3-year (annualized) DGR for the 2x ETNs, where available. Note that these are calendar year DGRs and therefore only show data where full years are available, for example, the 1-year DGR represents the distribution increase from 2016 to 2017, while the 3-year DGR represents the distribution increase from 2014 to 2017.

With another year under our belt, four more 2x ETNs that were created during 2015 now have two full calendar years (2016 and 2017) of distribution history: SMHD, LRET, LBDC and MRRL. HOML was also created in 2015, but since it is a total return ETN, distribution growth rate is not applicable.

We can see from the data below that 11 out of 12 leveraged ETNs for which data have been available have managed to increase their distributions from 2016 to 2017. LMLP showed the largest 1-year DGR increase (+32%), followed by SMHD (+26%) and DVYL (+20%). The only 2x ETN that decreased their distribution in 2017 was CEFL, which reduced payout by -12% (as predicted at the start of 2017 in "CEFL/YYY Investors Face Imminent 12% Distribution Cut").

In terms of 3-year DGR (from 2014 to 2017), data are now available for CEFL and DVHL, as both were created during 2013. Here, SDYL and DVHL have the highest 3-year DGRs of +15% and +10% respectively. CEFL had the lowest 3-year DGR of -16%, while DVHL, BDCL and MORL also had negative 3-year DGR numbers.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

It should be remembered that the distributions of the 2x ETNs are not only affected by the yield of the underlying holdings, but also changes in price of the ETNs. This is because the ETNs are 2x leveraged. Hence, increases in the price of the ETNs will boost their distributions, and vice versa.

Expense ratios

Regarding the expense ratios, UBS engages in the (rather dubious, in my opinion) practice of hiding their financing spread within their pricing supplement, which makes their headline management fee (known as "tracking rate") look lower. For example, SDYL has an annual tracking rate of 0.30%, a figure that is displayed prominently on the fund's website, but you have to dig into the pricing supplement to see that you are being charged an additional 0.40% in financing spread. This means that the total financing rate will be 0.40% + 3-month LIBOR (currently 2.32%). Adding all three fees together gives a total expense ratio [TER] of 0.30% (tracking rate) + 0.40% (financing spread) + 2.32% (3-month LIBOR) = 3.02%.

However, remember that these ETNs are 2x leveraged. Thus, I devised an "adjusted TER" that takes into account both the current LIBOR rate, and the leverage of the fund, which can be achieved by simply dividing the total expense ratio (including LIBOR) by 2. I believe that this value is more useful when one is trying to compare the expense ratio of the 2x ETNs versus unleveraged funds. In fact, with some of the adjusted TERs being lower than the expense ratios for unleveraged 1x funds, it might be able to juice your portfolio by up to nearly 1% a year by synthetically replicating a 1x position (as described in "Build Your Own Leveraged ETF (ETRACS Edition)").

The following chart shows the expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) and the adjusted TER of the funds, arranged from lowest to highest. MLPZ has the highest expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) of 1.95%, and its adjusted TER comes out to 2.00%. SDYL has the lowest expense ratio (excluding LIBOR) of 0.70%, and its adjusted TER comes out to 1.38%.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

The 3-month LIBOR rate has jumped up by another 27 basis points this past month, continuing to push ETN expense ratios higher.

3-Month LIBOR based on U.S. Dollar data by YCharts

Position within 52-week trading range

I also calculated the position of the stock price of each 2x ETN as a function of their 52-week trading range which is a metric I have found to be quite useful when making buy or sell decisions. As a value investor, I am more inclined to buy a stock when its price is close to its 52-week low. Conversely, I am reluctant to buy stocks when their prices are close to their 52-week highs (of course, momentum investors will disagree).

In the below chart, 0% on the x-axis indicates the midpoint of the 52-week trading range. The -50% position indicates the 52-week low while +50% indicates the 52-week high. Note that some of these values may be inaccurate due to the low liquidity of some of the ETNs.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

We an see that most of the 2x ETNs are within the lower half of their 52-week trading ranges, although the situation has improved somewhat from the previous month. Only SDYL, LMLP and SPLX are trading significantly above the mid-point of their 52-week trading ranges.

Performance

The following chart shows the recent performance of the suite of 2x ETNs, in terms of total return (TR). 1-year, 3-year and 5-year TR values are given were available, with time periods longer than 1 year being annualized.

Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar

We can see from the chart above that there is a large variation between the 1-year TR performances of the 2x ETNs. In particular, HOML (+73%) and LMLP (+23%) have both bested SPLX (+23%), the 2x version of the S&P 500. The two MLP funds, MLPQ and MLPQ, SMHD, and BDCL/LDBC have been laggards over the past year, with total returns of between -45% and -18%.

Reminder about Series B ETNs

In October 2015, UBS launched six new "Series B" ETNs, four of which were 2x leveraged (MLPQ, MLPZ, MRRL, LBDC). The main difference between the original "Series A" ETNs and the Series B ETNs is that the former are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the newer the latter are guaranteed by UBS AG only. In theory, this should make the Series B ETNs less valuable than the Series A, since the former are solely guaranteed by UBS AG. However, it is hard to imagine a scenario where UBS AG goes under and its subsidiary, UBS Switzerland AG (and by extension the Series A notes) remains unscathed.

In the same announcement, UBS also stated that they do not intend to issue any new notes in any of its existing Series A ETNs. While this could in theory make those ETNs "broken products," a few simple guidelines could help prevent investors from going astray. First, this "does not affect the terms of the outstanding Series A ETRACS ETNs ... including the right of noteholders to require UBS AG to redeem their notes on the terms," meaning that if the ETNs were to deviate significantly below their NAV, large players could buy the notes on the open market and have UBS redeem them (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at their NAV. This arbitrage potential should act as a driving force to push the price of the ETN back up towards its NAV.

On the other hand, if the notes were to deviate significantly above their NAV (say >10%), then what are you waiting for? Sell the notes right now on the open market and buy them back later when the price falls back to its NAV. This also serves to remind that one should always check the indicative value of the ETNs on the UBS ETRACS website before buying any fund. To my knowledge, despite UBS announcing suspension of issuance of new Series A ETN shares, none of the ETNs have ever traded significantly above (>10% ) their NAV for any sustained period time.

Reminder on leverage

An interesting feature of the ETRACS 2x leveraged ETNs is that their leverage resets monthly rather than daily, which is the norm for most leveraged funds in the market. It is well known that decay or slippage in leveraged funds will occur when the underlying index is volatile with no net change over a period of time. By resetting monthly rather than daily, the decay of the ETRACS ETNs might be somewhat mitigated.

Seeking Alpha author Dane Van Domelen has conducted both theoretical and empirical research into the performance of leveraged funds. His research showed that in most cases, the decay is not as serious as is often initially thought to be. My own research on the live performance of the 2x ETNs showed that monthly resetting has generally helped rather than hurt performance.

Moreover, the 2x ETNs charge a finance cost (3-month LIBOR plus a variable financing spread) to maintain their 2x leverage. Due to prevailing low interest rates, the finance charge is currently relatively low, but this could change when/if interest rates rise in the future. Still, the financing rates charged to these ETNs are still much lower than what the majority of retail investors would be able to access from their brokers. This means that from an expense ratio point of view, it would usually be better to buy the leveraged fund than to try and replicate it yourself with a margin loan from your broker.

Reminder on ETN structure

It should be noted that investors in the 2x ETNs are subject to credit risk from the fund sponsor, in this case UBS. If UBS were to go bankrupt, the ETNs will likely become worthless. Professor Lance Brofman has argued that the risk of ETN investors losing money due to UBS going bankrupt is, barring an overnight collapse, minimal because the notes can always be redeemed (the minimum number of shares for redemption is 50,000) at NAV.

Moreover, since ETNs are debt instruments, their distributions are considered as coupon payments rather than as dividends. Distributions from ETNs are therefore treated as interest tax-wise and subjected to the ordinary income tax rate.

Quick commentary

(This is normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but released to public as part of my 8,000 followers celebration.)

In this month's commentary, I wanted to revisit a September 2015 analysis of mine titled "Build Your Own Leveraged ETF (ETRACS Edition)." The basic thesis of that analysis was that in certain cases, it would have been better to invest 50% in a 2x leveraged ETN and retain 50% in cash (or in a savings account, or a CD) rather than investing 100% in the corresponding 1x leveraged fund.

This strategy would have been most beneficial with a 2x ETN with a low baseline expense ratio, such as BDCL (0.85%), that has a corresponding 1x ETN with a high expense ratio, in this case BDCS at 0.85%. For example, with a 100% investment in BDCS, your annual expense ratio would be 0.85%. However, by putting 50% into BDCL (which had a 1.16% total expense ratio at the time, at a 3-month LIBOR of 0.31%), and the remaining 50% in a 1-year CD at 1.30%, you would have "paid" an annual expense ratio of negative -0.07%; in other words, you'd be getting your exposure in BDCL for free with a little interest on top! Critically, the -0.07% expense ratio for a 50:50 BDCL/CD mix is 92 bps cheaper than the 0.85% expense ratio for a 100% investment in BDCS, even though the two strategies should have similar exposures to the underlying index (i.e., BDCs).

Has the situation changed now that LIBOR has risen from 0.31% 3 years ago to its current value of 2.31% today?

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

A 100% investment in BDCS would still cost 0.85% per year, while the 50% investment into BDCL would now cost 3.17% in total expense ratio at a 3-month LIBOR of 2.31%. Unfortunately, the highest 1-year CDs available only reaches up to 2.15%. As a result, the 50:50 BDCL/CD mix would have a blended expense ratio of 0.51%. Nevertheless, this is still cheaper than the 0.85% expense ratio for a 100% investment in BDCS.

In a nutshell, the strategy of replicating a 1x position in a fund with a 50:50 mixture of a 2x ETN and a 1-year CD is less profitable than before. However, the culprit is not merely that 3-month LIBOR has risen. Rather, it is because the interest rates of CDs have not risen as quickly as LIBOR. If both CD and LIBOR rates had increased by the same amount, there would actually have been no effect on the overall profitability of this strategy.

I couldn't find a chart of CD rates on YCharts, but plotting both 3-month and 12-month LIBOR rates on the same time scale gives an idea of why a 1-year deposit might now be less effective at funding leverage financed using the 3-month rate as compared to the situation before.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

To close, I should also mention that it is entirely position to replace the 50% of cash (or savings account, or CD) with a higher-yielding asset class. For example, a CIL member writes in ETF Month #2: Leveraged Dividend Blue Chips With DVYL that he combines a 50% position in DVYL/QLD with a 50% allocation to PONDX, a 5.5% yielding fixed income fund:

So for a part of my equity position I have been using a DVYL and QLD in an about 3:1 ratio. I then put about half of what would be my SPY allocation in these 2 names and increase my fixed income allocation (MUTF:PONDX) with the other half.

However, keep in mind that this does necessarily increase the risk (volatility) of the strategy. To state the obvious, a fixed income fund is more risky than a savings deposit or CD. Moreover, even though fixed income is usually negatively correlated with equities, there can be instances (as we can seen frequently this year) where both stocks and bonds fall in tandem.

