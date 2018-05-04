Control Risk With Cardinal Health Hovering Around $50

We wrote about Cardinal Health (CAH) back in mid-March and discussed the stock's forward-looking dividend potential. Well, fast forward seven weeks to post the company's latest earnings report and we're looking at a completely different company. Cardinal's latest Q3 earnings report tanked the stock by a whopping 21%+, down to almost $50 a share. Cardinal's Cordis segment along with a unexpected high tax rate were the principal reasons behind the earnings miss. Losses, though, were compounded by the fact that projected earnings for both this year and next will be much lower than expected, despite a probable improvement in the tax rate.

We didn't pull the trigger back in March due to elevated volatility in equity markets. Obviously, a Cardinal Health trading around $50 a share looks a far more enticing prospect than the $60+ number we've had over the past few months. We are already long McKesson (MCK) though (whose shares also got dragged down in Cardinal's earnings aftermath), so we have to make sure we're not overexposed in this sector. The fundamentals still look strong for Cardinal in the mainstream pharmaceutical segment, but the Cordis business looks s if it will slow growth for the company as a whole. This is why any potential long play should be well thought out before being executed.

Cardinal's post-earnings collapse has definitely plunged its stock into "value" territory. Just look at its updated valuation numbers. With a trailing 12 months earnings average of 5.74, Cardinal's now updated earnings multiple is under 9. However, even from a book and sales multiple standpoint, we now have real "value-type" numbers. Cardinal's present book multiple is 2.1 and its sales multiple is 0.1. Furthermore, its cash flow multiple has now dropped to 8.1, which again is well below its five-year average of 12.0. What we look for in value plays is positive earnings, a growing dividend, and obviously low sales, book and cash flow multiples. With the huge downdraft in the shares yesterday, Cardinal's dividend yield has now spiked to 3.6%. Therefore, with an average annual five-year dividend growth rate of 15%, one would think that dividend investors will start to become attracted here.

The one outlier is the company's liabilities on the balance sheet. We look for debt to equity ratios under 1 for proper value plays and Cardinal missed the mark here by about 20%. Furthermore, pure value investors would not just be looking for the interest bearing debt to be under the equity on the balance sheet. They would in fact be looking for the shareholder's equity to be greater than the entire amount of liabilities on the balance sheet. In Cardinal's case, this is definitely not the case. Cardinal's liabilities came in at over $33 billion in the company's latest fiscal year, whereas shareholder equity only amounted to $6.95 billion. This would mean that the company's liability to equity ratio would be a discouraging 4.77. Furthermore, the amount of liabilities has been increasing at a much faster clip than shareholder equity over the past decade or so.

Therefore, going too big in here by not controlling risk isn't advisable for the long term, in my opinion. I think the best course of action would be to wait for a swing and then decide on a long strategy. If one wanted to be more conservative, one could actually wait for a weekly swing, but a nice percentage of potential profits could be lost here until the swing is confirmed. Implied volatility (due to the magnitude of the selling yesterday - see below) has actually remained elevated, but this should drop in the coming days. If we can get a sizable drop in implied volatility (which coincides with a swing), we might be able to pick up some long-dated call options on the cheap pretty shortly.

Source: Interactive Brokers.com

Sentiment, though, has hit a true pessimistic extreme as investors decided to run for the exits yesterday. As we already stated, both value and dividend growth investors should be looking at Cardinal at present as a long-term candidate. Fundamentally, I do not see the pharmaceutical distributors at risk over the long haul. We will wait for the right setup.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.