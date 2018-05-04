Square: Expected Weakness Will Last

Anybody following my articles on Square (SQ) since the company went public back in late 2015 knows that my view on the stock switched from extremely bullish to very bearish. The recent weakness will pass based on the blowout Q1 numbers, but the stock needs to get cheaper first.

Source: Square website

The Company

The discussion on the company is relatively simple. Square continues to innovate, expand product offerings and grow revenues at an exceptional clip. Not much to not like about the company.

The mobile payments processor was able to grow adjusted revenues by 51% in Q1. The company did the unthinkable of expanding revenues even faster than the 47% rate in Q4.

Source: Square Q1'18 shareholder letter

The guidance for Q2 predicts 49% growth in the quarter. With a another typical beat of $10 million or more, Square will easily exceed the 51% growth of Q1. The market loves accelerating growth.

The shift to larger sellers in the $500K GPV size makes it easier for Square to expand revenues. The company doesn't need to add many large customers to boost $18 billion in quarterly GPV.

The big reason for the accelerating growth is the ancillary business lines of Instant Deposit, Caviar, and Square Capital. Subscription revenues nearly doubled YoY, but unfortunately Square didn't break out any of the specifics in this category except to exclude Bitcoin from the discussion as a boost to the business.

Bitcoin boosted adjusted revenues by a meager $200,000 and likely cost far more to implement.

Source: Square Q1'18 shareholder letter



The Stock

The discussion on the stock is much more complex than the company. The valuation above $50 was problematic. With a diluted share count of 462 million, Square had a market valuation of $23 billion. The share count jumped from only 427 million in Q4 so that remains a big part of the issue. As well, most financial websites list the valuation based on the non-diluted share count of below 400 million.

The incredible negative on the stock is the stretched valuation. Square trades at 13.5x forward sales based on a share count of only 395 million. Using the fully diluted count, the stock trades at 17.0x forward sales.

SQ PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Another negative with the stock is the lack of leverage with the massive growth. The EPS beat was a meager $0.01 despite blowing past adjusted revenues by $14 million or nearly 5%.

One will notice that the adjusted EBITDA picture is vastly different than the adjusted revenue one towards the start of the article. Revenues are accelerating on a quarterly basis, but the EBITDA margins are not. In fact, margins declined from last year to only 12% of revenues.

Source: Square Q1'18 shareholder letter

Sure, the company is investing in the future. Adding Bitcoin trading helps build the Cash App and on and on. The stock though can't continue trading at extreme P/S multiples without a corresponding improvement in margins.

Square spent heavily in engineering and product development with expenses surging 52% and above revenue growth. A shareholder better be glad that revenues accelerated to 51% growth or the stock would be down more than 5% with this cost escalation. Even sales and marketing grew in excess of revenue due primarily to the Cash App.

Neither areas are necessarily bad for building a business, but both are problematic for an expensive stock. Most companies can grow revenues by spending more. The key is the ability to leverage revenue growth into improving the bottom line. Square could've limited expense growth in these categories to 40% and generated significant leverage by dropping another 9% to the bottom line.

Some of the expanding service revenues for Caviar and Bitcoin aren't proven to effectively build long-term value. Can Caviar successfully compete against GrubHub (GRUB) in food delivery and will consumers really sign up for Cash App in droves to trade Bitcoin when so many other options exist? Would a cryptocurrency collapse actually add risk to the business model and move Square away from payment transactions in a negative manner. Will buying Weebly actually work or make the business more complex?

The key here is to not blindly believe the positive narratives. Some of these new business lines could actually back fire and detract from the growth in the future. Paying an extreme multiple for the stock adds further risks.

A great cautionary note is that Square first approached $50 back in November. Anybody holding the stock over the last six months now sees a lower price despite the accelerating revenue growth to over 50%.

The key investor takeaway is that the Square is so priced for perfection that even spectacular results aren't pushing the stock higher. This predictable weakness will pass, but only as the stretched valuation is reduced by continue growth or a reduced stock price. Avoid Square until one or both occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.