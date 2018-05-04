Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Files For $100 Million IPO

KNSA shows promise but the IPO is unusual in some respects.

The firm is a mid-stage developer of treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Kiniksa Pharma has filed an initial registration statement for a U.S. IPO.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) intends to sell Class A shares for gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapies for a range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in cardiac and skin conditions.

KNSA is approaching Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate for pericarditis and is seeking public capital to add to the more than $200 million net cash it currently holds.

Lexington, MA-based Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2015 as a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Sanj K. Patel. Prior to Kiniksa, Patel served as head of U.S. Sales, Marketing and Commercial Operations for Genzyme Therapeutics from 1999 - 2008. In 2008, Patel created Synageva to focus on rare diseases. The company was sold to Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

Kiniksa’s programs address various debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company is currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Investors in the firm include Baker Bros. Advisors, HH RSV-XVII Holdings and Arrowpoint Funds.

The company has three clinical-stage product candidates including rilonacept, mavrilimumab and KPL-716.

Below is a brief overview graphic of pericarditis, a cardiovascular disease that the company seeks to treat with their lead product candidate:

(Source: Medgadget)

Key facts about the company include:

Three clinical stage molecules

One planned pivotal study in a rare, debilitating disease

Two molecules in IND-enabling studies

3+ research stage molecules

Below is the current status of the company’s development pipeline:

(Source: Kiniksa)

The company’s three clinical-stage product candidates, rilonacept, mavrilimumab and KPL-716, have the potential to address multiple indications. Rilonacept (already FDA approved) is a protein cytokine trap for inhibiting interleukin-1a, or IL-1a, and interleukin-1b, or IL-1b. Kiniksa is initially developing rilonacept for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease.

An open-label Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial is currently being conducted for this disease. The company expects to report preliminary data later in 2018. Phase 3 trials are also expected to start in 2018. Rilonacept is currently approved and marketed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes.

Kiniksa intends to directly commercialize product candidates, if approved, in the United States and select international markets.

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Future, the Global Pericarditis Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2018 - 2023.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acute, chronic, recurrent pericarditis, and others.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing geriatric population as this group is at a higher susceptibility for the development of pericarditis. T he geriatric population of the U.S. is projected to reach 98 million by 2060. This growth will boost the market growth. However, within developing economies during the forecast period, the market will be restricted by the lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure.

Major competitive vendors that are developing treatments for pericarditis include:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Abbvie, Inc. (ABBV)

XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)

Handok

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (RB)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIY)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (MRK)

ALLERGAN (AGN)

Concerning competitive advantage, management of the company is not aware of any therapies currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, the firm’s lead indication for rilonacept.

KNSA’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Kiniksa S-1)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $221.1 million in cash and $19.3 million in total liabilities.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final amount may differ as this is a typical provisional figure.

The firm will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one (1) vote per share. Class B holders will also be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to advance the clinical development of rilonacept, mavrilimumab and KPL-716, and to fund other research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan, JMP Securities, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

