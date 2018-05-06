54 Straight Hikes, A 9% Yield, No IDRs For This Blue-Chip LP

An expansion project in the western Permian Basin is due to come online in Q4 '18.

Are you a fan of record streaks? Joltin' Joe DiMaggio set the all-time baseball record for hits in consecutive games in 1941, with 56 straight games - a record which still stands today, nearly 77 years later.

The management of Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) looks like they're copying Joltin' Joe's style - they've got a streak of 54 straight quarterly distribution hikes going, as of their most recent payout of $.655, which was a 5.6% increase over the distribution for the first quarter of 2017.

Like some other energy LPs, HEP has had a rocky go of it in 2018 - it's down -13% year to date and has trailed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500. Its price/unit has perked up slightly over the last month, but it still trails the AMLP for that period.

HEP's price decline has pushed its yield up to 9.28%, a level it hasn't seen since the dog days of 2016, during the crude crash:

(Source: YCharts)

Management's 54-hike streak has given HEP a five-year average distribution growth of 7.40%. HEP pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle for LPs, and its unitholders get a K-1 at tax time. Its next payout should go ex-dividend ~8/3/18. Given its past quarterly hike increments, the August payout will probably bring the distribution to ~$0.66/unit.

Although income investors are very fond of payout hikes, we start to get a little twitchy when distribution coverage gets near the 1x figure. In HEP's case, this has probably contributed to its price swoon in 2018.

After a dip in Q3 '17 to .94X in Q3, due to the IDR swap deal HEP did with its GP, HollyFrontier (HFC), HEP's coverage has improved in the past two quarters, hitting 1.04X in Q1 '18.

However, on the Q1 '18 earnings call, management warned that,

"We continue to expect seasonal factors will drive coverage under 1 times in the second quarter, followed by a much stronger second half of 2018 with the coverage ratio of 1 times or higher for the full year."

They added, "unit volumes run significantly lower in the second and the third quarter typically."

So, we'll see weaker coverage in Q2, with, hopefully, better coverage in the second half of 2018, as HEP gets past its seasonal doldrums and a new expansion project kicks in for Q4 earnings.

Earnings:

HEP has put up big growth numbers over the past three quarters, thanks to new assets - in Q3 2017, HEP acquired the remaining 50% interest in the Frontier Aspen Pipeline, and the remaining 75% interest in the Salt Lake City Pipeline from affiliates of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), for an aggregate purchase price of $250 million in cash.

These new assets contributed strongly to a rise in volume of 47% in Q1 '18, vs. Q1 '17.

HEP reported record revenue, EBITDA and DCF in Q4 '17. Sequentially, Q1 '18 revenue was similar to Q4 '18's, and Q1 DCF rose ~5%, but EBITDA fell to $88.46M, vs. $124.61M in Q4 '17, and EPU fell from $.96 to $.44.

However, Q4 '17 EBITDA and net income were pumped up by a $36.3M one-time gain related to the remaining interests the remeasurement to acquisition date fair value of HEP's preexisting equity interests of the SLC and Frontier pipelines that HEP acquired in the fourth quarter. Without that one-time gain, EBITDA would've been ~$88M, very similar to HEP's Q1 '18 EBITDA figure.

Distributions/unit grew 7.27% over the past four quarters, while coverage slipped -2.87%, due to the IDR swap, which caused units to grow by 64.52%.

Here's how the IDR swap affected HEP's Q1' 18 distribution. Total distributions rose 16%, to $66.55M, with the distribution/unit rising by $0.035. Q1 '18 DCF was $69.099M, which = a coverage factor 1.038x:

(Source: HEP Q1 '18 10Q)

Options:

With management warning of lower volumes and coverage in Q2 '18, we looked at ways to hedge a position in HEP.

The August $30.00 call strike is $1.76 above HEP's price/unit and doesn't expire until after HEP's early August ex-dividend date, so you can combine the distribution and option payouts for a higher payout of $1.21, if your HEP units don't get assigned.

If your HEP units do get assigned, you'll earn $2.31, the $1.76 price difference, plus the $.55 call option premium.

In the third profitable scenario, your HEP units would get assigned after the early August ex-dividend date, in which case you'd earn all three profit streams, for a total of $2.97/unit, a 10.5% nominal yield over ~3.5 months, or 36.50% annualized:

Risks:

Dilution - As the CEO pointed out on the previous earnings call, the IDR deal will be dilutive to the distribution coverage for the next year. However, management is targeting 2018 distribution coverage of 1X or greater, with higher coverage ratios in the second half of the year due to contractual tariff escalators.

Debt - In a capital-intensive industry, such as energy infrastructure, debt is often the gorilla in the room. Fortunately, HEP's management is on top of this - they've decreased HEP's debt/equity load from 3.18 to 2.82 over the past year and have also decreased the company's net debt/EBITDA leverage significantly, from 4.44X, to 3.81X, as of 3/31/18:

Regulation - On the Q1 earnings call, management commented on "the FERC policy revision in March that would no longer allow MLPs to include the income tax allowance in the calculation of cost of service tariffs. We do not anticipate this ruling will have a material impact on HEP as we have very limited cost of service tariff."

2018 Expansion Project:

"On May 1, 2018, HEP announced plans to construct a truck loading rack in Orla, TX, to serve the growing diesel demand in the Delaware Basin. This project will expand the Partnership's existing logistics footprint and connect to its New Mexico refined product system. Construction will commence in the second quarter and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. The cost of the project is estimated between $10 million and $20 million. The facility will be capable of delivering up to 30,000 barrels per day of diesel depending on market demand. In connection with this project, the Partnership expects to enter into a long-term throughput agreement containing minimum annual throughput commitments with HollyFrontier." (Source: HEP site)

Analysts' Targets:

At $28.24, HEP is ~5% below the average price target of $29.75.

Unfortunately, we can't say that HEP is undervalued, compared to composite averages of other pipeline LPs we cover. It's still getting premium price/book and price/DCF valuations. But this has usually been the case with HEP. They've been around for a long time and have created a strong following in the income investor community.

Although this chart doesn't include all of 2017 and Q1 '18, it gives you an idea of HEP's distribution history through various economic cycles:

(Source: HEP site)

Financials:

Management has created a very strong ROE of 36.12% over the past four quarters, in addition to a much higher than average operating margin.

Debt and Liquidity:

HEP has $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6% Senior Notes due in 2024.

(Source: HEP Q1 '18 10-Q)

"In February 2018, we issued a $110 million of limited partner equity through a private placement. We also raised an additional $4.6 million during the period from the sale of LP units through our At-The-Market or ATM program. These proceeds were used to repay a portion of the debt associated with the Frontier and SLC acquisitions. Including cash and revolver availability, our current liquidity is over $500 million." (Source: Q1 '18 call)

Summary:

HEP is a bit of a head-scratcher. Here, you've got seasoned management, that's been through many energy cycles, but they're telling us to expect lower distribution coverage in the short-term future, which may pressure the price/unit further. Still, it's currently at one of its highest yields historically, and it has also rid itself of IDR payouts.

Long-term income investors might do rather well at this price level, but we're going to hold off for now and wait to see how Q2 shakes out. If HEP's price falls further, we may look hard at selling cash secured puts below its price, should the premiums become attractive.

