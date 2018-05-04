Union Pacific Had A Great Quarter

Traders should wait for a better entry when it comes to this transportation giant's stock.

The company saw growth in three out of four key segments with support from a strong underlying economy.

Union Pacific (UNP) presented its earnings last week. The company beat Wall Street estimates and improved its shipments volume along with support from higher prices. I am really pleased with the quarterly performance which also tells us a lot about the economy in general. However, traders should wait for a better entry. Source: Union Pacific

Another Earnings Beat

Union Pacific's earnings per share came in at $1.68. This is $0.03 above expectations and 27% higher than one year ago. Moreover, the company has beaten earnings 5 out of the last 6 times. 5 out of these 6 quarters had double digit EPS growth. It is also interesting to see that transportation stocks started to see higher earnings in the last quarter of 2016, roughly one year after the US economy started to bottom.

Total operating revenues increased 7% to almost $5.5 billion while operating expenses went up 6% to slightly more than $3.5 billion. This puts operating income at $1.94 billion which is an 8% increase compared to one year ago.

Adding to that, the company has an effective tax rate of 23.4% which translates to a payment of roughly $400 million to the government. This tax rate is lower due to the recently passed tax reform. Moreover, Union Pacific expected to pay 25.0% in taxes instead of the 23.4% it actually paid.

The tax rate is not the only ratio that went down. The operating ratio dropped from 65.16% in Q1/2017 to 64.58% in the first quarter of this year. This is impressive given that we are in a phase of accelerating input prices.

That being said, the long-term trend reveals that the upswing is weakening a bit. We are entering a phase of expansion similar to 2012 and 2013. There is nothing wrong with that, especially not given the mature stage of the current business cycle. It is just that the times of rapid sales growth seem to be over.

In the intro of this article I mentioned that Union Pacific was able to grow its shipments volume. The reason why I am focusing on volume is because it shows the real strength of the underlying economy and whether a company is able to grow sales without only raising prices.

That said, we see that total volume is up 2%. This is one point above the growth rate of the fourth quarter as I discussed in this article. Moreover, nothing has changed when it comes to the distribution of these growth rates. Agricultural products remain weak while energy is increasing 6%.

Segment Performances

So far, we know that 2018 is outperforming both 2016 and 2017 in terms of total shipments. However, it is always interesting to know how Union Pacific's key segments performed.

Agricultural products are mainly consist of grain (37%) and grain products (26%). Grain shipments declined 16% due to lower exports while grain products increased 1%. Fertilizer shipments increased 10%. This causes total shipments to be down 4% while higher prices cause sales to come in flat.

Energy saw a total volume increase of 6% with support from higher prices. The result is a 15% revenue increase. This was mainly supported by higher fracking sand shipments (+52%) and higher petroleum shipments (+22%) due to a favorable crack spread and strong economy. Coal accounts for 55% of all energy shipments and saw a 3% shipments decrease.

Industrial is by far the most diversified industry. The biggest two segments are construction (21%) and industrial chemicals (19%) followed by plastics (16%) and forest products (14%). Total construction declined 6% while metals (accounting for 11% of the total volume) increased 11%. Total industrial sales increased 6% to $1.34 billion in the first quarter. Union Pacific remains positive given the current strength of industrial production.

Premium revenue increased 7% supported by a 2% volume increase and higher prices (+5%). Higher volume was exclusively provided by a 5% surge of domestic products which includes domestic intermodal and auto parts. Total international intermodal and finished vehicles declined 2%. However, the company remains positive when it comes to the domestic automotive market. The two reasons are a strong automotive market and the fact that producers are building new facilities in the US.

Outlook

The full year outlook is positive given the current economic strength. The company is further expecting gains in three out of four segments while grain exports remain a big issue. That said, energy could see lower volumes due to possible lower fracking activities.

Analysts have not changed their view on the company. Full year EPS expectations are stuck at $7.63 which values the company at 17 times 2018 earnings.

One reason might be the fact that leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys are indicating that growth might have peaked. I explained this in greater detail in this article. This seems to be confirmed by the stock price. Union Pacific has peaked in the first quarter after a massive bull run since the first quarter of 2016. At this point, it seems that the stock price is perfectly displaying what economic sentiment is telling us: upside momentum is exhausted.

Union Pacific had a great quarter. The company was able to accelerate its total shipments growth which, in combination with higher prices, provided the company with a strong top line. Moreover, the bottom line grew 24% while margins saw further gains in a challenging environment.

That being said, we see some headwinds in the economy. Economic sentiment seems to be peaking. This makes it less likely to get capital gains on the mid-term. Note that I mention the mid-term. I am not saying that long term investors need to sell their shares. My only point is that mid-term traders should keep some dry powder. Patience will be rewarded with a better entry over the next few months.

