Dividend Aristocrat Performance: April 2018

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

Dividend growth investing is on of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituent companies that have successfully increased their dividends for at least 25 years, have outperformed the S&P 500 on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the past three decades. Below, I show the cumulative total return of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Total Return Index versus the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Standard and Poor's, Bloomberg

As I showed in my recent article on the performance of these five factor tilts, the Dividend Aristocrats continue to lag. Over longer-time intervals, the Dividend Aristocrats have generated both market-beating absolute performance with lower variability of returns as seen in the previous chart.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have the proven financial wherewithal to deliver increasing payouts to shareholders through multiple business cycles, they have not escaped the broad-based selling of equities in the recent sell-off over the past few months. As the graph below shows, the Dividend Aristocrats have actually underperformed the broader market thus far in 2018.

Source: Standard and Poor's, Bloomberg

This coordinated sell-off could leave long-oriented dividend growth investors eyeing opportunities. Below, I have tabled the 53 constituents, with current indicated dividend yields, price-to-trailing-earnings ratios, and performance over the trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month time frames. These returns are through the end of April.

The laggards in April included some traditionally defensive, consumer-oriented businesses. Diversified conglomerate 3M Co (MMM) at -11.5%, Clorox (CLX) -11.2%, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) -9.4%, home and office furnishings company Leggett & Platt (LEG), and General Dynamics (GD) -8.5% were among the laggards in April. Weak earnings or weak forward guidance drove the list of underperformers as quarterly earnings kicked off.

The outperformers included Chevron (CVX) +9.7%, VF Corp (VFC) +9.1%, McDonald's (MCD) +7.1%, Becton Dickinson (+7%), and Hormel Foods (+6.2%). It is unsurprising that an energy company led the gainers as oil moved higher. Perhaps a bit disconcerting for those banking on the consumer continuing to power this prolonged economic expansion that purveyors of the dollar menu and SPAM also topped the list.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have underperformed thus far in 2018 despite the overall weak market tone, we should remember that the strategy has outperformed in each of the five down years for the S&P 500 since 1990 - the longest available dataset that I have for the strategy.

Underperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats in a down year for broad equity markets would be anomalous in this nearly three decade dataset. The closest year to that experience might be 1994 when equities posted a small gain and Dividend Aristocrats underperformed. That was the year of the great "bond bloodbath" as the Fed hiked more aggressively than the market expected and pushed the 10-year Treasury 200bp higher.

Higher interest rates hampered the Dividend Aristocrats in 1994 and thus far early in this year. We saw these rate-sensitive stocks outperform in March as rates stabilized, and underperform again in April as rates rose. Traditionally, this list of companies has proved defensive. The recent market sell-off, especially among stocks in the consumer staples sector, could be an opportunity for investors to look for cheaper valuations and higher yields. I hope publishing the periodic performance of all of the constituents is helpful to readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.