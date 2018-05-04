NXP Semiconductors: The Disaster That Wasn't

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is trading down an incredible 10% following disappointing Q1 results. The stock now offers a massive discount from the Qualcomm (QCOM) offer price of $127.50 due to results that weren't as disastrous as the market presents considering the normal hiccups from a company in transition and distracted by a lingering merger. My previous thesis stands that the discount is far too large.

Not So Bad Q1

Due to the ongoing merger, NXP Semi. isn't providing quarterly guidance and left investors in the dark about the specifics of the quarter. The confusing numbers are likely contributing a large part to the decline though the impact is always hard to derive.

What we do know is that the semiconductor company reported headline numbers that included 3% YoY revenue growth to $2.269 million and a confusing bottomline. Zacks listed the adjusted EPS at $1.11 versus estimates of $1.67 and $1.40 earned last Q1.

The more important story is to look into the details. The operating margin of 27.2% was actually up from 27.1% last year. NXP Semi. reported operating income of $617 million versus $599 million last year.

Those numbers aren't that bas at all. As well, crucial automotive revenue jumped 10% YoY and secure connected device revenues were up 17%. The automotive sector is approaching 50% of total revenues and the prime reasons that Qualcomm wants NXP Semi. The revenue trends in automotive remain solid.

These general numbers don't suggest any alarming trends in the NXP Semi. business. As well, the revenue growth is far more impressive considering $118 million revenue for the STDP division sold during last Q1 hide that remaining business lines grew at a 8.4% clip.

The results were not that disastrous if the remaining business grew at a solid rate and operating margins ticked up. The company did still miss estimates by a decent amount.

A quick calculation on the EPS comes up to roughly $1.54 for 10% growth over the $1.40 reported last Q1. Hard to tell if this calculation is even accurate, but using the operating income of $617 million and subtracting the financial expenses of $68 million and cash taxes of $16 million leaves net income of $533 million. On 346 million diluted shares, the EPS comes out to $1.54.

So parsing out the details questions whether analysts had the right targets. Another $70 million in revenues would add another 3.3% to the growth rate for nearly 12%. Even so, NXP Semi. produced a solid quarter considering the lingering merger issues.

Investment Story

Both Qualcomm and NXP Semi. continue to suggest that the deal will eventually obtain approval from MOFCOM. At a current price of $93, a purchase would immediately produce a 37% gain from here.

The biggest risk and a reasonable one is that the deal doesn't close. Qualcomm has already agreed to pay the $2 billion breakout fee on July 26, if the deal hasn't closed.

The net debt position is down to $2.6 billion placing the company in a near net cash position by the time of a Qualcomm payment. Another quarter of strong free cash flows plus a $2 billion payment would leave NXP Semi. in an ideal position to repurchase shares at these stock prices.

The logical conclusion is that analysts cut EPS estimates as some have already done. 2018 estimates are now below $7 per share.

NXPI EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Drexel Hamilton took the dip opportunity to upgrade the stock. Analyst Cody Acres sees the Qualcomm deal getting done now so he placed a $127.50 target on the stock.

Not sure this is a logical conclusion considering that China could care less that NXP Semi. missed estimates. The stock remains appealing either way though some of the upside over the Qualcomm offer price might be capped due to concerns about the business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that NXP Semi. is a stock to own on this dip with a booming automotive business and the Qualcomm offer still on the table. The quarterly results were not the disaster as presented by the stock reaction. NXP Semi. stands to see upside to $127.50 whether via the Qualcomm deal or normal operations boosted by the Qualcomm breakup fee and stock buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

