Chesapeake Energy Corporation: The Last Holdout

Until management can make a major change, or until energy prices recover more, the business is merely surviving and is creating no real value for shareholders.

In my mind, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) has earned the following moniker: The Last Holdout. What I mean by this is that after seeing a number of oil and gas players (the ones that didn't declare bankruptcy) rally in recent months, Chesapeake has remained stubbornly around $3 per share. Even as crude prices rise, the mix of low natural gas prices and the company's own high capital expenditure requirements are preventing anything even remotely close to healthy performance. Unless energy prices rise materially and/or unless management does something serious, investors should anticipate more of the same mediocrity in the months and maybe even years to come.

A solid quarter with improving guidance

In its latest press release, the management team at Chesapeake provided an update on its cash flow situation. Unlike what the business has demonstrated in several quarters over the past couple of years, the company surprised investors with reporting both positive operating cash flow and positive free cash flow. Cash from operating activities for the quarter totaled $656 million, up from the $99 million the firm reported the same quarter of 2017. Stripping out capex of $611 million and free cash flow for the first quarter of this year came out to $45 million, up from a net outflow in the first quarter of 2017 of $477 million.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Not only did management boast positive free cash flow, the company also provided fresh guidance, shown above, that is largely in line with prior forecasts, shown below. In particular, I'd like to draw your attention to the firm's adjusted EBITDA forecast of between $2.25 billion and $2.45 billion. At the mid-point, this implies proxy cash flow of $2.35 billion, up from the company's prior guidance of $2.30 billion. Another win for investors relates to the firm's production. If all goes according to plan, Chesapeake should see output climb between 1% and 5% on an organic basis this year, which is consistent with prior expectations.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

But it's not good enough

Overall, these figures are good for Chesapeake and its shareholders, but there's one problem: given current guidance, free cash flow should still end up being significantly negative this year. You see, stripping out interest expense of $665.09 million from EBITDA, you end up with proxy operating cash flow of $1.68 billion at the mid-point. Capex for the year will range between $1.975 billion and $2.375 billion. However, the mid-point of $2.175 billion implies net cash outflows for the business for 2018 of $490.09 million.

If Chesapeake were accepting cash outflows to grow production meaningfully, I could accept these outflows. The same applies if the business were growing output even modestly but had low debt. Sadly, neither of these is the case. As I already pointed out, production will expand only marginally this year and, at the end of its latest quarter, the firm had a debt of $9.40 billion. By comparison, the company's book value of equity was -$97 million (inclusive of non-controlling interests). With only $4 million in cash on its books, the business' net debt picture is disconcerting at best.

Over the past year or so, management has talked about entering into significant asset sales (with figures ranging from $2 billion to $4 billion coming up in calls I've had with investor relations), but nothing has come into play. Selling off a sizable chunk of assets, especially now that energy prices are recovering nicely, could improve the firm's balance sheet and lower annual interest expense (thereby improving cash flow). However, the only decently-sized sale in recent months has been a group of three assets sold off in the Mid-Continent region for an aggregate price of $500 million. This is a far cry from management's goal and has already been accounted for in the company's financials.

When you have a high-debt company that's barely growing production, seeing cash outflows of nearly $500 million per year, on top of paying out $91.52 million toward preferred investors in the form of dividends, it's no wonder the market capitalization of the business is just $2.66 billion. If anything, it's a wonder shares aren't priced lower. However, that doesn't mean that Chesapeake is going anywhere anytime soon.

At the end of its latest quarter, Chesapeake had borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $3.4 billion. So long as lenders are willing to extend credit and/or so long as management can sell off enough assets to keep producing, it faces little to no risk of bankruptcy. However, there's a significant difference between surviving and generating value for shareholders. Until management can move the company from surviving to generating value, investors should expect the picture to remain unchanged.

Takeaway

Chesapeake is, in some ways, showing signs that its picture is improving, but there's a great deal of work that still needs to be done. High capex requirements, low production figures, and high debt creates significant risks for shareholders at this stage, and I believe that, absent some major change, either in the energy markets or with the company's debt, investors won't have much to show for owning the stock for the foreseeable future. Surely, with these troubles, I believe Chesapeake is worthy of being called The Last Holdout of the energy downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.