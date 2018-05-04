Infinera: What To Expect From Q1 Results?

Also, look out for any management commentary on whether it stands to benefit from sanctions on ZTE.

Keep an eye out on its sales growth, ICE4 revenue contribution and ICE4 customer count in its next earnings report.

Infinera (INFN) is scheduled to report its first quarter earnings next week. Its shares have appreciated by almost 90% since it last announced its fourth quarter results so investors would be curious to know if its next earnings report can trigger another such blockbuster rally as well. The company still has potential to continue growing its sales over the next two to three quarters at least. But in the meantime, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely when Infinera releases its Q1 earnings report next week to have a better understanding of where its stock could be headed next. Let's take a look.

Sustained Growth

Let me start by saying that Infinera is still in the process of turning things around. The networking firm is witnessing a higher demand for its products largely driven by its new launches over the past year along with improving spending patterns of its customers. The chart attached below should put things in perspective; Infinera is gaining sales momentum on a sequential as well as on a year-on-year basis.

(Source: Business Quant, Data from MarketXLS)

Its sales momentum is expected to gain steam in the first quarter. Fact of the matter is that management of Infinera had guided in their last conference call that their Q1 revenue would be more or less around the $200 million-mark. This is largely in-line with the analyst consensus of $200.74 million, so I think the guidance is very much achievable, unless of course something unexpected comes up.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Interestingly, even the most bearish analysts covering the name think that Infinera's revenues for the first quarter won't fall below $199.7 million. This is awfully close to the management's guided figure of $200 million and goes to show that everyone within the "professional" analyst community thinks that Infinera's sales in Q1 would only grow compared to its preceding and the year-ago quarter.

So, that's one key item that investors should be watching closely. Unless there's a disruption in either supply or demand, I'm of the opinion Infinera should be able to comfortably meet or beat its guidance.

I feel particularly confident about this statement because the company has released a slew of products over the past year (CX2, XTM II, XTS) that haven't registered their volume sales in Q1 yet. For instance, its Cloud XPress 2 platform was available for mass shipments only in Q2 of FY17. This essentially means that Infinera should be able to comfortably build on the sales figure of its comparable year-ago period in Q1 at the very least.

Investors should also be closely tracking its sales guidance for Q2 as it would be a firmer indicator of whether Infinera's growth momentum is going to accelerate or fizzle out going forward. But that's not all.

The ICE4 Impact

Fact of the matter is that Infinera released the fourth iteration of its Infinity Compute Engine, or ICE 4, only in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. ICE4 first found its way into the Cloud Xpress 2 platform but the company has rolled out several ICE4-based product families since then. So naturally, this factor is going to drive the company's sales higher in the upcoming Q1 results.

But rather than focusing on whether the company meets or beats just one quarter's worth of results, I suppose a better indicator of continued success would be the adoption rate of its ICE 4 products. The company doesn't reveal its sales mix by product families, but its management does spell out the number of customers buying ICE4 equipment in its earnings call.

Now, Infinera sold ICE4-based products to 10 customers in Q3 FY17 which increased to 17 customers at the end of Q4. It's management also noted that the sales of ICE4 products represented about 20% of the company's overall revenue in the last quarter. Quite clearly, this new compute engine has grown at an exceptional pace over the past few quarters and I'll be looking for this momentum to continue in Q1 FY18 as well.

(Source: Infinera's latest investor deck)

So, I'll be looking for this key performance indicator when the company hosts its earnings call on May 9. A substantial uptick in its customer count along with a greater share of revenue would indicate that ICE4 products continue to be a hot selling commodity for the company. On the other hand, a dismal growth in both of the above-mentioned parameters would suggest that the sales momentum of ICE4 products is starting to fizzle out.

With that said, I'd like to point to readers that Infinera's gross margins would tend to shrink if it secures more footprint deals. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, or something that would trigger a sell-off in the market. Management of Infinera had expressly noted about this aspect of their business in their Q4 call:

As a reminder, footprint builds are a positive business indicator that put pressure on margin in the short-term but enable higher margin revenue from capacity sales over time. -- Brad D. Feller of Infinera Corp

Since gross margins are going to be a by-product of its adoption rate, I wouldn't be too focused on the metric.

Benefit from ZTE's loss?

This is perhaps the most overlooked factor of all. As I've covered in my past articles (like here), China's ZTE was hit by sanctions from U.S regulators mid-April which pretty much prohibits it from sourcing components from U.S-based suppliers and vendors. This supply hiccup is certainly going to hurt ZTE's sales and its vendors in the U.S along the way (like Acacia), at least until this ban expires or is relaxed down the line.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing for everyone. Infinera and ZTE operate in some overlapping markets. Given the size of both the companies and the extent of their product families, it's hard to come out with a reliable forecast, but I'm of the opinion that Infinera can potentially benefit from ZTE's supply disruption. Telecom and data centre operators won't simply wait around for ZTE to resolve its supply problems and they would much rather move to another vendor that can fulfil their networking needs comfortably.

This is what Infinera wrote in their FY17 annual report:

Our main competitors include WDM system suppliers, such as Adva, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Fujitsu, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE. In addition, there are several smaller but established companies that offer one or more products that compete with our offerings.

I suppose the Q1 earnings call would be an opportune time for Infinera's management to clear the air about this aspect of this business. Specifically speaking, I would like to know if its management views the sanctions on ZTE as a growth opportunity or not. The company generates about half of its revenues by selling products internationally, but it hasn't yet materially penetrated the Asia Pacific market. So, I would be looking forward to any management commentary on the same.

Putting it all together

Infinera's ICE4 products haven't registered a full-years' worth of sales yet and the company has already come out with the next generation ICE5 platform, offering material performance improvements over its current-gen ICE4 products. All this leads me to believe that its sales can gain more momentum going forward. But just to make sure that progress is being made regularly, I would advise readers to keep an eye on the aforementioned key items when Infinera announces its next earnings report on May 9.

